Bolton vs Stockport predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Bolton vs Stockport kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24

Kick-off 1pm

Venue Wembley Stadium, London

Competition League One playoff final

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Bolton and Stockport both impressed in the League One playoff semi-finals and now the pair face off at Wembley with a place in the Championship on the line.

Just two points separated this pair in the league table so it should be an extremely competitive affair.

Bolton vs Stockport betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bolton to be promoted

2pts 4-5 general

Best player bet

Amario Cozier-Duberry to score or assist

9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Draw-Bolton double result

5-1 general

Bolton vs Stockport preview

Dave Challinor has wrapped up seven promotions in his 16-year managerial career but the Stockport boss may fall short this time when his team face Bolton in the League One playoff final on Sunday afternoon.

The Hatters have had a remarkable rise in recent years. They were playing in the National League North as recently as 2019 and were still a non-league side in 2022 but they may just find this a bridge too far against a Bolton team who are extremely difficult to beat.

Only league winners Lincoln lost fewer games in the divison than the Trotters’ tally of nine and they get the better of Bradford in the playoff semi-finals with a pair of 1-0 wins.

Bolton have lost just three of their last 23 league games while Stockport have fallen to six defeats in their last 16 outings.

Steven Schumacher’s men have been solid at the back and in Amario Cozier-Duberry they have one of the standout talents in the division.

The Brighton loanee has eight goals and 11 assists from just 30 starts and looks likely to make the difference for the Whites.

This should be a competitive affair and Stockport will be boosted by the fact that they took four points from Sunday's opponents in their two meetings this term.

Bolton seem to have improved as the season has gone on while a defensive injury crisis has dogged Stockport for much of the second half of this campaign.

The Trotters have a deep squad – no team in League One had more goal involvements from substitutes this term – and that could tell as the tie wears on.

Nevertheless this should be a competitive affair and extra-time could well be required to separate the two, who finished just two points apart after 46 games of the league season.

In the end though Bolton look likelier to return to the Championship. Stockport were outclassed by Luton in the EFL Trophy final last month and this may be another fruitless trip to Wembley for Challinor’s men.

Cozier-Duberry the key man

Amario Cozier-Dubbery has been Bolton's real star this season, claiming eight goals and 11 assists in League One this term. Only Stockport's Jack Diamond has completed more dribbles than the Brighton loanee despite the fact that he has only started 30 games for the Trotters.

He is their likeliest route to goal and can make his mark with a goal or assist in this clash.

Trotters could finish strongly

There was little to separate these two teams in League One and they had very similar victories over Bradford and Stevenage respectively in the play-off semi-finals. This should be a close affair which could come to life in the second half.

Only Cardiff scored more goals in the second half than Bolton this term and they could edge a close encounter late on.

Bolton vs Stockport Bet Builder

Amario Cozier-Duberry to score or assist

The Brighton loanee is a real standout at this level and looks a tempting price to score or assist.

Odin Bailey to have a shot on target

The Stockport midfielder looks to have found his shooting boots, registering five shots on target in his last five matches.

Under 3.5 goals

League One play-off finals tend to be cagey affairs and there have been no more than three goals in any of the last nine.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Bolton vs Stockport

♦ Stockport have lost five of their last seven trips to Wembley

♦ Bolton have scored first in five of their last six games

♦ The last four League One play-off finals have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ There have been four red cards in Bolton's last nine matches

♦ Only Cardiff scored more goals in the second half than Bolton's 48 in League One this season

Bolton vs Stockport betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bolton 31-20 Stockport 19-10 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bolton vs Stockport team news and predicted line-ups

Bolton

Captain Eoin Toal has been ruled out with a hamstring injury in a big blow for the Wanderers, while Johnny Kenny misses out too.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bonham; Osei-Tulu, Forino, Johnston, Conway; Sheehan, Erhahon; Cozier-Duberry, Rodrigues, Cissoko; Burstow

Subs: Gale, Dalby, Simons, McAtee, Christie, Apter, Dempsey

Stockport

Defenders Brad Hills, Arttu Hoskonen and Tyler Onyango are out for the Hatters, meaning top scorer Kyle Wootton is likely to keep filling in at the back.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Wootton, Pye, Edun; Bailey, Norwood, Osborn; Stokes, Sidibeh, Barry

Subs: Olaofe, Diamond, Fiorini, Mothersille, Andresson, Dixon, Gardner

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FAQs

When is Bolton vs Stockport in the League One play-off final?

Bolton vs Stockport takes place on Sunday, May 24, and kicks off at 1pm BST.

Where is Bolton vs Stockport being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Bolton vs Stockport?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bolton vs Stockport?

Bolton are 31-20 to win, Stockport are a 19-10 chance and the draw is 21-10 with bet365.

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