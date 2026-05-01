Millwall vs Oxford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Millwall vs Oxford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 2

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue The Den, Millwall

Competition Championship

TV Live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall go into the final Championship game of the season knowing a victory over Oxford will be enough to take them into the top flight for the first time since 1990 so long as Ipswich fail to beat QPR.

The Lions face an Oxford team who will be leaving the second tier in the other direction after their relegation was confirmed last week before they beat bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday 4-1.

Millwall vs Oxford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Millwall to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 6-5 BoyleSports

Millwall vs Oxford preview

Millwall have been used to being pencilled in for a mid-table finish at the start of the last few Championship seasons, but the Lions have a great chance to get promoted to the top flight for the first time since 1988.

A win over relegated Oxford will be enough to finish second providing Ipswich fail to beat QPR and the Londoners are heavily fancied to uphold their side of the bargain – but they may be made to sweat.

The Lions have lost seven times at the Den this season and know only too well that you cannot take anything for granted against already relegated opposition as they needed a late equaliser from Macaulay Longstaff to grab a point at Leicester last week.

Longstaff's goal gives them a shot at overhauling Ipswich on the final day but they will not want to look back on the 96th-minute equaliser they conceded to Oxford in November's reverse fixture as the reason they missed out on the top two.

Charlton's lunchtime win over Hull condemned Oxford to League One before they could beat basement boys Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 last Saturday and they will be optimistic that their stay in the third tier is a short one after winning five of their last 11 games of the campaign.

They showed plenty of spirit in those fixtures, but one goal at Ipswich has been the only time they have found the net away to a top-six side this term.

Consequently, they may not make much of a contribution to the scoreline and Millwall look unlikely to run away with things, so while the Lions should get the result they need, it would be a surprise if there were more than three goals.

Oxford vs Millwall Bet Builder

Millwall to win

Femi Azeez to score or assist

Will Vaulks to be booked

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Millwall vs Oxford

♦ Oxford have scored once in their five away games against other members of the Championship top six

♦ The U's have conceded more than twice in four Championship matches this term

♦ Millwall have scored more than twice in six league games this season

♦ Both teams have scored in six of Millwall's last eight league outings

Millwall vs Oxford betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Millwall vs Oxford. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's Championship clash at the Den:

Market Odds Millwall 1-3 Oxford 7-1 Draw 17-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Millwall vs Oxford team news and predicted line-ups

Millwall

Lukas Jensen, Joe Bryan, Daniel Kelly and Massimo Luongo are out. Josh Coburn faces a late fitness test.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, De Noore; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic.

Subs: Coburn, Langstaff, Doughty, Mitchell, Watson, Cundle, Bannan.

Oxford

Greg Leigh, Brian de Keersmaecker, Tyler Goodrham and Przemyslaw Placheta are out while Cameron Branagan is doubtful.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Cummings; Ter Avest, Helik, Brown, Spencer; Konak, Vaulks; Mills, Donley, Emakhu; Lankshear.

Subs: Long, Harris, Romeny, Peart-Harris, Makooso, McDonnell, Jinwoo.

Read more:

Ipswich vs QPR predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Dan Childs: Canaries could crush Hull hopes

Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for the final day of the Championship season

FAQs

When is Millwall vs Oxford in the Championship?

Millwall vs Oxford takes place on Saturday, May 2 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Millwall vs Oxford being played?

The venue for the game is The Den.

Where can I watch Millwall vs Oxford ?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Millwall vs Oxford ?

Millwall are 1-3 to win, Oxford are a 7-1 chance and the draw is 17-4 with bet365.

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