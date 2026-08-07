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Rugby League

Betfred Super League predictions: Wire to punish wounded Bulls

Betfred Super League predictions: Wire to punish wounded Bulls

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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Home comforts the key for Wakefield
Betfred Super League predictions: Home comforts the key for Wakefield
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Rugby League
St Helens vs Hull FC predictions: Saints set for a confidence boost
St Helens vs Hull FC predictions: Saints set for a confidence boost
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Trinity can finally shine in Perpignan
Betfred Super League predictions: Trinity can finally shine in Perpignan
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Travelling sides troubled by injuries
Betfred Super League predictions: Travelling sides troubled by injuries
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Injuries to play their part at Headingley
Betfred Super League predictions: Injuries to play their part at Headingley
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Rugby League
Super League: Repeat success for home sides on the cards
Super League: Repeat success for home sides on the cards
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Rugby League
Super League: Saints to give Warriors a fight
Super League: Saints to give Warriors a fight
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Robins to edge rivals once again
Betfred Super League predictions: Robins to edge rivals once again
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Rhinos to run riot on the road
Betfred Super League predictions: Rhinos to run riot on the road
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Rugby League
Super League predictions: Tense affair on the cards in Warrington
Super League predictions: Tense affair on the cards in Warrington
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Rugby League
Super League: Saints to bounce back against Dragons
Super League: Saints to bounce back against Dragons
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Rugby League
Super League: More to come from in-form Wakey
Super League: More to come from in-form Wakey
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Rugby League
Super League: Improving Toulouse can keep tabs on depleted Saints
Super League: Improving Toulouse can keep tabs on depleted Saints
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Rugby League
Super League: Trinity to trouble Hull KR once again
Super League: Trinity to trouble Hull KR once again
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Rugby League
Super League: Battle-hardened Warriors to tough it out again
Super League: Battle-hardened Warriors to tough it out again
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Rugby League
Magic Weekend: 'They seem intent on showing the rest of Super League that they are no longer here to make up the numbers'
Magic Weekend: 'They seem intent on showing the rest of Super League that they are no longer here to make up the numbers'
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Rugby League
Magic Weekend: Best bets for all four Saturday matches
Magic Weekend: Best bets for all four Saturday matches
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Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
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Rugby League
Super League: Wolves to bite back in battle for top spot
Super League: Wolves to bite back in battle for top spot
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Rugby League
Super League: It's hard to have faith in Saints
Super League: It's hard to have faith in Saints
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Rugby League
Challenge Cup final: Rovers fancied to cling on to their crown
Challenge Cup final: Rovers fancied to cling on to their crown
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Rugby League
Super League: Warriors to halt Rhinos' charge
Super League: Warriors to halt Rhinos' charge
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Rugby League
Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Injuries to play their part in Doncaster
Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Injuries to play their part in Doncaster
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Wire to punish wounded Bulls

Betfred Super League predictions: Wire to punish wounded Bulls

icon
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Home comforts the key for Wakefield
Betfred Super League predictions: Home comforts the key for Wakefield
icon
Rugby League
St Helens vs Hull FC predictions: Saints set for a confidence boost
icon
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Trinity can finally shine in Perpignan
icon
Rugby League
St Helens vs Hull FC predictions: Saints set for a confidence boost
icon
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Trinity can finally shine in Perpignan
icon
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Travelling sides troubled by injuries
Betfred Super League predictions: Travelling sides troubled by injuries
icon
Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Injuries to play their part at Headingley
Betfred Super League predictions: Injuries to play their part at Headingley
icon
Rugby League
Super League: Repeat success for home sides on the cards
Super League: Repeat success for home sides on the cards
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Rugby League
Super League: Saints to give Warriors a fight
Super League: Saints to give Warriors a fight
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Robins to edge rivals once again
Betfred Super League predictions: Robins to edge rivals once again
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Rugby League
Betfred Super League predictions: Rhinos to run riot on the road
Betfred Super League predictions: Rhinos to run riot on the road
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Rugby League
Super League predictions: Tense affair on the cards in Warrington
Super League predictions: Tense affair on the cards in Warrington
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Rugby League
Super League: Saints to bounce back against Dragons
Super League: Saints to bounce back against Dragons
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Rugby League
Super League: More to come from in-form Wakey
Super League: More to come from in-form Wakey
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Rugby League
Super League: Improving Toulouse can keep tabs on depleted Saints
Super League: Improving Toulouse can keep tabs on depleted Saints
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Rugby League
Super League: Trinity to trouble Hull KR once again
Super League: Trinity to trouble Hull KR once again
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Rugby League
Super League: Battle-hardened Warriors to tough it out again
Super League: Battle-hardened Warriors to tough it out again
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Rugby League
Magic Weekend: 'They seem intent on showing the rest of Super League that they are no longer here to make up the numbers'
Magic Weekend: 'They seem intent on showing the rest of Super League that they are no longer here to make up the numbers'
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Rugby League
Magic Weekend: Best bets for all four Saturday matches
Magic Weekend: Best bets for all four Saturday matches
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Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
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Rugby League
Super League: Wolves to bite back in battle for top spot
Super League: Wolves to bite back in battle for top spot
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Rugby League
Super League: It's hard to have faith in Saints
Super League: It's hard to have faith in Saints
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Rugby League
Challenge Cup final: Rovers fancied to cling on to their crown
Challenge Cup final: Rovers fancied to cling on to their crown
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Rugby League
Super League: Warriors to halt Rhinos' charge
Super League: Warriors to halt Rhinos' charge
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Rugby League
Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Injuries to play their part in Doncaster
Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR: Injuries to play their part in Doncaster
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Rugby League
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