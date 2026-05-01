Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Canaries could crush Hull hopes

Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off from 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Norwich or draw double chance

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

Leyton Orient

2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Cambridge -1 on Asian handicap

3pts 37-40 Bet365

Accrington or draw double chance

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Leyton Orient 4-5

Lincoln 7-10

Cambridge 11-20

MK Dons 10-11

£1 acca returns £9.06 with Coral

Hull City vs Norwich

Wrexham, Hull and Derby are competing for sixth spot on the final day of the Championship season and a disappointing outcome seems likely for the seventh-placed Tigers, who face a tough task against Norwich at the MKM Stadium.

Hull had the look of playoff certainties for long stretches of the season but the wheels have come off in recent weeks with four draws and two losses from their last six games.

Sergej Jakirovic's side are still in with a reasonable chance because they are on the same points total as sixth-placed Wrexham, whose goal difference is one higher, and one point better off than eighth-placed Derby.

There is the potential for twists and turns and a win might not be enough for Hull to earn a top-six finish yet a narrow loss could still see them extend their season.

Hull will obviously have a better chance if they can take maximum points, but that looks far from straightforward against the ninth-placed Canaries, who are one of the form teams in the division.

It has been a strange season for Norwich, who were in the relegation places at the turn of the year before going on a charge which raised the outside chance of making the playoffs.

Slim hopes of a top-six finish were ended by last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Swansea, but Norwich can certainly look forward with plenty of optimism under impressive manager Philippe Clement, who will seeking to build on a stellar five-and-a-half months in the role.

Clement's side have gathered 44 points from 21 games in 2026 and they can hold their own this weekend.

Leyton Orient vs Burton

Leyton Orient have gone from League One playoff finalists to relegation candidates over the last 11 months but they can stay up by defeating Burton in their final match of the season.

The last few weeks have been a testing period for the Londoners, who have taken just one point from their last five fixtures.

And they approach the 46th game at serious risk with just two points separating them from fourth-bottom Exeter.

Orient have an inferior goal difference to the Grecians, who conclude their campaign at home to playoff-chasing Bradford.

Only a home win guarantees survival for Richie Wellens' team, but there is every chance of getting it against a Burton side who achieved safety only last weekend.

The Brewers did themselves and Orient a favour last Saturday by drawing 1-1 at home to Exeter, but they are unlikely to be anywhere near as focused or intense on their trip to the capital and could suffer a 19th loss of the campaign.

Crewe vs Cambridge

Cambridge are battling it out with Salford and Notts County for League Two's last available automatic promotion spot and they can seal the deal with a win over Crewe at Mornflake Stadium.

Relying on other results is never ideal on the final day of the season, but that will be the situation for fourth-placed Salford, who finish away to relegation-threatened Crawley, and fifth-placed Notts County, who conclude at home to in-form Bristol Rovers.

The Ammies and the Magpies will be hoping to hear of a favourable outcome in Cheshire, but their chances look pretty slim, because Crewe lack confidence after three successive losses and are injury-hit.

Cambridge have a few injury concerns and manager Neil Harris refused to discuss the injury status of Kelland Watts, Ben Knight, Shayne Lavery and Sullay Kaikai. But they won 3-0 at home to Barrow last weekend and can follow with another convincing success.

Oldham vs Accrington

Oldham's playoff push has petered out and their season could finish on a disappointing note at home to Accrington.

The injury-ravaged Latics have lost four on the spin and could be denied maximum points by 16th-placed Stanley, who competed well in recent draws away to Swindon and at home to Crawley.

Exeter vs Bradford Bet Builder predictions

Exeter to win

Exeter have fought hard to give themselves a survival chance and they can sign off with a victory over the playoff-chasing Bantams.

Jayden Wareham anytime goalscorer

The Exeter centre-forward is joint-second in the League One scoring charts and can add to his 19-goal tally.

Both teams to score

Bradford have scored on their last three road trips and they can keep that run going although it may not be enough to secure any points

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

Read more:

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Ipswich vs QPR predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Saturday

Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for the final day of the Championship season

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