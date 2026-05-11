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Millwall vs Hull predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Millwall vs Hull in the Championship playoff semi-final. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at The Den.
Millwall vs Hull kick-off, date & TV info
Date Monday, May 11
Kick-off 8pm
Venue The Den, London
Competition Championship
TV Sky Sports Football
It was honours even in the first leg of the Championship playoff semi-final between Millwall and Hull, who return to London for the second game with the clash hanging in the balance.
A place at Wembley to face either Southampton or Middlesbrough awaits the winners of this encounter.
Millwall vs Hull betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Millwall
2pts 3-4 general
Best player bet
Femi Azeez to score or assist
Evs Betfair, Paddy Power
Longshot
Millwall 2-0
15-2 bet365, BoyleSports
Millwall vs Hull preview
Hull have ridden their luck and overperformed their underlying numbers all season but their fortune may finally run out as they visit Millwall in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final.
Only bottom side Sheffield Wednesday allowed more expected goals than the Tigers and they ranked third-bottom of the league on OPTA’s expected points table.
Sergej Jakirovic’s men were fortunate not to lose the first game between these two, with Millwall hitting the post, having a late goal disallowed and winning the shot count 15-6.
Hull almost scored within the first two minutes but failed to pose any major threat after that and had to sit in for large parts of the second half, a pattern which may be repeated in this clash.
That result made it two wins from Hull’s last nine games and they took just two points from their final five away games of the campaign.
By contrast, Millwall have been rock-solid at the Den recently, winning four of their last six games in their own backyard without conceding.
Only the two promoted sides, Coventry and Ipswich, won more home games than the Lions this season and Millwall should be too strong for their visitors.
Hull’s leaky defence - they conceded the most goals of any team in the top half - is in sharp contrast with the resolute defending of Alex Neil’s side, who kept 11 clean sheets in their 23 home matches, the most of any team in the league.
Hull’s defenders were kept busy by the physicality of Josh Coburn in the first leg and his link-up play with creative outlet Femi Azeez may well be crucial to the home side’s chances.
Oli McBurnie and Joe Gelhardt can be dangerous on the counter for the visitors, but it may be Hull's defence which is their undoing once again.
Millwall’s home solidity is fancied to win the day with the Lions fancied to book their place in the playoff final at Wembley with a victory inside 90 minutes.
Azeez crucial to home hopes
Femi Azeez has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season, with 11 goals and seven assists for Millwall.
The 24-year-old looks the likeliest player to produce a moment of magic for the Lions and is fancied to score or assist.
Another clean sheet could be on the cards
Millwall have been rock-solid defensively this season, particularly at home, and they could keep Hull at arm's length in the return leg.
A 2-0 home win makes plenty of appeal for correct-score purposes.
Millwall vs Hull Bet Builder
Millwall to win
The Lions have won 13 home games this season while Hull have lost three of their last five away games
Lewie Coyle to be shown a card
The 30-year-old Hull right back has been booked 12 times in the league this season and looks set for another card
Tristan Crama to have a shot
The Millwall defender has had nine shots in his last five games and should have at least one more attempt
Pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Key stats for Millwall vs Hull
♦ Millwall have recorded four wins to nil from their last six home matches
♦ Only three Championship teams have conceded more goals than Hull's 66 this term
♦ Millwall have drawn only three of their 23 home games this season
♦ Five of Millwall's last six games have yielded no more than two goals
♦ Oli McBurnie's 17 league goals was the second biggest tally in the Championship this season
Millwall vs Hull betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on Millwall vs Hull in the Championship playoffs. Here are the latest odds for tonight's semi-final second leg:
|Market
|Odds
|Millwall
|8-11
|Hull
|31-10
|Draw
|5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Millwall vs Hull team news and predicted line-ups
Millwall
Massimo Luongo, Daniel Kelly, Lukas Jensen and Caleb Taylor remain sidelined.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; De Norre, Mazou-Sacko; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Coburn
Subs: Bannan, Ivanovic, Cundle, Doughty, McNamara, Mitchell, Langstaff
Hull
Amir Hadziahmetovic, Cody Drameh and Eliot Matazo are set to miss out for the visitors.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie
Subs: Lundtsram, Hiarakawa, Joseph, Dowell, Ajayi, Gyabi, Koumas
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FAQs
When is Millwall vs Hull in the Championship?
Millwall vs Hull takes place on Monday, May 11 and kicks off at 8pm BST.
Where is Millwall vs Hull being played?
The venue for the game is the Den, London.
Where can I watch Millwall vs Hull?
Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Millwall vs Hull?
Millwall are 8-11 to win, Hull are a 31-10 chance and the draw is 5-2 with bet365.
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Published on inChampionship
Last updated