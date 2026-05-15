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Harry Wilson had a 100-30 winner with his final tip on Thursday - he returns with fancies for every race on day three at York
Our tipster provides his fancies for the big races on ITV
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at York on Friday, plus the ITV-televised race from Newbury.
1.45 York
Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap, 7f
Harry's tip: Mereside Diva
Mereside Diva has run well since being fitted with blinkers, including a fine effort back on turf at Wetherby last time when splitting two progressive three-year-olds who were in receipt of plenty of weight. She's run well over course and distance before and looks well treated off a mark just 1lb higher than last time.
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2.20 York
Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m
Harry's tip: Synchronicity
Synchronicity was well supported when making a winning debut at Newbury last month, impressing with the way she hit the line. That form has worked out, with the second, fourth and fifth all comfortable winners since, and this sister to Ombudsman is open to untold improvement now tackling a mile.
2.40 Newbury
Titan Wealth Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Oursin
Oursin caught the eye making late ground behind the now 104-rated Bowmark on his debut at Kempton in December 2024 and has since taken big strides forward as a three-year-old, notably defying a penalty with ease at Newcastle in October. A half-brother to the smart Pivoine, he has more to offer now upped in trip.
2.55 York
Support Macmillan Charity Raceday On 13 June Handicap, 1m2½f
Harry's tip: Regal Ulixes
Regal Ulixes has produced three 100-plus RPRs in competitive handicaps on the all-weather and could still have more to offer back on turf if his novice form is anything to go by. His defeats of King Of Cities (now rated 111) and Daiquiri Bay (rated 100) read well and he has conditions to suit.
3.30 York
Design Tonic Out Of This World Spaces At The Races EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 5f
Harry's tip: Armor Supreme
Armor Supreme looked professional when making a winning debut at Goodwood two weeks ago and that form has a solid look to it, as the fourth-placed Harry Knows was second in what is turning out to be a hot novice on his debut. She showed plenty of speed that day and can prove up to the task.
4.05 York
Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f
Harry's tip: Rahiebb
Rahiebb progressed nicely as a three-year-old, with his campaign culminating in a neck defeat to the smart Scandinavia in the St Leger. He was the subject of a good report in Roger Varian's stable tour and has loads more to offer as a stayer this season.
4.40 York
Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap, 5f
Harry's tip: Entailed
Entailed shaped well on her stable debut for Gemma Tutty, showing plenty of speed before just fading late on as though she would come on for the run. A mark of 80 looks workable if stepping forward from that first start in 192 days.
5.15 York
Darley EBF 'Confined' Novice Stakes, 1m
Harry's tip: Portcullis
Portcullis could hardly have made a better impression when winning the Wood Ditton maiden at Newmarket last month, travelling well before asserting despite being slowly away from the stalls. He looks a seriously smart prospect and is the one to beat under a penalty.
Read these next:
Our Thursday treble from York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Do the King and Queen have a future star? Wood Ditton winner gets chance to show stunning debut was no fluke
'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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- 'He put up one of the most impressive performances I've seen' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for day two at York
- 'He should take advantage of an unchanged mark' - Harry Wilson has tips for all six ITV races after 33-1 and 20-1 winners on Saturday
- 33-1 and 20-1 winners! Harry Wilson is on fire with two massive winners - don't miss his bets for every race on ITV
- 'He's bred to relish this longer trip' - Harry Wilson was in the winners again on Thursday, find out his tips for day three at Chester
- Harry Wilson fires in a 9-4 winner as racing gets back underway at Chester - find out the rest of his Thursday tips