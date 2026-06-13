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Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from York, Sandown and Chester on Saturday.
1.35 Chester
Saturday Social Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Miraculous
Miraculous caught the eye over course and distance last month, staying on for fifth after being denied a clear run at a crucial stage. It's easy to forgive his runs at Newmarket and York since, given his best form has been on sharp, left-handed tracks. He's temptingly treated off a mark 4lb lower than his last visit to the course.
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1.50 York
Queen Mother's Cup Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Chillingham
Chillingham was a fast-finishing second in this contest last year before being awarded the race after the winner was thrown out and it's likely this has been the plan. His last run smacked of a prep, and it's not hard to argue that he's well treated off a mark 6lb lower than 12 months ago, especially with the visor back on.
2.10 Chester
Ladbrokes Get More With Racing Bet Builder Handicap, 7½f
Harry's tip: Proud Nation
Proud Nation looked a nice prospect last year, going down narrowly to a now 91-rated rival on his debut before beating a stack of subsequent winners in a good time in a 7f novice at York in September. He looked stretched by 1m½f on his return, so this drop back in trip looks a good move, and he has more to offer now handicapping.
2.25 York
Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Aalto and Milford (Already advised at 16-1 and 20-1)
Aalto ran well in the corresponding race in 2024 and looks well treated off a mark 5lb lower than when pushing subsequent Group 2 winner More Thunder close last year. Milford is 4lb lower than when beaten a neck over course and distance in May last year and is expected to step forward from his return over shorter last time.
2.42 Sandown
BetMGM Scurry Stakes (Listed), 5f
Harry's tip: Lady Youmzain
Lady Youmzain looked useful when winning two novice contests with any amount in hand and shaped better than the result suggests when third in a Listed race last time, as she was the only one in the first five home with a low draw. She looks to have enough speed to cope with this drop in trip and is open to more improvement than most.
3.00 York
Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (Listed), 1m6f
Harry's tip: Epic Poet
Epic Poet hasn't won since taking a 1m6f conditions event at Meydan in January last year, but he has run some big races in defeat, including going down by a head to Rebel's Romance and finishing third to Rahiebb on his last two visits to York. This isn't the strongest race and the booking of Ryan Moore is eye-catching.
3.17 Sandown
Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Hard Endeavour
Hard Endeavour was progressive last year, following placed efforts in the Wood Ditton and a mile novice (race worked out well) with an easy success at Kempton, before finishing fifth in a hot Listed event in November. It's easy to forgive his return, as he wasn't given a hard time after some interference, and he remains capable of better.
3.35 York
Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Five Ways and Kind Touch (Both already advised at 25-1)
Five Ways hasn't had things go his way in two starts this term, but he showed plenty of class when fourth in the Middle Park Stakes last year and could well prove to be better than a handicapper. Kind Touch shaped encouragingly on his reappearance at Musselburgh last time and looks to have upside lurking in a mark of 83.
3.55 Sandown
Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Ironwill
Ironwill fared best of those towards the rear when fifth in a 6f handicap at Newmarket on his reappearance, shaping as if this longer trip was within range, and he was too keen to do himself justice on his first try at this distance last time. He looks attractively treated on the strength of his juvenile form and is worth another go.
Read more . . .
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
Our Saturday treble from York and Sandown - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 13 at Chester, Sandown and York
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
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