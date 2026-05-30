- More
'He could be a lot better than his opening mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for all the ITV action after a 9-2 winner last week
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from Carlisle, Beverley and Chester on Saturday.
1.30 Carlisle
Betway Handicap, 1m3f
Harry's tip: Opportunity
Opportunity caught the eye at Ascot last time, staying on too late behind two more forward-ridden rivals. He had the look of a well-handicapped horse before that, having beaten Yorkshire Cup winner Rahiebb in a Haydock novice, and a mark 1lb higher than last time shouldn’t be beyond him.
New customer offer: get £30 in free bets with Ladbrokes when you bet £5
£30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
1.45 Beverley
Napoleons Casino Hull Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Mafting
Most of these arrive with something to prove, but this is less competitive than the York handicap that Mafting ran in last time and dropping back in trip may help, given he won his last 1m2f handicap with a bit in hand. He's run well on his two visits to Beverley and doesn't look badly handicapped.
2.00 Carlisle
Betway Reverence Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Jordan Electrics
Jordan Electrics looked unsuited by the drop to 5f last time, but he had shown signs that he's ready to strike in better races than this on his previous two starts over 7f, notably finishing second to a subsequent Group 3 winner in a Newmarket handicap last month. He's well treated and this in-between distance may be ideal.
2.15 Beverley
Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip: Rollthedicebaby
Rollthedicebaby shaped with loads of promise on her debut at Goodwood, faring best of those from off the pace despite being a little wayward under pressure. The form was franked by the front-running winner, who went down by just a head in the Listed Marygate Stakes next time, and this stiffer track should be right up her street.
2.33 Carlisle
Betway Achilles Stakes (Listed), 5f
Harry's tip: Washington Heights
Washington Heights can have a line put through his last run, as he was drawn away from where the main action was taking place and was unusually held up in midfield (tends to be front rank). He was a comfortable winner of his most recent start in Listed company and should make a bold bid if his usual forward-going tactics are redeployed.
2.48 Beverley
Beverley Two Year Old Trophy EBF Conditions Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip: Matteo
Matteo impressed when making a successful debut over this course and distance, travelling best on the front end before quickly asserting to win in a good time, with a subsequent winner almost five lengths behind in second. He should make a bold bid from the inside stall.
3.10 Carlisle
Betway Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 1m3f
Harry's tip: Coedana
Estrange is the clear pick on figures and could be hard to beat provided the ground isn't too quick, but I'd rather take a chance on Coedana, who did remarkably well to finish second in a Listed race last time as she was poorly positioned given how the race was run. She's improving with each start and has more to offer.
3.30 Chester
Virgin Bet Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Palmar Bay
Palmar Bay looks sure to be well suited to this test, given he was an easy winner over course and distance last August and has since achieved a career-best Racing Post Rating at Wolverhampton, a track that translates well to Chester. He finished well when fourth in a good race last time and is entitled to come on for it.
3.45 Carlisle
Betway Silver Bowl Handicap, 1m
Harry's tip: Langstone
Langstone has done well to overcome adversity to be unbeaten in two starts since being gelded, getting up late on despite obvious greenness in a 7f novice at Doncaster in March before defying a penalty at Kempton last time, even while being carried left. He could be a lot better than his opening mark now he goes up to a mile.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
- Harry Wilson tipped the 9-2 winner of the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood - find out his remaining tips for the ITV action
- 'He has shown signs he's ready to strike' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for the Sunday Series card at Hamilton
- 'He's severely underestimated by his mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for an action-packed Saturday on ITV
- Harry Wilson had a 100-30 winner with his final tip on Thursday - he returns with fancies for every race on day three at York
- 'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York
- Harry Wilson tipped the 9-2 winner of the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood - find out his remaining tips for the ITV action
- 'He has shown signs he's ready to strike' - Harry Wilson with his fancies for the Sunday Series card at Hamilton
- 'He's severely underestimated by his mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for an action-packed Saturday on ITV
- Harry Wilson had a 100-30 winner with his final tip on Thursday - he returns with fancies for every race on day three at York
- 'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York