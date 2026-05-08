Middlesbrough vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Middlesbrough vs Southampton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 9

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Competition Championship playoffs

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Southampton haven't lost a Championship fixture since January, but they will have prepared themselves for a stern test against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Tonda Eckert's Saints side are full of confidence but they will have full respect for Boro, who matched their 80-point tally over the 46-game season.

Middlesbrough vs Southampton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Southampton draw no bet

1pt 13-10 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Finn Azaz to score or assist

2-1 Paddy Power

Longshot

Ryan Manning to assist a goal

6-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Middlesbrough vs Southampton preview

Southampton's storming finish to the season wasn't quite enough to deliver a top-two finish, but it sets them up superbly for the playoffs and they can hit the ground running on Teesside.

Championship playoff matches are always hotly anticipated and Boro's clash with Saints has been given added spice after reports of a Southampton spying mission at the Middlesbrough training ground.

An official EFL investigation has been launched in response to the alleged incident, which seems similar to Leeds's reconnaissance mission on Derby in the build-up to their 2-0 victory at home to the Rams in January 2019.

Boro are unhappy but the incident should not have a significant impact on the chances of either team.

There may be a little extra noise from the stands, but Boro players were always going to be highly motivated as they prepare for their biggest game of the season.

The main issue for the home team is that they are not performing at the standards set earlier in the campaign.

Kim Hellberg's side have won just two of their last ten matches and are clearly impacted by the absence of key midfielder Hayden Hackney, who has missed eight successive fixtures.

Hackney is back in full training, but, according to Hellberg, he will at best be among the Boro substitutes.

Boro fans have been desperate to see Hackney back on the pitch and their anxieties are well-founded.

With Hackney in the side the team has averaged 1.84 points per game, while in his absence that number drops to just 1.25.

Over the course of the season Middlesbrough have won admirers for their attacking, possession-based style of play.

They have posted some impressive statistics, including the second highest shot tally with a total of 743, and the largest average possession share of 59.4 per cent.

But opposition teams have been getting better at sitting deep and smothering Boro's attacks.

Hellberg's side completed their home schedule with a 5-1 win over Watford but in they had not scored more than once in any of their previous eight home matches.

Southampton will have studied those games and should fancy their chances of keeping things tight.

And, if they can defend with discipline, they will give themselves a great chance of winning the game.

Southampton's long unbeaten run has been possible because they have different ways of being effective.

They sat deep and counter-attacked in superb FA Cup performances against Fulham, Arsenal and Manchester City, but are more used to controlling games in the Championship.

Against Boro it could be a mixed approach, but Southampton have the quality to make the difference in the major moments and they look overpriced to come away with a first leg lead.

Finn can flourish at his former home

Azaz made the move from Middlesbrough to Southampton last summer, and he can show Boro fans what they have been missing. This season the 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in the league and that number may be about to increase.

Manning can make his mark

Southampton are an adventurous side, who encourage their full-backs to get forward. Left-sided Ryan Manning has contributed six assists and eight goals and he could make an impact again.

Middlesbrough vs Southampton Bet Builder

Flynn Downes to be carded

Tough-tackling Downes has racked up 15 yellow cards and could bag a booking against Boro.

Leo Scienza to have a shot on target

Lively Leo Scienza has registered 84 shots in the Championship and will be looking to test the reflexes of Middlesbrough keeper Sol Brynn.

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams love to attack and they can contribute to a high-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Middlesbrough vs Southampton

♦ Middlesbrough have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven games

♦ Boro have scored no more than one goal in eight of their last nine home fixtures

♦ Southampton are unbeaten in their last 11 away fixtures

♦ Saints have scored in 25 consecutive matches

♦ Southampton's last three games have all featured at least three goals

Middlesbrough vs Southampton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Middlesbrough 13-10 Southampton 21-10 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Middlesbrough vs Southampton team news and predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney may to feature on the bench but he will not start the game. Riley McGree could start for the first time in four weeks but Alan Browne is a doubt and Alfie Jones and Darragh Lenihan miss out.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, McGree, Targett; Whittaker, Conway; Strelec.

Subs: Browne, Hackney, Sene, Castledine, Sarmiento, Gilbert, Hansen.

Southampton

Mads Roerslev is a long-term absentee but no fresh injuries have been reported.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Charles, Jander; Fellows, Azaz, Leo Scienza; Stewart.

Subs: Edozie, Larin, Bragg, Jelert, Welington, Quarshie, Archer.

Read more on the EFL playoffs:

League One: Bolton can make it third time lucky in bid for promotion

League Two: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season

Plus check out our Premier League tips:

Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Manchester City vs Brentford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FAQs

When is Middlesbrough vs Southampton in the Championship?

Middlesbrough vs Southampton takes place on Saturday, May 9, and kicks-off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Middlesbrough vs Southampton being played?

The venue for the game is the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

Where can I watch Middlesbrough vs Southampton?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Middlesbrough vs Southampton?

Middlesbrough are 5-4 to win, Southampton are a 11-5 chance, with the draw 23-10 with bet365.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.