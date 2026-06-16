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'His massive odds seriously underestimate him' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day one of Royal Ascot
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races on the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday
2.30 Ascot
Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Harry's tip: Opera Ballo
Opera Ballo looked impressive when making all in the bet365 Mile last time, defying a 5lb penalty for his Group 1 win in Meydan and taking his record to 7-9 (both defeats on the Rowley Mile). That puts him joint-top on adjusted Racing Post Ratings and, with the promise of even more to come, he could well boss these from the front again.
3.05 Ascot
Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f
Harry's tip: God Given Talent
God Given Talent created a good impression when making a winning debut at Newbury last month, finishing nicely on top at the line despite obvious signs of greenness. He recorded a good time despite a steady early pace – one of the best Topspeed figures in this field – and is likely to improve plenty for that experience.
3.40 Ascot
King Charles III Stakes (Group 1), 5f
Harry's tip: Getreadytorumble
I will take a chance on Getreadytorumble, who can have his reappearance third at Naas upgraded as he was repeatedly denied a clear run, and can have a line put through his run in the Temple Stakes last time, given he was stuck out on the wing all race. He was progressive last year and his massive odds seriously underestimate him.
4.20 Ascot
St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Harry's tip: Talk Of New York
I have felt Talk Of New York could be something special since his impressive debut success at Kempton last year, and he went some way to living up to that when bolting up in a good time in the Heron Stakes last month. He could well prove to be the best three-year-old colt in training and looks worth backing to prove it.
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5.00 Ascot
Ascot Stakes, 2m4f
Harry's tip: Reaching High
I was all over Reaching High for this last year and it still pains me watching that replay back, with Ryan Moore having nowhere to go for much of the final three furlongs while looking as though he had plenty of horse under him. It looks like he has been kept back for redemption in this contest 12 months on and will no doubt be spot on.
5.35 Ascot
Wolferton Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Galen
Galen did incredibly well to finish second in this race last year, given he was carrying a 5lb penalty and was stuck three wide for the majority of the race. His second to subsequent Group 1 winner Royal Champion in Bahrain in November reads well in the context of this race and he has been freshened up for this.
6.10 Ascot
Copper Horse Stakes, 1m6f
Harry's tip: Ernst Blofeld
Ernst Blofeld lost his way somewhat last year but he has rediscovered his form since being gelded and switching to Hamad Al Jehani, having since landed a 1m4f handicap at Kempton with a bit in hand. A 7lb rise does not look excessive, and this extra couple of furlongs could bring about even more improvement.
Read these next:
'Willie Mullins will have him spot on for this' - why this horse can win on day one of Royal Ascot
A well-backed royal runner and the Coventry favourite - ranking Ryan Moore's six rides on the opening day of Royal Ascot
2026 St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday
- 'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips
- Harry Wilson has struck twice with 10-3 and 5-2 winners - find out the rest of his tips on Oaks day at Epsom
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- Get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for Royal Ascot 2026 when you bet £10
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- bet365 Royal Ascot offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets for day one
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: get £30 for day one when you place a £10 bet
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfair's Royal Ascot offer