'I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of him' - Harry Wilson had two winners on Friday and returns with his Derby day tips

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all eight races on Derby day at Epsom on Saturday.

1.30 Epsom

Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Alcantor

Alcantor showed plenty of good form when trained in France, notably only being overhauled late on in a Group 1 in September, and was likely in need of the run when fading late on having tried to make all in a mile Listed race on his stable debut last time. This slight drop in trip could suit and this track should suit his racing style.

Alcantor 13:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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2.05 Epsom

Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3), 1m½f

Harry's tip: Shes Perfect (Already advised)

Shes Perfect showed high-class form over a mile last year, notably finishing first past the post in the French 1,000 Guineas, before failing to stay in the Prix de Diane. She was a good third behind the highly progressive Blue Bolt on her return, shaping as though the run was needed, and is expected to take a big step forward here.

Shes Perfect 14:05 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

2.40 Epsom

Coolmore Coronation Cup (Group 1), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Convergent

Last year's one-two Jan Brueghel and Calandagan are sure to go well again, but Convergent gave every indication he could make it at Group 1 level when overcoming trouble in running to defy a penalty in the John Porter on his return. He's open to more improvement and is worth chancing at the prices.

Convergent 14:40 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.15 Epsom

Betfred 'Dash' Handicap, 5f

Harry's tips: Lexington Blitz and Dyonisos (Already advised)

Lexington Blitz has run two big races since being gelded, notably winning with plenty in hand last time, and his course experience should serve him well. I've also had my eye on Dyonisos, who is on the same mark as when finishing second in a race that has worked out well at Newmarket in April.

4.00 Epsom

Betfred Derby (Group 1), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Pierre Bonnard

I'm convinced we're yet to see the best of Pierre Bonnard, who was thought of as the stable's number one for the Derby after his Group 1 win last year. He has been beaten in two starts since, but looks to have been built up slowly with this race in mind and is sure to relish the step up to a mile and a half.

Pierre Bonnard 16:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.40 Epsom

Cherryfield (Croydon) Lester Piggott Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Hell Yeah He Did (Already advised)

Hell Yeah He Did showed good form in three turf runs last year, notably chasing home the now 100-rated Evanesco in a good time at Salisbury in September. He shaped as though a stiffer test of stamina would suit when beating two now 89-rated rivals over 1m½f at Nottingham in October and could be a lot better than a mark of 85.

Hell Yeah He Did 16:40 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

5.20 Epsom

HKJC World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Give It To Me Oj

Gary and Josh Moore won this race last year and have likely had this as an early target for Give It To Me Oj, who won twice over course and distance last September. His run over a longer trip (didn't stay) on his reappearance smacked of a prep run for this and he has more to offer in this sphere.

Give It To Me Oj 17:20 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Toby Moore (7lb) Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

5.55 Epsom

JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Sondad

Sondad showed huge improvement for the fitting of a visor last year, winning twice, including victory in this race, and rising 16lb in the handicap. He showed a mark this high wasn't beyond him when a close third behind Aramram (now 13lb higher) at Ascot in October and is expected to take a big step forward from his return last month.

Sondad 17:55 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

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