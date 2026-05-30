'He could be a lot better than his opening mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for all the ITV action after a 9-2 winner last week

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from Carlisle, Beverley and Chester on Saturday.

1.30 Carlisle

Betway Handicap, 1m3f

Harry's tip: Opportunity

Opportunity caught the eye at Ascot last time, staying on too late behind two more forward-ridden rivals. He had the look of a well-handicapped horse before that, having beaten Yorkshire Cup winner Rahiebb in a Haydock novice, and a mark 1lb higher than last time shouldn’t be beyond him.

Opportunity 13:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

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1.45 Beverley

Napoleons Casino Hull Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Mafting

Most of these arrive with something to prove, but this is less competitive than the York handicap that Mafting ran in last time and dropping back in trip may help, given he won his last 1m2f handicap with a bit in hand. He's run well on his two visits to Beverley and doesn't look badly handicapped.

Mafting 13:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: David O'Meara

2.00 Carlisle

Betway Reverence Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Jordan Electrics

Jordan Electrics looked unsuited by the drop to 5f last time, but he had shown signs that he's ready to strike in better races than this on his previous two starts over 7f, notably finishing second to a subsequent Group 3 winner in a Newmarket handicap last month. He's well treated and this in-between distance may be ideal.

Jordan Electrics 14:00 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Jim Goldie

2.15 Beverley

Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Rollthedicebaby

Rollthedicebaby shaped with loads of promise on her debut at Goodwood, faring best of those from off the pace despite being a little wayward under pressure. The form was franked by the front-running winner, who went down by just a head in the Listed Marygate Stakes next time, and this stiffer track should be right up her street.

Rollthedicebaby 14:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Sam Hitchcott Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.33 Carlisle

Betway Achilles Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Washington Heights

Washington Heights can have a line put through his last run, as he was drawn away from where the main action was taking place and was unusually held up in midfield (tends to be front rank). He was a comfortable winner of his most recent start in Listed company and should make a bold bid if his usual forward-going tactics are redeployed.

Washington Heights 14:33 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

2.48 Beverley

Beverley Two Year Old Trophy EBF Conditions Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Matteo

Matteo impressed when making a successful debut over this course and distance, travelling best on the front end before quickly asserting to win in a good time, with a subsequent winner almost five lengths behind in second. He should make a bold bid from the inside stall.

Matteo 14:48 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

3.10 Carlisle

Betway Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 1m3f

Harry's tip: Coedana

Estrange is the clear pick on figures and could be hard to beat provided the ground isn't too quick, but I'd rather take a chance on Coedana, who did remarkably well to finish second in a Listed race last time as she was poorly positioned given how the race was run. She's improving with each start and has more to offer.

Coedana 15:10 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Edward Bethell

3.30 Chester

Virgin Bet Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Palmar Bay

Palmar Bay looks sure to be well suited to this test, given he was an easy winner over course and distance last August and has since achieved a career-best Racing Post Rating at Wolverhampton, a track that translates well to Chester. He finished well when fourth in a good race last time and is entitled to come on for it.

Palmar Bay 15:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.45 Carlisle

Betway Silver Bowl Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Langstone

Langstone has done well to overcome adversity to be unbeaten in two starts since being gelded, getting up late on despite obvious greenness in a 7f novice at Doncaster in March before defying a penalty at Kempton last time, even while being carried left. He could be a lot better than his opening mark now he goes up to a mile.

Langstone 15:45 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Clive Cox

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