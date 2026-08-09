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Football
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
The Big Kick-Off
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
The Big Kick-Off
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
The Big Kick-Off
Expert EFL Cup predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
Football
How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton after their expulsion from the Championship playoffs
Championship
Notts County vs Salford: Ammies heading for League One
League Two
Bolton vs Stockport: Wanderers to walk the walk at Wembley
League One
Hull vs Middlesbrough: Boro can benefit from second chance
Championship
Dan Childs's bet builder for the Championship playoff final
Championship
Bradford vs Bolton: Trotters can take the next step
League One
Notts County vs Chesterfield: Blockbuster second leg on the cards
League Two
Salford vs Grimsby: Mariners can set a course for Wembley
League Two
Stockport vs Stevenage: Wembley awaits for happy hosts
League One
Southampton vs Middlesbrough: Saints can seal Wembley return
Championship
Millwall vs Hull: Lions set to roar on their way to Wembley
Championship
Grimsby vs Salford: Mariners can make home advantage count
League Two
Chesterfield vs Notts County: Super Spireites to continue strong run
League Two
Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
Championship
Stevenage vs Stockport: Boro's home record tough to ignore
League One
Bolton vs Bradford: Trotters can turn on the style
League One
Middlesbrough vs Southampton: Saints can show their quality
Championship
Championship playoffs: Slick Saints undoubtedly the team to beat
EFL
League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season
EFL
Home
Sport
Football
League Two: Expect the unexpected in the EFL's basement
The Big Kick-Off
League One: Leicester look worth taking on
The Big Kick-Off
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
The Big Kick-Off
Expert EFL Cup predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?
The Big Kick-Off
Expert EFL Cup predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
Market Movers: How the Premier League and EFL ante-post odds have changed
Football
How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton after their expulsion from the Championship playoffs
Championship
Notts County vs Salford: Ammies heading for League One
League Two
Bolton vs Stockport: Wanderers to walk the walk at Wembley
League One
Hull vs Middlesbrough: Boro can benefit from second chance
Championship
Dan Childs's bet builder for the Championship playoff final
Championship
Bradford vs Bolton: Trotters can take the next step
League One
Notts County vs Chesterfield: Blockbuster second leg on the cards
League Two
Salford vs Grimsby: Mariners can set a course for Wembley
League Two
Stockport vs Stevenage: Wembley awaits for happy hosts
League One
Southampton vs Middlesbrough: Saints can seal Wembley return
Championship
Millwall vs Hull: Lions set to roar on their way to Wembley
Championship
Grimsby vs Salford: Mariners can make home advantage count
League Two
Chesterfield vs Notts County: Super Spireites to continue strong run
League Two
Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
Championship
Stevenage vs Stockport: Boro's home record tough to ignore
League One
Bolton vs Bradford: Trotters can turn on the style
League One
Middlesbrough vs Southampton: Saints can show their quality
Championship
Championship playoffs: Slick Saints undoubtedly the team to beat
EFL
League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season
EFL
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