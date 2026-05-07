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'He has loads more to offer as a stayer this season' - Harry Wilson with his picks for day two at Chester
Our tipster provides his fancies for the big races on ITV4
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Chester on Thursday, plus the ITV4-televised race from Huntingdon.
1.30 Chester
CAA Stellar Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Ruby's Profit
Ruby's Profit ran with a huge amount of credit at Bath last time, doing well to go down by just a length despite not having the best start and then losing her position at halfway. She usually leads, as she did when second over course and distance last year, and a return to those tactics should serve her well from a nice draw.
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1.45 Huntingdon
Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Harry's tip: Ice In The Veins
Ice In The Veins seemingly appreciated the fitting of a hood and making the running when winning a pair of novice hurdles, notably giving weight to two subsequent winners at Kempton in November. Hold-up tactics haven't worked since returning from wind surgery, but he's on a workable mark and could improve for fences.
2.05 Chester
British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, 5½f
Harry's tip: Donegal Rose
Donegal Rose can have her debut fifth at Leicester marked up as she was keeping on when hampered in the closing stages. She showed plenty of early speed that day and can put that experience to good use here.
2.35 Chester
Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes (Listed), 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Constitution River
Constitution River showed smart form as a juvenile, following his short-head defeat to 2,000 Guineas third Distant Storm on his debut in July with authoritative victories from the front in a maiden and a Group 2. His pedigree suggests this longer trip is within range and his trainer/jockey combination has dominated this contest.
3.05 Chester
Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f
Harry's tip: Rahiebb
Aidan O'Brien holds a strong hand, but it might be worth chancing Rahiebb, whose progressive three-year-old campaign culminated in a neck defeat to Scandinavia in the St Leger. He was the subject of a good report in Roger Varian's stable tour and has loads more to offer as a stayer this season.
3.40 Chester
Xenon Workplace Handicap, 7½f
Harry's tip: Cool Molly
Cool Molly shaped like she'd be suited by stepping up in trip when going down by a neck in a 6f handicap at Newcastle in March, and has proved it by winning 7f handicaps at Lingfield and Southwell. She looked to have a bit in hand last time and a 6lb rise shouldn't be beyond her.
4.10 Chester
Halliwell Jones Handicap, 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Jupiter Ammon
Jupiter Ammon is still a maiden after ten starts but has run plenty of good races in defeat, most recently when beaten just a length at Newbury last month. He achieved his career-best Racing Post Rating over this course and distance, and the fitting of cheekpieces could eke out further improvement.
4.45 Chester
Chester Handicap, 1m4½f
Harry's tip: Moment Of Light
Moment Of Light is unbeaten since being gelded and returning from 153 days off, landing back-to-back 1m3f handicaps at Kempton in a tongue-tie. He was beaten just half a length on his debut at this track in August, so should have no problem getting back on turf, and could find even more improvement for this longer trip.
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- Harry Wilson bagged 9-1, 15-2 and 4-1 winners last week - don't miss his tips for the opening day of Chester's May meeting
- Harry Wilson backs up a 9-1 winner yesterday with a 4-1 scorer at Newmarket - find out the rest of his tips on the 1,000 Guineas card
- Harry Wilson has nailed a 9-1 winner among three winners so far - don't miss his tips for every race at Newmarket
- Harry Wilson fires in a 15-2 winner - find out his remaining fancies for the ITV action on Friday
- Harry Wilson has had 3-1 and 4-1 winners on Sunday - find out his remaining selections at Musselburgh