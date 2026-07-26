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Sport
All-Ireland Football Final: David Jennings predicts more Mayo misery and has an 18-1 tip for the final
GAA
To win just once? Mayo face down the might of Kerry as they bid to end 75 years of hurt
Opinion
All-Ireland Hurling: Limerick poised to keep Tribesmen at arm's length for another All-Ireland crown
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Kerry can kick on courtesy of this stunning 16-1 shot
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Rebels poised to roar into the final
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Get on Cork now for All-Ireland glory at 18-1
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Armagh can kick Kerry out of the championship
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: The Banner and Rebels well poised to sail through to semi
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Meath can get their summer back on track
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Limerick poised to wrestle back Munster crown
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Louth look the value at 5-2 to get revenge on Dubs
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Kildare worth a wager at 13-2 away to Galway
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Banner can defy the odds to reach Munster final
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Westmeath way too big at 11-2 in Leinster final showdown
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Banner to get back on track
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Cork can conquer the Kingdom
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Don't discount the Deise
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Armagh can bring Down back to earth
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Clare can capitalise on Limerick's losses
GAA
All-Ireland Football Championship: Down can dish out a real scare to Donegal
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Limerick still fancied to beat Cork despite loss of Gillane
GAA
Hurling: Conor Fennelly has a 10-1 tip for the All-Ireland crown
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Monaghan fancied to make hay in Ulster derby
GAA
Hurling: Don't underestimate the Cats
GAA
Home
Sport
All-Ireland Football Final: David Jennings predicts more Mayo misery and has an 18-1 tip for the final
GAA
To win just once? Mayo face down the might of Kerry as they bid to end 75 years of hurt
Opinion
All-Ireland Hurling: Limerick poised to keep Tribesmen at arm's length for another All-Ireland crown
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Kerry can kick on courtesy of this stunning 16-1 shot
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Limerick poised to keep Tribesmen at arm's length for another All-Ireland crown
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Kerry can kick on courtesy of this stunning 16-1 shot
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Rebels poised to roar into the final
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Get on Cork now for All-Ireland glory at 18-1
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Armagh can kick Kerry out of the championship
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: The Banner and Rebels well poised to sail through to semi
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Meath can get their summer back on track
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Limerick poised to wrestle back Munster crown
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Louth look the value at 5-2 to get revenge on Dubs
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Kildare worth a wager at 13-2 away to Galway
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Banner can defy the odds to reach Munster final
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Westmeath way too big at 11-2 in Leinster final showdown
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Banner to get back on track
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Cork can conquer the Kingdom
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Don't discount the Deise
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Armagh can bring Down back to earth
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling: Clare can capitalise on Limerick's losses
GAA
All-Ireland Football Championship: Down can dish out a real scare to Donegal
GAA
All-Ireland Hurling Championship: Limerick still fancied to beat Cork despite loss of Gillane
GAA
Hurling: Conor Fennelly has a 10-1 tip for the All-Ireland crown
GAA
All-Ireland Football: Monaghan fancied to make hay in Ulster derby
GAA
Hurling: Don't underestimate the Cats
GAA
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