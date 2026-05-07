League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season

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Just three points separated the clubs who finished in the League Two playoff places so the end-of-season fight for a place in League One looks certain to be keenly contested.

Salford came the closest to securing automatic promotion to the third tier, missing out on a top-three berth on the final day.

The Ammies take on Grimsby in the playoff semis while East Midlands rivals Notts County and Chesterfield are the other sides hoping to make it to Wembley.

Best bet for the League Two playoffs

Grimsby to be promoted

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Dan Childs' League Two playoff predictions

Grimsby delivered one of the biggest shocks of the season by dumping Manchester United out of the EFL Cup but they have never lost sight of their ambition to achieve League Two promotion and will be tough to stop in a fiercely competitive playoff battle.

There is a progressive feel to all of the contenders, who were National League clubs in the not-too-distant past, and Chesterfield's semi-final with Notts County brings back memories of the 2023 National League playoff final which finished 2-2 after extra-time before the Magpies won 4-3 on penalties.

The teams were well matched over the course of the season with Notts County collecting 80 points and Chesterfield amassing 79.

County had some mixed results during the run-in but they look stronger with key trio Rod McDonald, Scott Robertson and Alassana Jatta recently recovered from injury and have the advantage of playing the second leg at Meadow Lane.

However, County may also be wary of Chesterfield, who are unbeaten in eight games and have the clear head-to-head advantage having taken six points from their matches during the league campaign.

While it is tough to pick a winner between Notts County and Chesterfield, it is easier to side with Grimsby against Salford.

Reaching the playoffs was well-deserved for Grimsby, who rose from 15th to seventh in the second half of the campaign. Salford had higher hopes, however, and missed out on third place due to last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Crawley.

Salford have had time to dust themselves down and are boosted by the availability of key winger Kelly N'Mai, who is back to full fitness and ready to make his first start since February.

However, Karl Robinson's side were twice beaten by Grimsby in the league – losing 2-0 at the Peninsula Stadium and 3-1 at Blundell Park – and they may struggle to improve enough on those efforts.

Grimsby have been consistent across several months, losing four of their last 25 league games, and their outstanding season could conclude with a Wembley win.

Who are the favourites to win the League Two playoffs?

Sign up to Sky Bet to bet on the 2025-26 League Two playoffs. Here are the latest odds in the race for promotion to League One:

To be promoted Odds Salford City 9-4 Notts County 5-2 Chesterfield 11-4 Grimsby 3-1

Odds correct at time of publication

Read more on the 2025-26 EFL playoffs:

Championship | League One

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