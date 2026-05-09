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Chesterfield vs Notts County predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Chesterfield vs Notts County in the League Two playoffs. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at the SMH Group Stadium.
Chesterfield vs Notts County kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, May 10
Kick-off 6pm
Venue SMH Group Stadium, Chesterfield
Competition League Two
TV Sky Sports Football
Notts County were among a clutch of League Two sides competing for automatic promotion on the final day, but a draw at home to Bristol Rovers meant they finished two points behind third-placed Cambridge.
They now face Chesterfield in the playoffs and need to be wary of the Spireites, who beat them home and away in the regular season and are unbeaten in eight games heading into the semi-finals.
Chesterfield vs Notts County betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Chesterfield
2pts 23-20 Coral
Chesterfield vs Notts County preview
If you're angling for an omen ahead of the League Two playoffs, then Chesterfield's perfect record of six wins against the other three semi-finalists is difficult to ignore.
The Spireites are also the form team after ending the season with an eight-game unbeaten run, most recently winning 2-1 at Swindon on the final day.
Their last defeat was a 3-0 home reverse to Oldham on March 17, one of only four at home in 2025-26, and it came three days after their 3-2 win at Notts County.
They had previously beaten the Magpies 2-0 at the SMH Group Stadium and County head up the M1 after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion, drawing 1-1 at home on the final day to Bristol Rovers, when a win would have taken them up.
While Chesterfield's record against their promotion rivals could give them a psychological edge, the visitors' is worrying.
County have won only once against their fellow playoff sides, losing the other five, and Martin Patterson has a job to do to lift his team after one victory in their final four games of the campaign.
Form doesn't always hold up under the pressure of the playoffs, but Chesterfield's recent performances and results against the other teams involved suggest they will be hard to stop in this game, Friday's return leg at Meadow Lane, and possibly at Wembley.
Click here for Dan Childs's League Two playoff preview
Chesterfield vs Notts County Bet Builder
Both Teams to Score
Liam Mandeville to Assist
Nicholas Tsaroulla to be Booked
Pays out at 18-1 with bet365
Key stats for Chesterfield vs Notts County
♦ Chesterfield won both League Two meetings with Notts County
♦ The Spireites are unbeaten in eight and have lost only four of 23 home games this season
♦ Four of the last five League Two meetings have seen both sides score
♦ Five of Notts County's last seven League Two away games have ended with over 2.5 goals
♦ The Magpies have scored exactly once in their last three games
Chesterfield vs Notts County betting odds
Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
Odds correct at time of publishing
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Chesterfield vs Notts County team news and predicted line-ups
Chesterfield
Kyle McFadzean is expected to be fit despite his early withdrawal at Swindon, and Paul Cook is set to name an unchanged side for the third straight game.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Boots; Curtis, McFadzean, Swinkels, Gordon; Stirk, Braybrooke; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra; Bonis.
Notts County
Lewis Macari's serious leg injury means Lucas Ness is likely to continue on the right of County's back three.
Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Norburn, Iorpenda, Jones; Luker, Jatta, Grant.
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FAQs
When is Chesterfield vs Notts County in the League Two playoffs?
Chesterfield vs Notts County takes place on Sunday, May 10, and kicks off at 6pm BST.
Where is Chesterfield vs Notts County being played?
The venue for the game is SMH Group Stadium.
Where can I watch Chesterfield vs Notts County?
Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Chesterfield vs Notts County?
Chesterfield are 11-10 to win, Notts County are a 23-10 chance and the draw is 12-5 with Paddy Power.
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Published on inLeague Two
Last updated