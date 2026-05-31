Harry Wilson bagged a hat-trick of winners (including an 11-2 shot) on Saturday - here are his Sunday Series fancies at Thirsk

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven Sunday Series races at Thirsk on Sunday, plus the four ITV4-televised contests from Nottingham

3.45 Thirsk

Enter ITV7 For Free Novice Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Leave The Bag In

Leave The Bag In shaped with plenty of promise in a 6f novice on his debut at York this month, running green for much of the contest before the penny dropped late on and he started to make inroads when his chance had gone. He's entitled to benefit from that experience and should appreciate this extra furlong.

Leave The Bag In 15:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

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3.55 Nottingham

Wildwest Beer Festival 4th July Fillies' Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Ruby's Profit

Ruby's Profit ran with credit at Bath on her penultimate start, doing well to go down by just a length despite not having the best start and then losing her position at halfway. She met plenty of trouble at Chester last time, so that's easily forgiven, and she should take advantage of this drop in class.

Ruby's Profit 15:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

4.15 Thirsk

Flutter Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Kinnalargy

Kinnalargy showed ability as a juvenile despite winning only once, notably being beaten little more than a length when trying to concede 3lb to subsequent Gimcrack winner Lifeplan. He shaped as though the run was needed on his reappearance at York and is expected to take a big step forward in this weaker race.

Kinnalargy 16:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Oisin McSweeney Tnr: Kevin Ryan

4.25 Nottingham

Dine In Sherwoods Restaurant Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Tazaman

Tazaman did well for Kevin Frost last year, winning twice and ending the season with a fine third at York behind Berkshire Sundance, who has won three times since. He was likely in need of his return at Doncaster this month and looks overpriced with Alec Voikhansky, who has figures of 511 on him, returning to the saddle.

Tazaman 16:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky Tnr: Kevin & Lauren Frost

4.45 Thirsk

Sky Bet Club Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Montezuma

Put a line through Montezuma's last run in a 6f handicap at Hamilton, as the stands' side may not have been the place to be, and he'll be happier at 5f, a trip at which he has form figures of 2212. That latest second came in a race won in a good time and he looks potentially well treated off just 1lb higher.

Montezuma 16:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

4.55 Nottingham

British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Lady Dora Mae

Lady Dora Mae shaped nicely when second behind a subsequent two-time winner in a Musselburgh handicap last month and did well to go one place better at Windsor last time, picking up a rival close home who had the run of the race. A 5lb rise may not stop her following up, especially as this longer distance promises to suit.

Lady Dora Mae 16:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: George Boughey

5.15 Thirsk

Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Letsbefrank

Letsbefrank is unbeaten in two starts since returning from a break, doing well to win at Musselburgh on his reappearance, given all of the others involved in the finish were ridden more prominently than him, before besting a well-treated stablemate who has won since at Hamilton. He should be hard to beat off a 5lb higher mark.

Letsbefrank 17:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

5.25 Nottingham

£9 Racedays At Nottingham Racecourse Handicap, 1m½f

Harry's tip: Prodigal Son

Prodigal Son has responded well to the fitting of blinkers, winning a mile handicap at Bath a shade cosily before not being beaten far behind two in-form rivals over 1m2f back there last time. This drop back in trip looks ideal and he should go well from an unchanged mark.

Prodigal Son 17:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Mason Paetel (5lb) Tnr: Heather Main

5.45 Thirsk

Sky Bet Price Boosts Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Eternal Sunshine

Eternal Sunshine has plenty to prove, having been beaten almost eight lengths or further in three starts this year, but the return to Thirsk could suit, given she's unbeaten in three starts here. She's now just 1lb higher than when winning last year's Portland at Doncaster and could bounce back.

Eternal Sunshine 17:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

6.15 Thirsk

Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 2m

Harry's tip: Almuhit

Almuhit did well in this tongue-tie/cheekpieces combination on the Flat last year, notably finishing a close third behind subsequent dual Group 2 winner Santorini Star in a quality handicap at York in August. He ran well over hurdles at the Punchestown festival last time and could have more to offer on the Flat now back on better ground.

Almuhit 18:15 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Faye Bramley

6.45 Thirsk

Sky Bet Build A Bet Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Thaluna

Thaluna improved for the step up to 7f when going down by less than a length on her reappearance/handicap debut, faring by far the best of those towards the rear behind a more forwardly ridden rival. She should come on for that, and there's enough in her pedigree to think she'll stay a mile.

Thaluna 18:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

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