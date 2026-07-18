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Harry Wilson tipped a terrific TEN winners across three days last week - he's back with fancies in every race on ITV4
Harry Wilson enjoyed winners at 12-1, 8-1, 7-1, 9-2, 10-3, 3-1, 5-2, 9-4, 85-40 and 5-4 across the terrestrial coverage from Newmarket, Ascot and York on Thursday, Friday and Saturday last week.
Our red-hot tipster returns with his advice for all seven races live on ITV4 from Newbury, Market Rasen and Ripon on Saturday.
1.55 Newbury
BetVictor Steventon Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Silawi
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2.10 Market Rasen
Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
Harry's tip: Louis Veron (Already advised at 3-1)
Louis Veron made a promising debut when second at Chepstow in October, form that has worked out well, and has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings since, with his emphatic Stratford win also coming in a good time. The RPR of 134 he achieved that day makes an opening mark of 124 look mightily attractive.
2.25 Newbury
Pertemps Network Handicap, 2m½f
Harry's tips: Baileys Khelstar and Team Player (Already advised at 8-1 and 16-1)
2.45 Market Rasen
Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase, 2m5½f
Harry's tip: Soul Icon (Already advised at 8-1)
Soul Icon was unsuccessfully tried over staying trips last year, but he has now dropped 2lb below his last winning mark and an intermediate trip at a right-handed track on good ground suits him ideally. He was beaten just a neck in this race in 2024 and is a big player under Harry Cobden, who has form figures of 12 on him.
3.02 Newbury
Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes (Group 3), 6f
Harry's tip: Jasour
Jasour was well beaten in the Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he's much better than that, as he showed when beaten just a length in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster in March, and this looks like a weak Group 3. If he doesn't pull too hard without his usual hood he's a big player at a track that should suit him well.
3.15 Ripon
Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Spioradalta
Spioradalta has been well beaten at York and Windsor on his last two starts, but he tends to reserve his best for Ripon where he has won on his last four visits. All of those victories were over 1m2f, but he shapes as though this longer trip won't be an issue and is expected to bounce back at his favourite venue.
3.37 Newbury
Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip: Vollering (Already advised at 8-1)
Vollering has shown bright early speed in a couple of French Listed races, notably faring best of those who helped set a strong gallop when third in a decent contest, which was run in a very good time, at Deauville recently. She leads the way on adjusted Topspeed figures and RPRs, and has a great chance at the weights.
Read more tipping:
Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
- Harry Wilson has nailed a 12-1 winner at Newmarket - find out the rest of his tips for day one of the July festival
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