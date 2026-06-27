'He's a big player off an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for every race live on ITV

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races live on ITV from Newcastle and York on Saturday.

1.40 Newcastle

Education Network Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Bobby Bennu (Already advised at 10-1)

Bobby Bennu was an eyecatcher on his return from a 224-day break at Chester last month, running on late to take fourth after being dropped in from a wide draw. The return to the all-weather could suit, given his career-best Racing Post Rating came in this sphere, and he's well treated off a mark 2lb below his last winning one.

Bobby Bennu 13:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

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1.55 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Mile Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Frankies Dream

Frankies Dream has caught the eye on his last three starts, most notably producing a career-best RPR of 91 when going down by half a length in a 1m1f handicap at York two weeks ago. That took his record here to 512 and a 2lb rise to a mark of 83 looks manageable.

Frankies Dream 13:55 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Jennie Candlish

2.10 Newcastle

Jenningsbet Chipchase Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Wiltshire

Wiltshire showed the benefit of wind surgery when winning a 6f handicap at Newcastle with any amount in hand in April, taking his record over the course and distance under Cieren Fallon to 2-2. His defeat on ground quicker than ideal last time can be forgiven and he looks capable of making his mark at this level back on this surface.

Wiltshire 14:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

2.25 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dash Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Stargazed

Stargazed went down by just half a length on her handicap debut over course and distance last month, form that was franked when the third, seventh and fourth filled the first three places in the 3YO 'Dash'. She is better off at the weights with a few rivals and will find this more suitable than the Royal Ascot handicap she ran in last time.

Stargazed 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

2.40 Newcastle

Jenningsbet Festival Northumberland Vase Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Believitanducan

Believitanducan has returned to the Flat with comfortable victories at Ascot and Chester, beating a subsequent easy winner at the former and firmly in command from some way out at the latter. He's open to more improvement at this distance and looks well treated under a 5lb penalty.

Believitanducan 14:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Alan King

2.58 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Chicago Critic (Already advised at 16-1)

Chicago Critic shaped better than the result suggests when fourth in the Tattenham Corner Stakes at Epsom this month, given he would have preferred a stronger gallop. He is arguably better on faster ground too and this should be run to suit.

Chicago Critic 14:58 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: J P Murtagh

3.15 Newcastle

Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate Handicap, 2m½f

Harry's tip: Team Player and Saint Etienne (Already advised at 14-1 and 33-1)

Team Player has made big strides this year, following comfortable victories at Newcastle and Musselburgh with a fine fifth from a poor draw in the Chester Cup. He's a big player off an unchanged mark. Saint Etienne, a three-time all-weather winner in France, is well handicapped on his best form and has been aimed at this.

3.45 Newcastle

Jenningsbet Over 200 Shops Nationwide Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Power Fizz

Power Fizz progressed nicely over 7f last year and took another step forward following a gelding operation when dropped to 6f last time, coming home strongly to land a handicap over course and distance in March. He goes well fresh, so a break since isn't a worry, and he has more to offer as a sprinter.

Power Fizz 15:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

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