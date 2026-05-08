Stevenage vs Stockport predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Stevenage vs Stockport kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 9

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Broadhall Way, Stevenage

Competition League One

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

The League One playoffs kick off on Saturday and Stevenage taking on Stockport at 3pm before Bolton host Bradford at 8pm.

Boro are the form side heading into the semi-finals and can beat the Hatters for the third time this season.

Stevenage vs Stockport betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Stevenage

2pts 29-20 Ladbrokes

Stevenage vs Stockport preview

Stevenage look to have all the impetus behind them heading into the League One playoffs after Dan Sweeney's 91st-minute winner sealed victory against Wigan last Saturday to secure sixth place in the final standings.

The Boro host Stockport in their semi-final first leg and have lost only one of their last 15 at home, including a 2-1 win over the Hatters in February, to back up December's 3-1 victory at Edgeley Park.

Dave Challinor's visitors lost April's EFL Trophy final 3-1 to Luton but they still finished third in League One, recovering from their Wembley woe to win three of their final six matches.

Stockport were unlucky to lose to Leyton Orient in last term's playoffs and have been generally excellent all season, yet they may be facing Stevenage at the wrong time.

Alex Revell's side are flying and should also be aided by a lively atmosphere created by their fans at Broadhall Way.

The visitors may aim to temper the crowd by keeping things tight but that won't worry Boro, whose fine recent record includes 1-0 scorelines in their last five home victories.

A narrow first-leg win for Stevenage may not be a bad thing for either team, and they can beat Stockport for the third time this season.

Stevenage vs Stockport Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Oliver Norwood to be booked

Goal Range one to four

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Stevenage vs Stockport

♦ Stevenage have lost only twice at home in 2025-26, winning 14 times

♦ Boro have beaten Stockport twice this season, 3-1 away and 2-1 at home

♦ Stevenage’s last five home wins have been by 1-0 scorelines and their last nine have all been by single-goal margins

♦ Both teams have scored in Stockport's last three games

♦ Stockport are unbeaten in their last five away matches, winning two

Stevenage vs Stockport betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Stevenage 6-4 Stockport 15-8 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Stevenage vs Stockport team news and predicted line-ups

Stevenage

Dan Sweeney scored the late winner against Wigan but may again have to settle for a place on the bench.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Marschall; Pattenden, Goode, Piergianni, Earley; Kemp, Thompson, White, Roberts; Phillips, Reid.

Subs: James-Wildin, Butler, Sweeney, Phillips, Patterson, Lubala, Campbell.

Stockport

Forward Kyle Wootton is likely to continue in central defence. Right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley faces a fitness test but is expected to be available.

Predicted line-up (4-2-2-2): Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Wootton, Pye, Edun; Bailey, Norwood; Stokes, Osborn; Sidibeh, Barry.

Subs: Andresson, Dixon, Fiorini, Gardner, Diamond, Mothersille, Olaofe.

Read more on EFL playoffs:

Bolton vs Bradford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Middlesbrough vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FAQs

When is Stevenage vs Stockport in the League One playoffs?

Stevenage vs Stockport takes place on Saturday, May 9, and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Stevenage vs Stockport being played?

The venue for the game is Broadhall Way, Stevenage.

Where can I watch Stevenage vs Stockport?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Stevenage vs Stockport?

Stevenage are 6-4 to win, Stockport are a 15-8 chance and the draw is 21-10 with bet365.

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