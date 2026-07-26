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Sport
World Matchplay final: Iceman can cool red-hot champion
Darts
World Matchplay semi-finals: Dirk unlikely to shirk Littler battle
Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Outsiders worth following on Friday night
Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Littler looks far too strong for ragged Rock
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World Matchplay day five: Heavy Metal can rock Blackpool
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World Matchplay day four: Asp can make champion work
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World Matchplay day three: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Darts
World Matchplay day two: Wade to make winning return to familiar stomping ground
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World Matchplay day one: Bunting can get the Winter Gardens going
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Betfred World Matchplay: Will Luke Littler double up in Blackpool?
Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can complete remarkable comeback
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Darts
Premier League Darts: Confident Clayton could bring an end to Littler's winning run
Darts
Premier League Darts: Iceman to play it cool against his good pal Clayton
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Premier League Darts Night 13: Bunting worth punting in Aberdeen
Premier League Darts
Premier League: Giant can walk tall in Liverpool
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Ten: Ferret fancied to prove too hot for Cool Hand
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Nine: Littler can make it a hat-trick in Manchester
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Eight: Berlin bets on Cool Hand can land
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Seven: Clayton and the crew seek Dublin delight
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Six: Littler to double up in Nottingham?
Premier League Darts
UK Open: Imperious Littler has another major title in his sights
Darts
Premier League predictions: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Premier League Darts
Home
Sport
World Matchplay final: Iceman can cool red-hot champion
Darts
World Matchplay semi-finals: Dirk unlikely to shirk Littler battle
Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Outsiders worth following on Friday night
Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Littler looks far too strong for ragged Rock
Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Outsiders worth following on Friday night
Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Littler looks far too strong for ragged Rock
Darts
World Matchplay day five: Heavy Metal can rock Blackpool
Darts
World Matchplay day four: Asp can make champion work
Darts
World Matchplay day three: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Darts
World Matchplay day two: Wade to make winning return to familiar stomping ground
Darts
World Matchplay day one: Bunting can get the Winter Gardens going
Darts
Betfred World Matchplay: Will Luke Littler double up in Blackpool?
Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can complete remarkable comeback
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Darts
Premier League Darts: Confident Clayton could bring an end to Littler's winning run
Darts
Premier League Darts: Iceman to play it cool against his good pal Clayton
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 13: Bunting worth punting in Aberdeen
Premier League Darts
Premier League: Giant can walk tall in Liverpool
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Ten: Ferret fancied to prove too hot for Cool Hand
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Nine: Littler can make it a hat-trick in Manchester
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Eight: Berlin bets on Cool Hand can land
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Seven: Clayton and the crew seek Dublin delight
Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Six: Littler to double up in Nottingham?
Premier League Darts
UK Open: Imperious Littler has another major title in his sights
Darts
Premier League predictions: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Premier League Darts
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