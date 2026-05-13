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Cracking The Puzzle

'He should take advantage of an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has tips for all six ITV races after 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday

Our tipster provides his fancies for the big races on ITV

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at York on Wednesday, plus the ITV-televised race from Yarmouth.

1.45 York
British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Varzi

There is very little form to go on, so a chance is taken on Varzi, who was the most expensive of these. He's got speed in his pedigree and hails from a good source of juvenile winners.

Silk
Varzi13:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

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2.20 York
Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Plage De Havre

Plage De Havre was an emphatic winner of the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last year, thumping subsequent dual scorer Paddy The Squire by four lengths. His run in the Listed Magnolia Stakes over the wrong trip smacked of a prep for this, and he should have more to offer back on turf. 

Silk
Plage De Havre14:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.40 Yarmouth
Sky Sports Racing 415 Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Almaty Star

Almaty Star has responded well to the fitting of a visor, following a close second at Wolverhampton with a comfortable success over course and distance last month. The Racing Post Rating of 89 he achieved that day suggests an 8lb rise to a mark of 83 shouldn't be beyond him, and there could be more to come in this headgear.

Silk
Almaty Star14:40 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Robert Cowell

2.55 York
Churchill Tyres Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm took a step forward from his reappearance when a keeping-on third at Goodwood last time, shaping as though this longer trip was worth another go. His best performance came when winning the Westow Stakes at this meeting last year, and the RPR of 104 achieved that day suggests this mark of 93 should be workable.

Silk
Tropical Storm14:55 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.30 York
Go Local Stores Minster Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Jasour

Jasour ran a nice race on his comeback at Doncaster in March, travelling strongly and finding plenty when asked, only to be picked up late on, while he is better than he was able to show when denied a clear run in the Abernant Stakes last time. The tongue-tie that was missing then is back on, and a big run is expected.

4.05 York
Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (Group 3), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Legacy Link

Legacy Link caught the eye when rallying for fourth in the Fillies' Mile in October, and that form was well advertised when the second and third filled the places in the 1,000 Guineas. She sets the standard on that effort and, given she's out of a mile-and-a-half-winning sister to Frankel, this step up in trip should suit.

Silk
Legacy Link16:05 York
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.40 York
Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: The Resdev Scholar

The Resdev Scholar caught the eye at Beverley last time, when he would have finished a lot closer had he not been denied a clear run. The form of his Newbury fourth the start before has already begun to work out well, and he should be up to taking advantage of an unchanged mark.

5.15 York
Stuey Weston & Friends Getting Out Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Great Bedwyn

Great Bedwyn can have a line put through his last run, which came over an inadequate trip, and he is better judged on his second to an in-form rival after a short break at Kempton in March. He's dropped to a mark 4lb lower than when winning this race last year, and has likely had this as an early-season target.

Silk
Great Bedwyn17:15 York
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

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'That was red-hot form' - Tom Segal with four tips for day one of York's Dante festival  

She's been the buzz of the Newmarket gallops - now the Gosdens' big Oaks springer has to prove it on the track 

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