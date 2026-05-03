Harry Wilson had a 9-1 shot among his winning tips on Saturday - find out his best bets for all six ITV races on Sunday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket on Sunday, plus the two live on ITV from Salisbury and Hamilton.

1.45 Newmarket

Oliver Brown Pretty Polly Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Sacred Ground

Sacred Ground looked promising when making a winning debut at Yarmouth in October, doing well to overcome evident inexperience, and backed up that impression when second in the Listed Montrose Fillies' Stakes here in November. This well-bred filly looks sure to go on to even better things as a three-year-old.

Sacred Ground 13:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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2.00 Salisbury

Fitzdares Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f

Harry's tips: Ziggy Starshine

Plenty of people seemed to know about Ziggy Starshine on her debut at Bath last month, when she was backed into 15-8 from 12-1 and won with a lot more in hand than the neck winning margin suggests despite a slow start. The runner-up has won since, so the form looks solid, and this looks a good opportunity to follow up.

Ziggy Starshine 14:00 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

2.20 Newmarket

Betfred Dahlia Stakes (Group 2), 1m1f

Harry's tip: Falakeyah

Falakeyah has to bounce back from a couple of disappointing efforts when a failure to settle did not help, but she caught many an eye when running out an impressive winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes on this card last year. She has been found an ideal starting point and looks worth a go to confirm that promise back here after a break.

Falakeyah 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Owen Burrows

2.40 Hamilton

Heineken Buttonhook Handicap, 1m5f

Harry's tip: Baileys Khelstar

Baileys Khelstar showed the benefit of his return from a long absence when going down by less than a length at Wolverhampton last month. He is 2lb lower than when going close in a Class 2 handicap at Ayr in June 2024 and should go well back on turf.

Baileys Khelstar 14:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.55 Newmarket

Betfred Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Goblet Of Fire

Goblet Of Fire shaped as though he would benefit from a stiffer test of stamina when a rallying fifth in a good 1m4f handicap at Kempton last month. He showed he is effective on turf when chasing home subsequent Listed winner Miss Alpilles in a 1m6f handicap at Goodwood in August and is a big player off a low weight.

Goblet Of Fire 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.35 Newmarket

Betfred 1000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: The Prettiest Star

The Prettiest Star confirmed the promise of her debut success when going down narrowly in the Rockfel Stakes here in September, doing well to go down by just half a length to a front-running winner who was on the favoured part of the track. Her pedigree suggests a mile is within range and her stable is in good form.

The Prettiest Star 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

4.10 Newmarket

Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Call Me Tomorrow

Call Me Tomorrow made a pleasing debut over course and distance last month, travelling well and finding only one too good. That performance was backed up by the clock and she should be hard to beat with that experience behind her.

Call Me Tomorrow 16:10 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

4.45 Newmarket

Tattersalls Online £40,000 EBF Novice Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Persian Spring

Those with experience set a decent standard but I am willing to take a chance on Persian Spring, a 100,000gns colt by Persian Force. He is closely related to juvenile Group 3 winner Beauty Inspire, as well as being a half-brother to a couple of other winning two-year-olds, and hails from a yard that does well with juveniles.

Persian Spring 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

5.20 Newmarket

HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Sahara King

Study Of Words was impressive over course and distance in October and could be better than a mark of 95, but the new cheekpieces are a worry, so I will take him on with Sahara King, who did well to go down by a length in a hot race last time (the second went close in a Listed race on Friday). A mark of 94 does not look beyond him.

Sahara King 17:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

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