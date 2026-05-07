'He has loads more to offer as a stayer this season' - Harry Wilson with his picks for day two at Chester

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Chester on Thursday, plus the ITV4-televised race from Huntingdon.

1.30 Chester

CAA Stellar Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Ruby's Profit

Ruby's Profit ran with a huge amount of credit at Bath last time, doing well to go down by just a length despite not having the best start and then losing her position at halfway. She usually leads, as she did when second over course and distance last year, and a return to those tactics should serve her well from a nice draw.

Ruby's Profit 13:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

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1.45 Huntingdon

Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Harry's tip: Ice In The Veins

Ice In The Veins seemingly appreciated the fitting of a hood and making the running when winning a pair of novice hurdles, notably giving weight to two subsequent winners at Kempton in November. Hold-up tactics haven't worked since returning from wind surgery, but he's on a workable mark and could improve for fences.

Ice In The Veins 13:45 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.05 Chester

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 5½f

Harry's tip: Donegal Rose

Donegal Rose can have her debut fifth at Leicester marked up as she was keeping on when hampered in the closing stages. She showed plenty of early speed that day and can put that experience to good use here.

Donegal Rose 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2.35 Chester

Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes (Listed), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Constitution River

Constitution River showed smart form as a juvenile, following his short-head defeat to 2,000 Guineas third Distant Storm on his debut in July with authoritative victories from the front in a maiden and a Group 2. His pedigree suggests this longer trip is within range and his trainer/jockey combination has dominated this contest.

Constitution River 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.05 Chester

Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

Harry's tip: Rahiebb

Aidan O'Brien holds a strong hand, but it might be worth chancing Rahiebb, whose progressive three-year-old campaign culminated in a neck defeat to Scandinavia in the St Leger. He was the subject of a good report in Roger Varian's stable tour and has loads more to offer as a stayer this season.

Rahiebb 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

3.40 Chester

Xenon Workplace Handicap, 7½f

Harry's tip: Cool Molly

Cool Molly shaped like she'd be suited by stepping up in trip when going down by a neck in a 6f handicap at Newcastle in March, and has proved it by winning 7f handicaps at Lingfield and Southwell. She looked to have a bit in hand last time and a 6lb rise shouldn't be beyond her.

Cool Molly 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Ollie Sangster

4.10 Chester

Halliwell Jones Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Jupiter Ammon

Jupiter Ammon is still a maiden after ten starts but has run plenty of good races in defeat, most recently when beaten just a length at Newbury last month. He achieved his career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance, and the fitting of cheekpieces could eke out further improvement.

Jupiter Ammon 16:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.45 Chester

Chester Handicap, 1m4½f

Harry's tip: Moment Of Light

Moment Of Light is unbeaten since being gelded and returning from 153 days off, landing back-to-back 1m3f handicaps at Kempton in a tongue-tie. He was beaten just half a length on his debut at this track in August, so should have no problem getting back on turf, and could find even more improvement for this longer trip.

Moment Of Light 16:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: James Owen

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