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Harry Wilson had a 9-1 shot among his winning tips on Saturday - find out his best bets for all six ITV races on Sunday
Our tipster provides his fancies for the big races on ITV
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket on Sunday, plus the two live on ITV from Salisbury and Hamilton.
1.45 Newmarket
Oliver Brown Pretty Polly Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Sacred Ground
Sacred Ground looked promising when making a winning debut at Yarmouth in October, doing well to overcome evident inexperience, and backed up that impression when second in the Listed Montrose Fillies' Stakes here in November. This well-bred filly looks sure to go on to even better things as a three-year-old.
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2.00 Salisbury
Fitzdares Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f
Harry's tips: Ziggy Starshine
Plenty of people seemed to know about Ziggy Starshine on her debut at Bath last month, when she was backed into 15-8 from 12-1 and won with a lot more in hand than the neck winning margin suggests despite a slow start. The runner-up has won since, so the form looks solid, and this looks a good opportunity to follow up.
2.20 Newmarket
Betfred Dahlia Stakes (Group 2), 1m1f
Harry's tip: Falakeyah
Falakeyah has to bounce back from a couple of disappointing efforts when a failure to settle did not help, but she caught many an eye when running out an impressive winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes on this card last year. She has been found an ideal starting point and looks worth a go to confirm that promise back here after a break.
2.40 Hamilton
Heineken Buttonhook Handicap, 1m5f
Harry's tip: Baileys Khelstar
Baileys Khelstar showed the benefit of his return from a long absence when going down by less than a length at Wolverhampton last month. He is 2lb lower than when going close in a Class 2 handicap at Ayr in June 2024 and should go well back on turf.
2.55 Newmarket
Betfred Handicap, 1m6f
Harry's tip: Goblet Of Fire
Goblet Of Fire shaped as though he would benefit from a stiffer test of stamina when a rallying fifth in a good 1m4f handicap at Kempton last month. He showed he is effective on turf when chasing home subsequent Listed winner Miss Alpilles in a 1m6f handicap at Goodwood in August and is a big player off a low weight.
3.35 Newmarket
Betfred 1000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Harry's tip: The Prettiest Star
The Prettiest Star confirmed the promise of her debut success when going down narrowly in the Rockfel Stakes here in September, doing well to go down by just half a length to a front-running winner who was on the favoured part of the track. Her pedigree suggests a mile is within range and her stable is in good form.
4.10 Newmarket
Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip: Call Me Tomorrow
Call Me Tomorrow made a pleasing debut over course and distance last month, travelling well and finding only one too good. That performance was backed up by the clock and she should be hard to beat with that experience behind her.
4.45 Newmarket
Tattersalls Online £40,000 EBF Novice Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip: Persian Spring
Those with experience set a decent standard but I am willing to take a chance on Persian Spring, a 100,000gns colt by Persian Force. He is closely related to juvenile Group 3 winner Beauty Inspire, as well as being a half-brother to a couple of other winning two-year-olds, and hails from a yard that does well with juveniles.
5.20 Newmarket
HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Sahara King
Study Of Words was impressive over course and distance in October and could be better than a mark of 95, but the new cheekpieces are a worry, so I will take him on with Sahara King, who did well to go down by a length in a hot race last time (the second went close in a Listed race on Friday). A mark of 94 does not look beyond him.
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
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