Salford vs Grimsby predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Salford vs Grimsby kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, May 15

Kick-off 7.15pm

Venue Peninsula Stadium, Salford

Competition League Two playoffs

TV Sky Sports+

Salford vs Grimsby betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Grimsby to qualify

1pt 7-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Salford vs Grimsby preview

Grimsby had to make up a lot of ground to earn their place in the League Two playoffs and they can overturn a single-goal deficit against Salford in the second leg of their semi-final at the Peninsula Stadium.

Losing the home leg would not have been part of the plan for the Mariners, who had finished the regular season in high spirits, having taken 16 points from their final seven matches.

Grimsby had got their playoff push off to a dream start when Reece Staunton volleyed them ahead inside the opening minute.

However, Salford gave an instant response with Kallum Cesay's fourth-minute leveller and they forged ahead with Adebola Oluwo's deflected 40th-minute header.

Grimsby felt that Oluwo's effort should have been ruled out, arguing that their goalkeeper Jackson Smith had been denied a clear line of sight by Salford striker Dan Udoh, who was standing in an offside position.

But Grimsby have had ample time to get over their grievance and they have a reasonable chance of turning the tie around.

Salford's challenge is to keep cool heads, although that may be easier said than done.

They went into their final league game at Crawley with an opportunity to clinch automatic promotion but fell agonisingly short after wasting several decent chances in a goalless draw.

Karl Robinson's side have a slender advantage, but it might not count for much against a Grimsby side who defeated them 2-0 in last October's league fixture on Salford territory.

Grimsby passed a tougher test under immense pressure when winning 2-1 at Cambridge last month and they look overpriced to plot a path to Wembley.

Salford vs Grimsby Bet Builder

♦ Jaze Kabia to score at any time

♦ Haji Mnoga to be carded

♦ Over 2 goals

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Salford vs Grimsby

♦ Grimsby have won seven of their last 11 matches

♦ The Mariners have scored in all of their last 11 games

♦ Grimsby have won five of their last seven matches against Salford

♦ Grimsby have opened the scoring in each of their last five fixtures

♦ All of Salford’s last nine matches have generated fewer than four goals

Salford vs Grimsby betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To win in 90 mins Odds Salford 6-5 Grimsby 11-5 Draw 23-10

To qualify Odds Salford 2-11 Grimsby 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Salford vs Grimsby team news and predicted line-ups

Salford

Defender Zach Awe and midfielder Ossama Ashley have been out of contention since March.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Young; Mnoga, Oluwo, Cooper, Garbutt; Graydon, Butcher, Austerfield, N'Mai; Cesay, Udoh.

Subs: Longelo, Woodburn, Borini, Stockton, Dorrington, Turton, Ehibhatiomhan.

Grimsby

Doug Tharme (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Smith; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannet, Staunton; Turi; Amaluzor, Green, Oduor, Kabia; Cook.

Subs: Vernam, Walker, Burns, Soonsup-Bell, Warren, Sweeney, Brown.

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FAQs

When is Salford vs Grimsby in the League Two playoffs?

Salford vs Grimsby takes place on Friday, May 15 and kicks off at 7.15pm BST.

Where is Salford vs Grimsby being played?

The venue for the game is the Peninsula Stadium in Salford.

Where can I watch Salford vs Grimsby?

Sky Sports+ are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Salford vs Grimsby?

Salford are 6-5 to win, Grimsby are an 11-5 chance, with the draw 23-10 with bet365.

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