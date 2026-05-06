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Harry Wilson bagged 9-1, 15-2 and 4-1 winners last week - don't miss his tips for the opening day of Chester's May meeting
Our tipster provides his fancies for the big races on ITV
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Chester on Wednesday, plus the race live on ITV4 from Newton Abbot.
1.30 Chester
CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip: Wait Geordie
Wait Geordie looked very professional when making a winning debut at Bath, travelling comfortably in front before asserting to win with a bit in hand. That form has already started to work out, with wins for the third and sixth, and he could well be able to repeat those tactics here from a nice draw in stall three.
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1.45 Newton Abbot
Kauto The King Handicap Chase, 2m5f
Harry's tips: Hercule Du Seuil
Hercule Du Seuil hasn't been at his best on his last three starts but has shown promise, catching the eye making late ground on his stable debut at Doncaster in February and running well for a long way in a hot handicap at Aintree last time. He's attractively treated on his Irish form and this is easier.
2.05 Chester
Join Ladbrokes Bet 5 Get 30 Earl Grosvenor Handicap, 7½f
Harry's tip: Percy's Lad
Percy's Lad has clearly had his problems as he wasn't seen for 620 days before last month's reappearance, but he showed up well in front for long enough that day to suggest he retains plenty of ability. His Chester form figures read 135214 and he's well handicapped if taking the expected step forward from his first run back.
2.35 Chester
Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks (Listed), 1m3½f
Harry's tip: I'm The One
I'm The One rocketed into Oaks contention with a highly promising debut last month at Newbury, where she was well supported and readily stamped her authority on her rivals despite looking a bit raw. She's well bred, being by Sea The Stars out of a German 1m4f Group 1 winner, and could have so much more to come.
3.05 Chester
Boodles Chester Vase Stakes (Group 3), 1m4½f
Harry's tip: Proposition
Futurity third Benvenuto Cellini sets the standard, but a chance is taken on stablemate Proposition, who looked all about stamina when winning a 7f Galway maiden in October. He has an excellent pedigree, notably being a close relation to seven-time Group 1 winner Magical, and should thrive over middle distances.
3.40 Chester
American Holidays Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Star Material
Star Material showed useful form in novices, notably pushing a now 97-rated rival close at Pontefract in April, and proved his mark wasn't beyond him when chasing home Ardisia (now 19lb higher) on his handicap debut at Ayr in September. He found 5f too sharp on his return and should appreciate the return to this longer trip.
4.10 Chester
TMT Group Maiden Stakes, 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Tornado Tower
Tornado Tower shaped with a huge amount of promise on his debut at Nottingham, staying on well for second behind the more prominently ridden favourite despite some interference. He's well bred, being a brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane, and looks capable of going one better.
4.45 Chester
Roodee Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Pietro
Pietro proved steadily progressive last year and looked even better on his reappearance, coming home strongly to win a 7f handicap at Wolverhampton with a bit in hand. That effort bodes well for him handling Chester and, given he's equally as effective on turf, he looks underestimated by a 2lb rise.
Read more . . .
The key horses on Wednesday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Chester
Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 6 at Chester, Kempton and Newton Abbot
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- Harry Wilson backs up a 9-1 winner yesterday with a 4-1 scorer at Newmarket - find out the rest of his tips on the 1,000 Guineas card
- Harry Wilson has nailed a 9-1 winner among three winners so far - don't miss his tips for every race at Newmarket
- Harry Wilson fires in a 15-2 winner - find out his remaining fancies for the ITV action on Friday
- Harry Wilson has had 3-1 and 4-1 winners on Sunday - find out his remaining selections at Musselburgh
- Harry Wilson has bagged 4-1 and 11-4 winners already at Aintree - find out his fancy for the final race of the Grand National meeting