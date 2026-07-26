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Darts

World Matchplay final: Iceman can cool red-hot champion

World Matchplay final: Iceman can cool red-hot champion

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Darts
World Matchplay semi-finals: Dirk unlikely to shirk Littler battle
World Matchplay semi-finals: Dirk unlikely to shirk Littler battle
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Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Outsiders worth following on Friday night
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Outsiders worth following on Friday night
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Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Littler looks far too strong for ragged Rock
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Littler looks far too strong for ragged Rock
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Darts
World Matchplay day five: Heavy Metal can rock Blackpool
World Matchplay day five: Heavy Metal can rock Blackpool
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Darts
World Matchplay day four: Asp can make champion work
World Matchplay day four: Asp can make champion work
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Darts
World Matchplay day three: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
World Matchplay day three: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
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Darts
World Matchplay day two: Wade to make winning return to familiar stomping ground
World Matchplay day two: Wade to make winning return to familiar stomping ground
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Darts
World Matchplay day one: Bunting can get the Winter Gardens going
World Matchplay day one: Bunting can get the Winter Gardens going
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Darts
Betfred World Matchplay: Will Luke Littler double up in Blackpool?
Betfred World Matchplay: Will Luke Littler double up in Blackpool?
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Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can complete remarkable comeback
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can complete remarkable comeback
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
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Darts
Premier League Darts: Confident Clayton could bring an end to Littler's winning run
Premier League Darts: Confident Clayton could bring an end to Littler's winning run
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Darts
Premier League Darts: Iceman to play it cool against his good pal Clayton
Premier League Darts: Iceman to play it cool against his good pal Clayton
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Darts
Premier League Darts Night 13: Bunting worth punting in Aberdeen
Premier League Darts Night 13: Bunting worth punting in Aberdeen
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Premier League Darts
Premier League: Giant can walk tall in Liverpool
Premier League: Giant can walk tall in Liverpool
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Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam
Premier League Darts Night 11: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Ten: Ferret fancied to prove too hot for Cool Hand
Premier League Darts Night Ten: Ferret fancied to prove too hot for Cool Hand
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Nine: Littler can make it a hat-trick in Manchester
Premier League Darts Night Nine: Littler can make it a hat-trick in Manchester
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Eight: Berlin bets on Cool Hand can land
Premier League Darts Night Eight: Berlin bets on Cool Hand can land
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Seven: Clayton and the crew seek Dublin delight
Premier League Darts Night Seven: Clayton and the crew seek Dublin delight
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Six: Littler to double up in Nottingham?
Premier League Darts Night Six: Littler to double up in Nottingham?
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Premier League Darts
UK Open: Imperious Littler has another major title in his sights
UK Open: Imperious Littler has another major title in his sights
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Darts
Premier League predictions: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Premier League predictions: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
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Premier League Darts
World Matchplay final: Iceman can cool red-hot champion

World Matchplay final: Iceman can cool red-hot champion

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Darts
World Matchplay semi-finals: Dirk unlikely to shirk Littler battle
World Matchplay semi-finals: Dirk unlikely to shirk Littler battle
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Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Outsiders worth following on Friday night
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Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Littler looks far too strong for ragged Rock
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Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Outsiders worth following on Friday night
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Darts
World Matchplay quarter-finals: Littler looks far too strong for ragged Rock
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Darts
World Matchplay day five: Heavy Metal can rock Blackpool
World Matchplay day five: Heavy Metal can rock Blackpool
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Darts
World Matchplay day four: Asp can make champion work
World Matchplay day four: Asp can make champion work
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Darts
World Matchplay day three: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
World Matchplay day three: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
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Darts
World Matchplay day two: Wade to make winning return to familiar stomping ground
World Matchplay day two: Wade to make winning return to familiar stomping ground
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Darts
World Matchplay day one: Bunting can get the Winter Gardens going
World Matchplay day one: Bunting can get the Winter Gardens going
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Darts
Betfred World Matchplay: Will Luke Littler double up in Blackpool?
Betfred World Matchplay: Will Luke Littler double up in Blackpool?
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Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can complete remarkable comeback
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can complete remarkable comeback
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Premier League Darts: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
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Darts
Premier League Darts: Confident Clayton could bring an end to Littler's winning run
Premier League Darts: Confident Clayton could bring an end to Littler's winning run
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Darts
Premier League Darts: Iceman to play it cool against his good pal Clayton
Premier League Darts: Iceman to play it cool against his good pal Clayton
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Darts
Premier League Darts Night 13: Bunting worth punting in Aberdeen
Premier League Darts Night 13: Bunting worth punting in Aberdeen
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Premier League Darts
Premier League: Giant can walk tall in Liverpool
Premier League: Giant can walk tall in Liverpool
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Darts
Premier League Darts Night 11: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam
Premier League Darts Night 11: World champion ready to rumble in Rotterdam
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Ten: Ferret fancied to prove too hot for Cool Hand
Premier League Darts Night Ten: Ferret fancied to prove too hot for Cool Hand
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Nine: Littler can make it a hat-trick in Manchester
Premier League Darts Night Nine: Littler can make it a hat-trick in Manchester
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Eight: Berlin bets on Cool Hand can land
Premier League Darts Night Eight: Berlin bets on Cool Hand can land
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Seven: Clayton and the crew seek Dublin delight
Premier League Darts Night Seven: Clayton and the crew seek Dublin delight
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Premier League Darts
Premier League Darts Night Six: Littler to double up in Nottingham?
Premier League Darts Night Six: Littler to double up in Nottingham?
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Premier League Darts
UK Open: Imperious Littler has another major title in his sights
UK Open: Imperious Littler has another major title in his sights
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Darts
Premier League predictions: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
Premier League predictions: Cool Hand can land handicap punt
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Premier League Darts
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