'He's bred to relish this longer trip' - Harry Wilson was in the winners again on Thursday, find out his tips for day three at Chester

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all seven races at Chester on Friday, plus the ITV4-televised race from Ascot.

1.30 Chester

CAA Stellar Great Cheshire Handicap, 1m2½f

Harry's tip: Auld Toon Loon

Auld Toon Loon looked unlucky not to win this race last year, finishing strongly for second having been denied a clear run. He's just 3lb higher, despite winning a Racing League event on his final start last year, and is likely to be primed.

Auld Toon Loon 13:30 Chester View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin Tnr: Tom Dascombe

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1.50 Ascot

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Albaydaa

Albaydaa shaped well in a good 6f handicap at Newmarket last month, sticking on well all the way to the line for third. She improved for the step up to 7f when comfortably winning a Wolverhampton maiden in November and is a big player back up in trip off an unchanged mark.

Albaydaa 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.05 Chester

Boodles Darley EBF Maiden Stakes, 1m4½f

Harry's tip: Joulany

Joulany built on the promise of his two juvenile runs when a close fourth in a strong-looking 1m2f maiden at Newbury last month. He's bred to relish this longer trip, being a brother to the smart Al Aasy, and can make his experience count.

Joulany 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 Chester

Deepbridge Huxley Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Harry's tip: King's Gambit

I'm keen to take on Lambourn over this trip, and with Bay City Roller and Royal Rhyme arguably better suited to soft ground, this might be the time for King's Gambit. He shaped well behind Damysus on his reappearance and will be suited by stepping up in trip on quick ground.

King's Gambit 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Harry Charlton

3.05 Chester

Ladbrokes Chester Cup, 2m2½f

Harry's tip: Team Player and Zanndabad

Team Player has improved since being fitted with a tongue-tie, following his Newcastle win with a comfortable success in the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh. He had plenty in hand and has more to come. I'll also take Zanndabad, who was an eye-catching third in this race two years ago and is 1lb lower this time.

3.40 Chester

Tom Jones Live At Chester Racecourse Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Rosenpur

Rosenpur is usually seen over 5f, but he ran a bold race from the front over this longer trip on his reappearance, going down by just a head despite taking a keen hold. He's a two-time course winner and is drawn well enough to attack from stall five.

Rosenpur 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

4.10 Chester

Ladbrokes Get A Free Race Bet Today Chester Plate Handicap, 2m2½f

Harry's tip: Kate O'Riley and Hamsiyann

Hamsiyann hasn't been in the best of form, but he was second in this contest in 2024 off a 1lb lower mark and looks to have had a prep run over hurdles to put him spot on for this. Kate O'Riley ran well enough in the face of stiff task last time and, as a half-sister to Gold Cup winner Big Orange, this step up in trip could suit.

4.45 Chester

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Alvin

Alvin caught the eye when third in a 6f handicap at Lingfield on Good Friday and confirmed himself as a sprinter on the up when comfortably winning at Bath last month. He had that race won some way out and should have loads more to come.

Alvin 16:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: George Scott

5.20 Chester

Chester Roman Day On 30th May Apprentice Handicap, 1m4½f

Harry's tip: Sportingsilvermine

Sportingsilvermine needs to bounce back from a couple of poor efforts, but a combined 4lb drop for those runs means he gets into this 0-80, which he finished a half-length second in last year. The step up in trip coupled with the removal of the hood he wore last time can see him bounce back.

Sportingsilvermine 17:20 Chester View Racecard Jky: Mason Paetel (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

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