Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from York, Sandown and Chester on Saturday.

1.35 Chester

Saturday Social Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Miraculous

Miraculous caught the eye over course and distance last month, staying on for fifth after being denied a clear run at a crucial stage. It's easy to forgive his runs at Newmarket and York since, given his best form has been on sharp, left-handed tracks. He's temptingly treated off a mark 4lb lower than his last visit to the course.

Miraculous 13:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

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1.50 York

Queen Mother's Cup Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Chillingham

Chillingham was a fast-finishing second in this contest last year before being awarded the race after the winner was thrown out and it's likely this has been the plan. His last run smacked of a prep, and it's not hard to argue that he's well treated off a mark 6lb lower than 12 months ago, especially with the visor back on.

Chillingham 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Miss Becky Smith Tnr: Micky Hammond

2.10 Chester

Ladbrokes Get More With Racing Bet Builder Handicap, 7½f

Harry's tip: Proud Nation

Proud Nation looked a nice prospect last year, going down narrowly to a now 91-rated rival on his debut before beating a stack of subsequent winners in a good time in a 7f novice at York in September. He looked stretched by 1m½f on his return, so this drop back in trip looks a good move, and he has more to offer now handicapping.

Proud Nation 14:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

2.25 York

Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Aalto and Milford (Already advised at 16-1 and 20-1)

Aalto ran well in the corresponding race in 2024 and looks well treated off a mark 5lb lower than when pushing subsequent Group 2 winner More Thunder close last year. Milford is 4lb lower than when beaten a neck over course and distance in May last year and is expected to step forward from his return over shorter last time.

2.42 Sandown

BetMGM Scurry Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Lady Youmzain

Lady Youmzain looked useful when winning two novice contests with any amount in hand and shaped better than the result suggests when third in a Listed race last time, as she was the only one in the first five home with a low draw. She looks to have enough speed to cope with this drop in trip and is open to more improvement than most.

Lady Youmzain 14:42 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

3.00 York

Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (Listed), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Epic Poet

Epic Poet hasn't won since taking a 1m6f conditions event at Meydan in January last year, but he has run some big races in defeat, including going down by a head to Rebel's Romance and finishing third to Rahiebb on his last two visits to York. This isn't the strongest race and the booking of Ryan Moore is eye-catching.

Epic Poet 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: David O'Meara

3.17 Sandown

Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Hard Endeavour

Hard Endeavour was progressive last year, following placed efforts in the Wood Ditton and a mile novice (race worked out well) with an easy success at Kempton, before finishing fifth in a hot Listed event in November. It's easy to forgive his return, as he wasn't given a hard time after some interference, and he remains capable of better.

Hard Endeavor 15:17 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

3.35 York

Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Five Ways and Kind Touch (Both already advised at 25-1)

Five Ways hasn't had things go his way in two starts this term, but he showed plenty of class when fourth in the Middle Park Stakes last year and could well prove to be better than a handicapper. Kind Touch shaped encouragingly on his reappearance at Musselburgh last time and looks to have upside lurking in a mark of 83.

3.55 Sandown

Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Ironwill

Ironwill fared best of those towards the rear when fifth in a 6f handicap at Newmarket on his reappearance, shaping as if this longer trip was within range, and he was too keen to do himself justice on his first try at this distance last time. He looks attractively treated on the strength of his juvenile form and is worth another go.

Ironwill 15:55 Sandown View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Stuart Williams

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Our Saturday treble from York and Sandown - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 13 at Chester, Sandown and York

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