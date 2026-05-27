How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton after their expulsion from the Championship playoffs

Southampton's punishment for spying on their Championship playoff semi-final opponents Middlesbrough not only led to problems for EFL chiefs, bookmakers had to deal with the repercussions of the decision to expel the Saints from the playoffs too.

Given the unprecedented decision to expel a team who had just qualified for a playoff final, with Middlesbrough reinstated but losing to Hull in the rescheduled final, its no surprise that there was not a uniform response on how to deal with bets on the Saints to win promotion.

Some Saints backers have got their money back but others did not. The table below lists how bookmakers reacted. BoyleSports voided bets on Southampton to be promoted but other punters who backed the Saints to reach the Premier League were not so fortunate as bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes settled those bets as losers.

Hills used the second leg of the playoff semi-final as their cut-off point, refunding bets placed before then but settling any placed after the Saints had qualified as losers.

Punters expecting the Saints to make amends next season can back them at a top-priced 16-1 with bet365 and Boyles to win the 2026-27 Championship and at 5-1 with the same firms for promotion, but be aware that they will start on minus four points.

How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton

Bookmaker Settlement Bet365 All bets on Southampton are losers BoyleSports

Voided bets on Southampton in the promotion market. Voided bets on the Saints to qualify in both legs v Middlesbrough.

Coral Bets on Southampton in the promotion market throughout the season and in the playoffs were settled as losers. Any bets on the Hull vs Southampton playoff final were voided.

Ladbrokes Bets on Southampton in the promotion market throughout the season and in the playoffs were settled as losers. Any bets on the Hull vs Southampton playoff final were voided.

William Hill Any bets after the second leg of the playoff semi-final were voided. Any bets placed before then were settled as losers.



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