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Cracking The Puzzle

'He has shown signs he's ready to strike' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for the Sunday Series card at Hamilton

Our top tipster takes aim at the ITV4-televised action at Hamilton and Naas

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven Sunday Series races at Hamilton on Sunday, plus the ITV4-televised contests from Naas

3.45 Hamilton
Enter ITV7 For Free EBF Novice Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: This Moment

Those with experience don't set a particularly daunting standard, so This Moment is the pick. He makes plenty of appeal, being a Showcasing half-brother to this week's York Listed winner Dickensian, who won and was Group-placed as a juvenile. His trainer George Boughey has a 40 per cent strike-rate with two-year-olds at Hamilton.

Silk
This Moment15:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan Tnr: George Boughey

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3.56 Naas
Owenstown Stud Stakes (Listed), 7f

Harry's tip: King Cuan

King Cuan built on a decent return at Cork when a staying-on fourth in a 5f Listed race here last time, despite making his effort on the disadvantageous side of the track. He was unbeaten at Naas before that and should prove much better suited by this longer distance.

Silk
King Cuan15:56 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

4.15 Hamilton
Sun's 'Save Our Bets' Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Marcellinus

Marcellinus showed ability on all three starts as a juvenile, notably finishing third when trying to concede 5lb to rivals who are now rated 88 and 80 on his debut. He made an instant impact in handicaps when winning comfortably at Bath last month, and a 7lb rise to a mark of 79 doesn't look beyond him.

Silk
Marcellinus16:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Tom Dascombe

4.26 Naas
Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Velozee

The well-bred Victorious is respected, having looked good when winning over course and distance on her debut, but Velozee is preferred. She took her record to 2-2 when running out a comfortable winner at Listed level at the Curragh last time and could have even more to offer now stepped up in trip.

Silk
Velozee16:26 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

4.45 Hamilton
Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap, 1m5f

Harry's tip: Ride The Thunder

Ride The Thunder shaped as though he may appreciate a stiffer test of stamina a few times last season and proved just that when finishing second in a 1m6f handicap at Haydock in September, not having as nice a trip as winner Valiancy. He's 3lb better off with that rival and can reverse the form.

Silk
Ride The Thunder16:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

4.56 Naas
Goffs Lacken Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Harry's tip: Havana Anna

Charles Darwin has a progressive profile, but his reappearance win was rather workmanlike and he has to shoulder a penalty, so I'd rather side with Havana Anna. She was an impressive winner of both her starts at this course last year and a repeat of her close second in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes would make her very hard to beat.

Silk
Havana Anna16:56 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

5.15 Hamilton
Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Jordan Electrics

Jordan Electrics has shown signs he's ready to strike in better races than this on his last two starts, notably finishing second to a subsequent Group 3 winner in a 7f handicap at Newmarket last month. A nine-time course winner between 5f-6f, he's dropped to a workable mark and should go well down in trip.

Silk
Jordan Electrics17:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

5.26 Naas
Sole Power Sprint Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Lady Iman

Mission Central had many of these in behind when winning a similar race over course and distance last month and looks sure go well under a penalty, but a chance is taken on Lady Iman being ready after her winter break. She had excuses for defeats in better races after her Group 3 Molecomb success last year and has more to offer.

Silk
Lady Iman17:26 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

5.45 Hamilton
Sky Bet Price Boosts Fillies' Handicap, 1m1f

Harry's tip: Plaid

Plaid has improved nicely with each start, notably following her victory over a useful rival in a Kempton novice with a neck defeat on her handicap debut back there in March. That came after a three-month break, so she's entitled to step forward from it, and a 1lb rise shouldn't trouble her.

Silk
Plaid17:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: James Fanshawe

6.15 Hamilton
Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Juan Les Pins

Juan Les Pins has produced a string of good runs since getting back on turf, following his Thirsk win with narrow defeats in a good race at Newbury and a big-field handicap at Ascot. He was clear of the third when going down by just a head last time and has to more to offer from just 2lb higher.

Silk
Juan Les Pins18:15 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Appleby

6.45 Hamilton
Flutter Proud To Support Young Lives Vs Cancer Apprentice Handicap, 1m3f

Harry's tip: Secret Force

Secret Force couldn't build on a promising hurdling debut win in three subsequent runs for Gavin Cromwell, but he won on the Flat before that and could have more to offer in this sphere for his new yard. That Flat success came when trying this trip for the first time and he doesn't look badly handicapped under a good 5lb claimer.

Silk
Secret Force18:45 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Whiteley (5lb)Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Read this next:

'He's in great form and just needs a change in luck' - trainer insight and horses to note for Hamilton's Sunday Series card on ITV    

'She's really lovely' says Aidan O'Brien - the three most exciting horses on Royal Ascot Trials day at Naas    

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