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Betfred Super League predictions: Wire to punish wounded Bulls
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Home comforts the key for Wakefield
Rugby League
St Helens vs Hull FC predictions: Saints set for a confidence boost
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Trinity can finally shine in Perpignan
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Travelling sides troubled by injuries
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Injuries to play their part at Headingley
Rugby League
Super League: Repeat success for home sides on the cards
Rugby League
Super League: Saints to give Warriors a fight
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Robins to edge rivals once again
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Rhinos to run riot on the road
Rugby League
Super League predictions: Tense affair on the cards in Warrington
Rugby League
Super League: Saints to bounce back against Dragons
Rugby League
Super League: More to come from in-form Wakey
Rugby League
Super League: Improving Toulouse can keep tabs on depleted Saints
Rugby League
Super League: Trinity to trouble Hull KR once again
Rugby League
Super League: Battle-hardened Warriors to tough it out again
Rugby League
Magic Weekend: 'They seem intent on showing the rest of Super League that they are no longer here to make up the numbers'
Rugby League
Magic Weekend: Best bets for all four Saturday matches
Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Rugby League
Super League: Wolves to bite back in battle for top spot
Rugby League
Super League: It's hard to have faith in Saints
Rugby League
Challenge Cup final: Rovers fancied to cling on to their crown
Rugby League
Super League: Warriors to halt Rhinos' charge
Rugby League
Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Injuries to play their part in Doncaster
Rugby League
Home
Sport
Betfred Super League predictions: Wire to punish wounded Bulls
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Home comforts the key for Wakefield
Rugby League
St Helens vs Hull FC predictions: Saints set for a confidence boost
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Trinity can finally shine in Perpignan
Rugby League
St Helens vs Hull FC predictions: Saints set for a confidence boost
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Trinity can finally shine in Perpignan
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Travelling sides troubled by injuries
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Injuries to play their part at Headingley
Rugby League
Super League: Repeat success for home sides on the cards
Rugby League
Super League: Saints to give Warriors a fight
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Robins to edge rivals once again
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Rhinos to run riot on the road
Rugby League
Super League predictions: Tense affair on the cards in Warrington
Rugby League
Super League: Saints to bounce back against Dragons
Rugby League
Super League: More to come from in-form Wakey
Rugby League
Super League: Improving Toulouse can keep tabs on depleted Saints
Rugby League
Super League: Trinity to trouble Hull KR once again
Rugby League
Super League: Battle-hardened Warriors to tough it out again
Rugby League
Magic Weekend: 'They seem intent on showing the rest of Super League that they are no longer here to make up the numbers'
Rugby League
Magic Weekend: Best bets for all four Saturday matches
Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Rugby League
Super League: Wolves to bite back in battle for top spot
Rugby League
Super League: It's hard to have faith in Saints
Rugby League
Challenge Cup final: Rovers fancied to cling on to their crown
Rugby League
Super League: Warriors to halt Rhinos' charge
Rugby League
Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Injuries to play their part in Doncaster
Rugby League
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