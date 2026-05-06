Harry Wilson bagged 9-1, 15-2 and 4-1 winners last week - don't miss his tips for the opening day of Chester's May meeting

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Chester on Wednesday, plus the race live on ITV4 from Newton Abbot.

1.30 Chester

CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Wait Geordie

Wait Geordie looked very professional when making a winning debut at Bath, travelling comfortably in front before asserting to win with a bit in hand. That form has already started to work out, with wins for the third and sixth, and he could well be able to repeat those tactics here from a nice draw in stall three.

Wait Geordie 13:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

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1.45 Newton Abbot

Kauto The King Handicap Chase, 2m5f

Harry's tips: Hercule Du Seuil

Hercule Du Seuil hasn't been at his best on his last three starts but has shown promise, catching the eye making late ground on his stable debut at Doncaster in February and running well for a long way in a hot handicap at Aintree last time. He's attractively treated on his Irish form and this is easier.

Hercule Du Seuil 13:45 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Neil Mulholland

2.05 Chester

Join Ladbrokes Bet 5 Get 30 Earl Grosvenor Handicap, 7½f

Harry's tip: Percy's Lad

Percy's Lad has clearly had his problems as he wasn't seen for 620 days before last month's reappearance, but he showed up well in front for long enough that day to suggest he retains plenty of ability. His Chester form figures read 135214 and he's well handicapped if taking the expected step forward from his first run back.

Percy's Lad 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

2.35 Chester

Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks (Listed), 1m3½f

Harry's tip: I'm The One

I'm The One rocketed into Oaks contention with a highly promising debut last month at Newbury, where she was well supported and readily stamped her authority on her rivals despite looking a bit raw. She's well bred, being by Sea The Stars out of a German 1m4f Group 1 winner, and could have so much more to come.

I'm The One 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.05 Chester

Boodles Chester Vase Stakes (Group 3), 1m4½f

Harry's tip: Proposition

Futurity third Benvenuto Cellini sets the standard, but a chance is taken on stablemate Proposition, who looked all about stamina when winning a 7f Galway maiden in October. He has an excellent pedigree, notably being a close relation to seven-time Group 1 winner Magical, and should thrive over middle distances.

Proposition 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.40 Chester

American Holidays Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Star Material

Star Material showed useful form in novices, notably pushing a now 97-rated rival close at Pontefract in April, and proved his mark wasn't beyond him when chasing home Ardisia (now 19lb higher) on his handicap debut at Ayr in September. He found 5f too sharp on his return and should appreciate the return to this longer trip.

Star Material 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Mikey Sheehy Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

4.10 Chester

TMT Group Maiden Stakes, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Tornado Tower

Tornado Tower shaped with a huge amount of promise on his debut at Nottingham, staying on well for second behind the more prominently ridden favourite despite some interference. He's well bred, being a brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane, and looks capable of going one better.

Tornado Tower 16:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.45 Chester

Roodee Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Pietro

Pietro proved steadily progressive last year and looked even better on his reappearance, coming home strongly to win a 7f handicap at Wolverhampton with a bit in hand. That effort bodes well for him handling Chester and, given he's equally as effective on turf, he looks underestimated by a 2lb rise.

Pietro 16:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: James Fanshawe

Read more . . .

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Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Chester

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 6 at Chester, Kempton and Newton Abbot

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