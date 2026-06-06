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'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on Derby day at Epsom on Saturday.
1.30 Epsom
Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Harry's tip: Alcantor
Alcantor showed plenty of good form when trained in France, notably only being overhauled late on in a Group 1 in September, and was likely in need of the run when fading late on having tried to make all in a mile Listed race on his stable debut last time. This slight drop in trip could suit and this track should suit his racing style.
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2.05 Epsom
Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3), 1m½f
Harry's tip: Shes Perfect (Already advised)
Shes Perfect showed high-class form over a mile last year, notably finishing first past the post in the French 1,000 Guineas, before failing to stay in the Prix de Diane. She was a good third behind the highly progressive Blue Bolt on her return, shaping as though the run was needed, and is expected to take a big step forward here.
2.40 Epsom
Coolmore Coronation Cup (Group 1), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Convergent
Last year's one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan are sure to go well again, but Convergent gave every indication he could make it at Group 1 level when overcoming trouble in running to defy a penalty in the John Porter on his return. He's open to more improvement and is worth chancing at the prices.
3.15 Epsom
Betfred 'Dash' Handicap, 5f
Harry's tips: Lexington Blitz and Dyonisos (Already advised)
Lexington Blitz has run two big races since being gelded, notably winning with plenty in hand last time, and his course experience should serve him well. I've also had my eye on Dyonisos, who is on the same mark as when finishing second in a race that has worked out well at Newmarket in April.
4.00 Epsom
Betfred Derby (Group 1), 1m4f
Harry's tip: Pierre Bonnard
I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of Pierre Bonnard, who was thought of as the stable's number one for the Derby after his Group 1 win last year. He has been beaten in two starts since, but looks to have been built up slowly with this race in mind and is sure to relish the step up to a mile and a half.
4.40 Epsom
Cherryfield (Croydon) Lester Piggott Handicap, 1m2f
Harry's tip: Hell Yeah He Did (Already advised)
Hell Yeah He Did showed good form in three turf runs last year, notably chasing home the now 100-rated Evanesco in a good time at Salisbury in September. He shaped as though a stiffer test of stamina would suit when beating two now 89-rated rivals over 1m½f at Nottingham in October and could be a lot better than a mark of 85.
5.20 Epsom
HKJC World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, 1m4f
Harry's tip: Give It To Me Oj
Gary and Josh Moore won this race last year and have likely had this as an early target for Give It To Me Oj, who won twice over course and distance last September. His run over a longer trip (didn't stay) on his reappearance smacked of a prep run for this and he has more to offer in this sphere.
5.55 Epsom
JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap, 6f
Harry's tip: Sondad
Sondad showed huge improvement for the fitting of a visor last year, winning twice, including victory in this race, and rising 16lb in the handicap. He showed a mark this high wasn't beyond him when a close third behind Aramram (now 13lb higher) at Ascot in October and is expected to take a big step forward from his return last month.
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Published on inCracking The Puzzle
Last updated
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