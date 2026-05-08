Bolton vs Bradford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Bolton vs Bradford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 9

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton.

Competition League One playoffs

TV Sky Sports Football

Bolton vs Bradford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bolton

2pts 5-6 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Bolton vs Bradford preview

Bolton failed to plot a path through the League One playoffs in 2023 and 2024, but they look equipped to make an impression over the next few weeks and can get off to the perfect start at Bradford.

Getting to this stage is a major achievement for Bradford, who are two steps away from clinching a second successive promotion.

The Bantams are well supported and have made the most of that by piling up 50 of their 77 points at Valley Parade.

However, they have been less convincing in away matches and approach the playoffs with injury doubts over two of their most influential attackers, Tyreik Wright and Bobby Pointon.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander usually has his team well organised and highly motivated but he may struggle to keep them competitive against the Trotters, who can be tough to stop when they click in the final third.

Bolton have racked up a League One high of 771 shots and in recent times they have shown a more clinical side.

Steven Schumacher's charges have scored more than once in nine of their last ten home fixtures and some of their most exciting players are close to peak form.

Wingers Ibrahim Cissoko and Amario Cozier-Duberry have bagged two goals each in the last four matches but the bigger threat comes from on-loan Celtic striker Johnny Kenny, who has scored in five of his last six appearances.

It adds up to a huge test for Bradford, who could be trailing when they emerge for Thursday's second leg in Yorkshire.

Bolton vs Bradford Bet Builder

Johnny Kenny to score at any time

Curtis Tilt to be carded

Over two goals

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Bolton vs Bradford

♦ Bolton have lost just two of their 23 home league games

♦ The Trotters have scored at least two goals in nine of their last ten home fixtures

♦ Nine of Bolton’s last ten home matches have generated at least three goals

♦ Bradford have lost nine of their last 14 away league matches

♦ Both teams have scored in each of Bradford’s last four fixtures

Bolton vs Bradford betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bolton 4-5 Bradford 16-5 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bolton vs Bradford team news and predicted line-ups

Bolton

George Johnston and Sam Dalby are expected to be in contention but Ethan Erhahon, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Marcus Forss remain on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Forino, Johnston; Ruben Rodrigues, Sheehan; Cozier-Duberry, Kenny, Cissoko; Burstow.

Subs: Dempsey, Gale, McAtee, Simons, Dalby, Conway, Christie.

Bradford

The visitors will make late checks on Tyreik Wright and Bobby Pointon, who are pushing to get back in the squad.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Walker; J Wright, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Metcalfe, Power, Touray; Lapslie, Sarcevic; Jackson.

Subs: T Wright, Pointon, Pennington, Powell, Swan, Kelly, Humphrys.

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FAQs

When is Bolton vs Bradford in the League One playoffs?

Bolton vs Bradford takes place on Saturday, May 9th and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Bolton vs Bradford being played?

The venue for the game is the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton.

Where can I watch Bolton vs Bradford?

Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bolton vs Bradford?

Bolton are 4-5 to win, Bradford are a 7-2 chance, with the draw 5-2 with bet365.

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