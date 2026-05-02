Harry Wilson bagged a 15-2 winner on Friday - find out his advice and tips for 12 key races on 2,000 Guineas day

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races at Newmarket on Saturday, plus the three live on ITV from Goodwood and Thirsk.

1.10 Newmarket

Oddschecker Ellen Chaloner Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry's tip: Sayidah Dariyan

Flora Of Bermuda sets the standard, but I'm not convinced quick ground at Newmarket is her ideal, so I'll side with the progressive Sayidah Dariyan, who had excuses for her two defeats following a close fourth in the Commonwealth Cup and an impressive success in a Group 3 at York. She has more to offer this year.

Sayidah Dariyan 13:10 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hughes

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

1.30 Goodwood

Fitzdares Chelmer Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry's tips: Fitzella

Fitzella showed smart form as a juvenile, winning a Group 3 and finishing runner-up in a Group 2 before ending the campaign with a good fifth in the Cheveley Park Stakes. She shaped well from the front in the Nell Gwyn, just looking to fail a bit in the stamina department, and promises to be suited by this drop back in trip.

Fitzella 13:30 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Hugo Palmer

1.45 Newmarket

Betfred Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Double Rush

There doesn't seem to be any reason to oppose Double Rush, who had the look of a potential Group horse when bolting up in a handicap over course and distance last month. He's 8lb well-in under a 5lb penalty and can follow up.

Double Rush 13:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.05 Goodwood

Fitzdares Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m

Harry's tip: Blue Bolt

Blue Bolt progressed rapidly last year, notably ending the campaign with a fine second to Fallen Angel in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in October. That race was won in a very quick time and she looks the one to beat on this big drop in class.

Blue Bolt 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.20 Newmarket

Betfred Suffolk Stakes, 1m1f

Harry's tips: Bullet Point

Bullet Point was a comfortable winner of a mile handicap on his reappearance at this track last year, taking his record on the Rowley Mile to 2-2. He posted improved Racing Post Ratings on each of his next three starts, including a smooth success at York's Ebor meeting in August. This 5lb higher mark shouldn't be beyond him.

Bullet Point 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.40 Thirsk

Sky Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Blue Rc

Blue Rc has form figures of 2112212 since entering handicaps, with his first two wins coming on turf, including an easy victory over 7f on his only course start. He produced a career-best RPR when second in a hot Newcastle handicap last time and looks well treated off an unchanged mark.

Blue Rc 14:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: James Tate

2.55 Newmarket

​HKJC World Pool Palace House Stakes (Group 3), 5f

Harry's tip: Night Raider

The sprint division is wide open and a chance is taken on a gelding operation eking out some more improvement from Night Raider, who ran some big races in defeat in the Nunthorpe and Flying Five last year. He's more than capable of going well fresh and should give it a good go from the front.

Night Raider 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

3.35 Newmarket

Betfred 2,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: King's Trail

King's Trail is unbeaten in two starts on the all-weather, including a cosy success in a conditions race in March. He put in a fine display on the clock that day, and the way travelled before easing his way to the front smacked of a quality horse. I liked what I saw in his recent gallop at Newmarket and he could be anything.

King's Trail 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.10 Newmarket

Turners Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Angel Of Anfield

Angel Of Anfield has some rock-solid juvenile form, notably finishing fifth behind three Group winners on his debut and going down by just half a length to the now 100-rated Song Of The Clyde. He went close on his handicap/all-weather debut at Kempton in October and could progress further on turf this year.

Angel Of Anfield 16:10 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Tom Clover

4.45 Newmarket

Boodles Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Hopewell Rock

Hopewell Rock proved progressive in his first three handicaps, including going down by a short-head to another unexposed one on his first go at this trip in October. Heavy ground is a plausible excuse for disappointing in the November Handicap and, now gelded, this lightly-raced sort has more to offer.

Hopewell Rock 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

5.20 Newmarket

Air Charter Services "Confined" Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Stellar Vision

Stellar Vision, an eyecatcher over 6f on his debut, was likely to benefit from stepping up in trip and showed just that when comfortably winning a 7f maiden at Wolverhampton in January. He went close in a course-and-distance handicap after a break last month and looks well treated off just 1lb higher here.

Stellar Vision 17:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

5.55 Newmarket

National Stud Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: I Still Have Faith

With Twisting Physics out, I'll side with I Still Have Faith, who ran a big race in a first-time tongue-tie when second in the All-Weather Vase Mile Handicap at Lingfield last month. He has a win and a half-length second to his name from two visits to the Rowley Mile and looks a big player off just 2lb higher than last time.

Twisting Physics 17:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Oliver Cole

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.