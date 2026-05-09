'He could be a lot better than this mark' - Harry Wilson has tips for all NINE ITV races

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock on Saturday.

12.55 Lingfield

William Hill Epic Boosts Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Twisting Physics

Twisting Physics was a huge eyecatcher on his reappearance last month, finishing quickly despite racing keenly towards the rear and making his effort widest of all in a race that suited those who raced more prominently. He's a big player off an unchanged mark.

Twisting Physics 12:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Oliver Cole

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1.15 Haydock

Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Harry's tip: Moon Chime

Moon Chime had this race mooted after bolting up at Stratford in March last year but instead went to Hexham, where he again won comfortably off a mark just 2lb lower than he is here. He ran on the Flat after 186 days off last month, which looks like a prep for this, and has conditions to suit.

Moon Chime 13:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Nick Slatter (3lb) Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

1.28 Lingfield

William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m3½f

Harry's tip: Romantic Symphony

Romantic Symphony looks a nice prospect, having followed her defeat of a useful rival over an inadequate mile on her debut with a comfortable success under a penalty in a 1m3f novice at Kempton last month. She's bred to be good, being a sister to Grade 1 winner Yibir, and has the physical scope to keep improving.

Romantic Symphony 13:28 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

1.45 Ascot

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% British EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Electrifarhh

Electrifarhh faced a couple of stiff tasks either side of winning a mile novice in October 2024, notably finishing second when trying to concede 6lb to the now 110-rated Blue Bolt in May last year. She looks potentially well treated off a mark of 85 and should appreciate the return to a mile after a promising reappearance over 7f in March.

Electrifarhh 13:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

1.58 Lingfield

William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (Listed), 1m3½f

Harry's tip: Maltese Cross

Maltese Cross showed plenty of ability as a juvenile and stepped up further when upped in trip on his three-year-old debut at Newbury last month, winning what looks a hot race in a good time. There's a good chance he'll come on for the run and his pedigree suggests he'll improve for this longer distance.

2.20 Ascot

Carey Group Victoria Cup, 7f

Harry's tip: The Wizard Of Eye

The Wizard Of Eye continued his fine record after a break when third on his stable debut for Tom Clover in September and has been freshened up since a below-par effort at Kempton four weeks later. A 1lb drop puts him on the same mark as when successful in this contest on his reappearance in 2024 and he has conditions to suit.

The Wizard Of Eye 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Tom Clover

2.40 Lingfield

William Hill Chartwell Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: La Brodeuse

In an open race, I'll take a chance on La Brodeuse, who makes her stable debut for Kevin Ryan having been bought out of Andre Fabre's yard for €125,000. She had lots of useful form in France, notably going close behind two subsequent Listed winners at Saint-Cloud in October, and her pedigree suggests quicker ground should be fine.

2.55 Ascot

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Italy Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Opportunity

Opportunity likely had something amiss when trailing home last in the King Edward VII in June, as he wasn't seen again and has since been gelded. He showed plenty of ability before that, notably beating St Leger runner-up Rahiebb in a novice and finishing an unlucky fourth in the Cocked Hat, and could be a lot better than a mark of 91.

Opportunity 14:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

3.15 Lingfield

William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap, 7½f

Harry's tip: Back In Black

Back In Black ran some big races in contests that have worked out well last year and returned with a fine effort from a moderate draw in the Spring Cup last time. He looks well treated off an unchanged mark in this weaker contest and should have no issue with this slightly shorter trip.

Back In Black 15:15 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

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