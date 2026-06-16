'His massive odds seriously underestimate him' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day one of Royal Ascot

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Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday

2.30 Ascot

Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Opera Ballo

Opera Ballo looked impressive when making all in the bet365 Mile last time, defying a 5lb penalty for his Group 1 win in Meydan and taking his record to 7-9 (both defeats on the Rowley Mile). That puts him joint-top on adjusted Racing Post Ratings and, with the promise of even more to come, he could well boss these from the front again.

Opera Ballo 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.05 Ascot

Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: God Given Talent

God Given Talent created a good impression when making a winning debut at Newbury last month, finishing nicely on top at the line despite obvious signs of greenness. He recorded a good time despite a steady early pace – one of the best Topspeed figures in this field – and is likely to improve plenty for that experience.

God Given Talent 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: James Ferguson

3.40 Ascot

King Charles III Stakes (Group 1), 5f

Harry's tip: Getreadytorumble

I will take a chance on Getreadytorumble, who can have his reappearance third at Naas upgraded as he was repeatedly denied a clear run, and can have a line put through his run in the Temple Stakes last time, given he was stuck out on the wing all race. He was progressive last year and his massive odds seriously underestimate him.

Getreadytorumble 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Jack Channon

4.20 Ascot

St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Talk Of New York

I have felt Talk Of New York could be something special since his impressive debut success at Kempton last year, and he went some way to living up to that when bolting up in a good time in the Heron Stakes last month. He could well prove to be the best three-year-old colt in training and looks worth backing to prove it.

Talk Of New York 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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5.00 Ascot

Ascot Stakes, 2m4f

Harry's tip: Reaching High

I was all over Reaching High for this last year and it still pains me watching that replay back, with Ryan Moore having nowhere to go for much of the final three furlongs while looking as though he had plenty of horse under him. It looks like he has been kept back for redemption in this contest 12 months on and will no doubt be spot on.

Reaching High 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: W P Mullins

5.35 Ascot

Wolferton Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Galen

Galen did incredibly well to finish second in this race last year, given he was carrying a 5lb penalty and was stuck three wide for the majority of the race. His second to subsequent Group 1 winner Royal Champion in Bahrain in November reads well in the context of this race and he has been freshened up for this.

Galen 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

6.10 Ascot

Copper Horse Stakes, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Ernst Blofeld

Ernst Blofeld lost his way somewhat last year but he has rediscovered his form since being gelded and switching to Hamad Al Jehani, having since landed a 1m4f handicap at Kempton with a bit in hand. A 7lb rise does not look excessive, and this extra couple of furlongs could bring about even more improvement.

Ernst Blofeld 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

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