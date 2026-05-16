'He's severely underestimated by his mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for an action-packed Saturday on ITV

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races at Newbury on Saturday, plus the ITV-televised contests from Newmarket.

1.25 Newbury

Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Harry's tip: West Wind Blows

Kalpana is a dual Group 1 winner and will be hard to beat if ready after her winter break, but she has to concede 4lb all round, which makes life tougher, so it could be worth chancing West Wind Blows. He made Calandagan pull out all the stops in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March and a repeat would surely make him a big contender.

West Wind Blows 13:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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1.42 Newmarket

Daily Profit Boosts at BetMGM Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Twisting Physics

Twisting Physics was a huge eyecatcher on his reappearance last month, finishing quickly despite racing keenly towards the rear and making his effort widest of all in a race that suited those who raced more prominently. He's a big player off an unchanged mark, especially if ridden as positively as he was for his last win.

Twisting Physics 13:42 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Oliver Cole

2.00 Newbury

Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Lady Roisia

Once-raced winner Golden Orbit is respected, but I'm drawn to her stablemate Lady Roisia, who defied greenness when winning a Nottingham maiden in October. Her debut third behind 1,000 Guineas sixth Touleen and Rockfel winner Zanthos is strong and this well-related filly should improve for the step up in trip.

Lady Roisia 14:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 Newbury

BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: More Thunder

More Thunder progressed well last year, notably running with huge credit in the Group 1 Prix de la Foret in October, staying on strongly having had to be dropped in at the back from a poor draw. Recent evidence suggests he could have even more to offer over a mile and he has scope to improve past some of his rivals.

More Thunder 14:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.50 Newmarket

Read Meg Nicholls' Blog at betmgm.co.uk Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Shah

Shah has plenty of form that suggests he should be better than a mark of 89, notably his debut second in a contest in which the other four in the first five are now rated at least 97. He's been gelded and had wind surgery since comfortably getting off the mark at Southwell in October 2024 and is a big player if ready to roll after his 19-month absence.

Shah 14:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

3.10 Newbury

Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes (Listed), 6f

Harry's tip: Royal Fixation

Royal Fixation was one of the best juveniles around last year, with her Group 2 Lowther success sandwiched by high-class efforts in defeat in the Duchess of Cambridge and Cheveley Park Stakes. She's been bought by Forz Europe, which suggests big things are expected, and her pedigree offers hope she'll improve as a three-year-old.

Royal Fixation 15:10 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: K R Burke

3.27 Newmarket

Download the BetMGM App Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Rebel Path

Rebel Path has a bit to prove after a few lacklustre efforts, but the return to Newmarket should suit, given he has recorded two of his three highest Racing Post Ratings for Stuart Williams on its tracks. He's 2lb lower than when winning this race last year and Olivia Haines, who was on board that day, returns to the saddle.

Rebel Path 15:27 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Olivia Haines (7lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

3.45 Newbury

Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Sahara King

Sahara King made an eye-catching return in a hot course-and-distance novice last month, finishing faster than everything having been poorly positioned at the back of the field. He needed his run at Newmarket last time to qualify, but that effort in splitting two more forward-ridden rivals suggests his mark should be workable.

Sahara King 15:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

4.20 Newbury

Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Addison Grey

Addison Grey has run two big races in defeat since being gelded, going down by just a head over course and distance, despite being slowly away, before finishing best of the rest behind a rival who was 8lb well in at Newmarket. He should be up to taking advantage of a mark just 2lb higher.

Addison Grey 16:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

5.00 Newbury

Boyle Sports Home of the Early Payout Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Mezcala

Mezcala was progressive as a three-year-old and took another step forward on his return in March, winning the Spring Mile at Doncaster with plenty in hand in a time that compared well with the Lincoln. The RPR of 99 he achieved that day suggests an 8lb rise to a mark of 93 shouldn't be beyond this lightly raced gelding.

Mezcala 17:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: George Bass Tnr: Jack Channon

5.40 Newbury

World Pool Bet with the tote Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Lost Signal

I thought an opening mark of 89 severely underestimated Lost Signal before he lined up in a conditions event at Newmarket on his reappearance and somehow his mark has remained unchanged despite being beaten only three lengths by a well-regarded colt who was in receipt of 3lb. He'll be hard to beat over this longer trip.

Lost Signal 17:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Richard Hannon

Read more:

Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newmarket

Kalpana's return plus Epsom and Ascot clues - three more races you can't miss on a belting Saturday

The London Gold Cup has thrown up Group 1 horses galore - and all our three experts agree on this year's standout

'He's ready to go' - Zeus Olympios targets Group 1 glory against stacked Lockinge field

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