Chesterfield vs Notts County predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Chesterfield vs Notts County kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 10

Kick-off 6pm

Venue SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield

Competition League Two

TV Sky Sports Football

Notts County were among a clutch of League Two sides competing for automatic promotion on the final day, but a draw at home to Bristol Rovers meant they finished two points behind third-placed Cambridge.

They now face Chesterfield in the playoffs and need to be wary of the Spireites, who beat them home and away in the regular season and are unbeaten in eight games heading into the semi-finals.

Chesterfield vs Notts County betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Chesterfield

2pts 23-20 Coral

Chesterfield vs Notts County preview

If you're angling for an omen ahead of the League Two playoffs, then Chesterfield's perfect record of six wins against the other three semi-finalists is difficult to ignore.

The Spireites are also the form team after ending the season with an eight-game unbeaten run, most recently winning 2-1 at Swindon on the final day.

Their last defeat was a 3-0 home reverse to Oldham on March 17, one of only four at home in 2025-26, and it came three days after their 3-2 win at Notts County.

They had previously beaten the Magpies 2-0 at the SMH Group Stadium and County head up the M1 after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion, drawing 1-1 at home on the final day to Bristol Rovers, when a win would have taken them up.

While Chesterfield's record against their promotion rivals could give them a psychological edge, the visitors' is worrying.

County have won only once against their fellow playoff sides, losing the other five, and Martin Patterson has a job to do to lift his team after one victory in their final four games of the campaign.

Form doesn't always hold up under the pressure of the playoffs, but Chesterfield's recent performances and results against the other teams involved suggest they will be hard to stop in this game, Friday's return leg at Meadow Lane, and possibly at Wembley.

Chesterfield vs Notts County Bet Builder

Both Teams to Score

Liam Mandeville to Assist

Nicholas Tsaroulla to be Booked

Pays out at 18-1 with bet365

Key stats for Chesterfield vs Notts County

♦ Chesterfield won both League Two meetings with Notts County

♦ The Spireites are unbeaten in eight and have lost only four of 23 home games this season

♦ Four of the last five League Two meetings have seen both sides score

♦ Five of Notts County's last seven League Two away games have ended with over 2.5 goals

♦ The Magpies have scored exactly once in their last three games

Chesterfield vs Notts County betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Chesterfield 11-10 Notts County 23-10 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Chesterfield vs Notts County team news and predicted line-ups

Chesterfield

Kyle McFadzean is expected to be fit despite his early withdrawal at Swindon, and Paul Cook is set to name an unchanged side for the third straight game.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Boots; Curtis, McFadzean, Swinkels, Gordon; Stirk, Braybrooke; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra; Bonis.

Notts County

Lewis Macari's serious leg injury means Lucas Ness is likely to continue on the right of County's back three.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Norburn, Iorpenda, Jones; Luker, Jatta, Grant.

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FAQs

When is Chesterfield vs Notts County in the League Two playoffs?

Chesterfield vs Notts County takes place on Sunday, May 10, and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Chesterfield vs Notts County being played?

The venue for the game is SMH Group Stadium.

Where can I watch Chesterfield vs Notts County?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Chesterfield vs Notts County ?

Chesterfield are 11-10 to win, Notts County are a 23-10 chance and the draw is 12-5 with Paddy Power.

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