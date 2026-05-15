Harry Wilson had a 100-30 winner with his final tip on Thursday - he returns with fancies for every race on day three at York

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at York on Friday, plus the ITV-televised race from Newbury.

1.45 York

Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Mereside Diva

Mereside Diva has run well since being fitted with blinkers, including a fine effort back on turf at Wetherby last time when splitting two progressive three-year-olds who were in receipt of plenty of weight. She's run well over course and distance before and looks well treated off a mark just 1lb higher than last time.

Mereside Diva 13:45 York View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

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2.20 York

Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m

Harry's tip: Synchronicity

Synchronicity was well supported when making a winning debut at Newbury last month, impressing with the way she hit the line. That form has worked out, with the second, fourth and fifth all comfortable winners since, and this sister to Ombudsman is open to untold improvement now tackling a mile.

Synchronicity 14:20 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

2.40 Newbury

Titan Wealth Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Oursin

Oursin caught the eye making late ground behind the now 104-rated Bowmark on his debut at Kempton in December 2024 and has since taken big strides forward as a three-year-old, notably defying a penalty with ease at Newcastle in October. A half-brother to the smart Pivoine, he has more to offer now upped in trip.

Oursin 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Charles Hills

2.55 York

Support Macmillan Charity Raceday On 13 June Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Regal Ulixes

Regal Ulixes has produced three 100-plus RPRs in competitive handicaps on the all-weather and could still have more to offer back on turf if his novice form is anything to go by. His defeats of King Of Cities (now rated 111) and Daiquiri Bay (rated 100) read well and he has conditions to suit.

Regal Ulixes 14:55 York View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

3.30 York

Design Tonic Out Of This World Spaces At The Races EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 5f

Harry's tip: Armor Supreme

Armor Supreme looked professional when making a winning debut at Goodwood two weeks ago and that form has a solid look to it, as the fourth-placed Harry Knows was second in what is turning out to be a hot novice on his debut. She showed plenty of speed that day and can prove up to the task.

Armor Supreme 15:30 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Diego Dias

4.05 York

Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f

Harry's tip: Rahiebb

Rahiebb progressed nicely as a three-year-old, with his campaign culminating in a neck defeat to the smart Scandinavia in the St Leger. He was the subject of a good report in Roger Varian's stable tour and has loads more to offer as a stayer this season.

Rahiebb 16:05 York View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

4.40 York

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Entailed

Entailed shaped well on her stable debut for Gemma Tutty, showing plenty of speed before just fading late on as though she would come on for the run. A mark of 80 looks workable if stepping forward from that first start in 192 days.

Entailed 16:40 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Gemma Tutty

5.15 York

Darley EBF 'Confined' Novice Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Portcullis

Portcullis could hardly have made a better impression when winning the Wood Ditton maiden at Newmarket last month, travelling well before asserting despite being slowly away from the stalls. He looks a seriously smart prospect and is the one to beat under a penalty.

Portcullis 17:15 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

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'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

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