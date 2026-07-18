Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4

Harry Wilson enjoyed winners at 12-1, 8-1, 7-1, 9-2, 10-3, 3-1, 5-2, 9-4, 85-40 and 5-4 across the terrestrial coverage from Newmarket, Ascot and York on Thursday, Friday and Saturday last week.

Our red-hot tipster returns with his advice for all seven races live on ITV4 from Newbury, Market Rasen and Ripon on Saturday.

1.55 Newbury

BetVictor Steventon Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Silawi

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2.10 Market Rasen

Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Louis Veron (Already advised at 3-1)

Louis Veron made a promising debut when second at Chepstow in October, form that has worked out well, and has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings since, with his emphatic Stratford win also coming in a good time. The RPR of 134 he achieved that day makes an opening mark of 124 look mightily attractive.

Louis Veron 14:10 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.25 Newbury

Pertemps Network Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tips: Baileys Khelstar and Team Player (Already advised at 8-1 and 16-1)

Team Player ran well in the Northumberland Plate considering he was asked to come from a long way back in a race in which it paid to be close to the pace, and he has more to come as a stayer back on turf. Baileys Khelstar took his record over 2m to three wins from four last time, and a 3lb higher mark is unlikely to be beyond him. Baileys Khelstar 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Team Player 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

2.45 Market Rasen

Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase, 2m5½f

Harry's tip: Soul Icon (Already advised at 8-1)

Soul Icon was unsuccessfully tried over staying trips last year, but he has now dropped 2lb below his last winning mark and an intermediate trip at a right-handed track on good ground suits him ideally. He was beaten just a neck in this race in 2024 and is a big player under Harry Cobden, who has form figures of 12 on him.

Soul Icon 14:45 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Keiran Burke

3.02 Newbury

Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Jasour

Jasour was well beaten in the Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he's much better than that, as he showed when beaten just a length in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster in March, and this looks like a weak Group 3. If he doesn't pull too hard without his usual hood he's a big player at a track that should suit him well.

Jasour 15:02 Newbury View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Clive Cox

3.15 Ripon

Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Spioradalta

Spioradalta has been well beaten at York and Windsor on his last two starts, but he tends to reserve his best for Ripon where he has won on his last four visits. All of those victories were over 1m2f, but he shapes as though this longer trip won't be an issue and is expected to bounce back at his favourite venue.

Spioradalta 15:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Mark Walford

3.37 Newbury

Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Vollering (Already advised at 8-1)

Vollering has shown bright early speed in a couple of French Listed races, notably faring best of those who helped set a strong gallop when third in a decent contest, which was run in a very good time, at Deauville recently. She leads the way on adjusted Topspeed figures and RPRs, and has a great chance at the weights.

Vollering 15:37 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Archie Watson

Read more tipping:

Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh

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