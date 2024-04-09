Top 8 Grand National Betting Sites 2024

We start our article on the best Grand National betting sites with a list of eight of the best betting sites for the Grand National. These are the cream of the crop. The firms with the best odds, top each-way terms, the broadest range of markets and those with eye-catching welcome bonuses and free bets.

Browse through this list of Grand National bookmakers and choose the ones that catch your eye. Click the link to get started and you’ll have a free bet in your account in a matter of minutes, all done on your mobile or laptop.

The eight bookmakers are:

Best Grand National betting sites: bookmaker highlights

All of the best Grand National betting sites have competitive offers and initiatives for both new and existing customers which you can take advantage of for the Grand National. Let’s see what each bookmaker offers.

Why should you bet with bet365 for the Grand National?

bet365 are right at the forefront of the industry when it comes to best prices, while their super boosts and price promise make them stand out among the competition. As well as competitive odds and ease of use, bet365 offer some cracking incentives for new customers when signing up. Once you enter a minimum deposit of £5 or a maximum of £10, you will qualify for free bets to three times that value.

Why should you bet with Paddy Power for the Grand National?

Paddy Power’s aggressive marketing have made them a very popular bookmaker, while their competitive odds, free-to-play games and unique markets make them a great betting site to use. Paddy Power also offers a good incentive for those new customers wanting to sign up for the Grand National Festival.

Why should you bet with Sky Bet for the Grand National?

Sky Bet are market leaders when it comes to offering their customers extra places on races through the biggest festivals, and will flex their muscles when it comes to the Grand National itself too. Sky Bet are also well-known for their generous each way extra place offerings on the Grand National.

Why should you bet with William Hill for the Grand National?

William Hill are usually the first to price up races, which gives all their customers the earliest chance to get to best value on the market, while they offer lots of extra place races for all customers. William Hill also tend to offer horse racing boosts and sometimes up to double the odds on certain horses, so make sure you compare the odds and offers when choosing where to place your Grand National bets.

Why should you bet with the Coral app for the Grand National?

Coral are the home of horse racing value and are usually very competitive with their prices, while they offer plenty of extra places, free-to-play games and rewards for longstanding customers too. Coral’s betting offer for the Grand National festival is also healthy. Coral are also typically competitive with their odds, each way places and super boosts on big races such as the Aintree Grand National.

Why should you bet with Ladbrokes for the Grand National?

One of the best-known bookies in the world, Ladbrokes has covered the Grand National festival for generations. In that time, the UK bookmaker with a global presence has learned a thing or two about what keeps customers happy. From the welcome bonus to the odds, Ladbrokes is one of our favourite Grand National betting sites.

Why should you bet with Betfair for the Grand National?

Betfair have a global following and are unique as they offer customers access to sportsbook and exchange betting. The Betfair exchange will often have better odds than the industry starting price, particularly for win bets, so its always worth comparing the odds on offer elsewhere to what you can get on the exchanges.

Why should you bet with Tote for the Grand National?

Another instantly recognisable name from the world of sports betting, Tote have a history and reputation that makes it the envy of the best betting sites for the Grand National. Known for its pool-type betting, Tote is a popular place to bet on not only the Grand National race with pool odds often competing well with industry SPs, particularly on World Pool days, but also exotic bets such as, forecasts, and tricasts, as well as the placepot which can be incredibly difficult to hit in a race or day like the Grand National, but can see great return if doing so.

How to sign up with online bookmakers for the Grand National

Click on one of the links at the top of this article Click on the ‘join here’ button on the site Create your username and password Make your first deposit and secure your free bets (T&Cs depend on the bookmaker) Enjoy your free bets to use on the Grand National

What features to look for in the best betting sites for the Grand National

Finding the best betting site for the Grand National can be difficult, with so many of the leading bookmakers offering great incentives, so you must consider what is the most important thing for you.

It is important that punters use the site that is not only best suited to them, but will offer an enjoyable, competitive and hassle-free site to make betting as seamless as possible for the Grand National Festival.

You must think about what you value the most as a punter for the best experience. You must consider how easy it is to get around the site to place your bets, their range of market options and how competitive their odds are.

Also crucially, can you watch your selection run at the Grand National Festival on a good-quality stream so you don’t miss the action?

Wide range of markets

With the Grand National festival, it is important for me as a punter that I have access to as many betting markets as possible. It could range from win, each-way, forecasts and accumulators, to more inventive bets such as a Lucky 15 or a Super Heinz. These allow you to be a bit more creative with your Grand National bets but also find the best value.

Odds boosts and specials

Competitive odds boosts and even who has the best Grand National odds about a particular horse are a staple for all bookmakers during the Grand National festival. Make sure as a punter that you find the bookmaker that not only offers the most generous price boosts and best specials for the Grand National but allow you to place a generous maximum bet on them too.

Extra Each Way Places

Bookmakers will compete with each other to see who will be offering the best each way terms and the most Grand National extra places. Be sure to factor this into your decision when deciding who is best to sign up for and use for your Grand National bets.

In-play betting

In-play betting continues to become more popular with punters, and I find it a fun way to place any extra bets on your stake if the price increases during a Grand National festival race. Make sure you consider how good the live stream is with each bookmaker if you want to do in-play betting.

Cashouts

When it comes to cashing out, you want a site that responds quickly. Read on to find out which is the best.

Partial cashouts

Just like with full cashouts, I find it vital that the betting site can do it as quickly and efficiently as possible. It is a vital factor if you as a punter want to use your winnings to place some extra bets on the Grand National, so make sure to read on to find the best betting site for this.

Which Grand National betting sites have the best withdrawal speed?

There are 21 races across the three days at Aintree for punters to get stuck into, including the big one, the Grand National, on the Saturday, and punters must be paid out efficiently so they can begin using the money either to bet again or take their winnings.

If you’ve made a profit on the Grand National and want your money withdrawn as quickly as possible, then the Paddy Power app is the one for you. Their withdrawal time using a debit card takes just 1-4 hours.

Best bookmaker for withdrawals Withdrawal speed bet365 1-3 days Betfair 2-5 working days Paddy Power 1-4 hours Sky Bet 1-2 days William Hill 3-5 working days Coral 1-3 working days Ladbrokes 1-3 working days Tote 3-5 working days

Which Grand National betting sites provide the best odds?

All of the best Grand National betting sites offer competitive odds, with bet365 usually at the top of the list when comparing every race, but it all depends on which market, or which runner you are choosing to bet on. Be sure to check out our handy Grand National Odds comparison table to ensure you’re getting the best price on every bet you place on the Grand National

You’ll usually find the odds on the Grand National are slightly worse with the firms offering the most places, so you’ll need to weigh up the odds vs the number of places if you are betting each-way. On the day of the race it is also worth checking out which bookmakers are offering the best odds guaranteed, so it doesn’t matter what price you take, if it starts at a bigger price, that’s what you get paid out at.

Why do people bet on the Grand National?

The Randox Grand National is the biggest jump race in the world and on Saturday, April 13, 34 runners will head to Aintree bidding to join the famous roll of honour.

Horse racing fanatics and once-a-year punters alike are drawn to this famous chase, in which horses will jump 30 fences over two circuits, and the obstacles are renowned for being more difficult in comparison to traditional fences used.

It’s estimated that around 13 million people in the UK have a bet on the Grand National, while around 500 million people from around the world tune in to watch the marathon.

With 34 runners, and horses as big a price as 100-1 scoring in its history, the Grand National is ripe for a family and friends, workplace or charity sweepstakes and is a chance to have the bragging rights if your horse comes out on top. Be sure to take a look at who our experts are picking this year with all of our Grand National Tips.

How to deposit on Grand National betting sites

Log on to your betting count with whichever bookmaker you have signed up for the Grand National Festival. On the site’s main screen, or in a sidebar, there will be an option to click ‘deposit funds’ and press on that. It will then allow you to choose a custom amount, usually with a minimum deposit. Add your funds and complete the transaction details. The money should be added to your account instantly so you can start betting.

How we rate the best online Grand National betting sites

There is so much to consider when choosing the right Grand National betting site for your betting needs, so we’ve done the hard work in ranking the best sites for you.

We rate them based on criteria such as competitive odds, a long list of markets on each race, fast cash-out, betting in-play, a user-friendly app, excellent customer care, free-to-play games and more.

We implore you to resist the urge to join the first bookie you see with an eye-catching welcome bonus and first consider everything in this article to have a better experience when betting on the Grand National.

Can you live stream the Grand National on online betting sites?

Most betting sites these days will allow punters to watch their selection in a race they’ve bet on through a live-streaming service. Once you have placed your bet on the Grand National, your betting slip will give you the option to watch the race live. Click on that if you want to watch your selection in action.

For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.