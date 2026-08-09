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Championship

Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?

Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?

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The Big Kick-Off
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How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton after their expulsion from the Championship playoffs
How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton after their expulsion from the Championship playoffs
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Championship
Hull vs Middlesbrough: Boro can benefit from second chance
Hull vs Middlesbrough: Boro can benefit from second chance
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Championship
Dan Childs's bet builder for the Championship playoff final
Dan Childs's bet builder for the Championship playoff final
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Championship
Southampton vs Middlesbrough: Saints can seal Wembley return
Southampton vs Middlesbrough: Saints can seal Wembley return
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Championship
Millwall vs Hull: Lions set to roar on their way to Wembley
Millwall vs Hull: Lions set to roar on their way to Wembley
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Championship
Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
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Championship
Middlesbrough vs Southampton: Saints can show their quality
Middlesbrough vs Southampton: Saints can show their quality
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Championship
Millwall vs Oxford: Lions should keep their end of the bargain
Millwall vs Oxford: Lions should keep their end of the bargain
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Championship
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough: Red Dragons may confirm top-six berth
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough: Red Dragons may confirm top-six berth
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Championship
Ipswich vs QPR: Tractor Boys can motor into the Premier League
Ipswich vs QPR: Tractor Boys can motor into the Premier League
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Championship
Southampton vs Ipswich: Tractor Boys can finish the job
Southampton vs Ipswich: Tractor Boys can finish the job
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Championship
Coventry vs Wrexham: Champions could help put on a show
Coventry vs Wrexham: Champions could help put on a show
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Championship
Leicester vs Millwall: Lions can stay on the promotion trail
Leicester vs Millwall: Lions can stay on the promotion trail
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Championship
West Brom vs Ipswich: Baggies can bag at least a point
West Brom vs Ipswich: Baggies can bag at least a point
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Championship
Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs's best bet for Friday comes from the Championship
Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs's best bet for Friday comes from the Championship
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Championship
Charlton vs Ipswich: Both teams to play their part in Valley battle
Charlton vs Ipswich: Both teams to play their part in Valley battle
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Championship
Ipswich vs Middlesbrough: Tractor Boys to boost promotion hopes
Ipswich vs Middlesbrough: Tractor Boys to boost promotion hopes
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Championship
Blackburn vs Coventry: Sky Blues can get the promotion party started
Blackburn vs Coventry: Sky Blues can get the promotion party started
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Championship
Portsmouth vs Leicester: Faltering Foxes can find a much-needed win
Portsmouth vs Leicester: Faltering Foxes can find a much-needed win
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Championship
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Tuesday comes from the Championship
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Tuesday comes from the Championship
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Championship
Birmingham vs Wrexham: Red Dragons to fire on the road
Birmingham vs Wrexham: Red Dragons to fire on the road
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Championship
West Brom vs Millwall: Resilient Lions can produce a response
West Brom vs Millwall: Resilient Lions can produce a response
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Championship
Norwich vs Ipswich: Goals to flow in East Anglian derby
Norwich vs Ipswich: Goals to flow in East Anglian derby
icon
Championship
Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?

Championship: Will West Ham justify short odds?

icon
The Big Kick-Off
padlock
How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton after their expulsion from the Championship playoffs
How bookmakers are settling bets on Southampton after their expulsion from the Championship playoffs
icon
Championship
Hull vs Middlesbrough: Boro can benefit from second chance
icon
Championship
Dan Childs's bet builder for the Championship playoff final
icon
Championship
Hull vs Middlesbrough: Boro can benefit from second chance
icon
Championship
Dan Childs's bet builder for the Championship playoff final
icon
Championship
Southampton vs Middlesbrough: Saints can seal Wembley return
Southampton vs Middlesbrough: Saints can seal Wembley return
icon
Championship
Millwall vs Hull: Lions set to roar on their way to Wembley
Millwall vs Hull: Lions set to roar on their way to Wembley
icon
Championship
Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
Hull vs Millwall: Lions can keep things tight
icon
Championship
Middlesbrough vs Southampton: Saints can show their quality
Middlesbrough vs Southampton: Saints can show their quality
icon
Championship
Millwall vs Oxford: Lions should keep their end of the bargain
Millwall vs Oxford: Lions should keep their end of the bargain
icon
Championship
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough: Red Dragons may confirm top-six berth
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough: Red Dragons may confirm top-six berth
icon
Championship
Ipswich vs QPR: Tractor Boys can motor into the Premier League
Ipswich vs QPR: Tractor Boys can motor into the Premier League
icon
Championship
Southampton vs Ipswich: Tractor Boys can finish the job
Southampton vs Ipswich: Tractor Boys can finish the job
icon
Championship
Coventry vs Wrexham: Champions could help put on a show
Coventry vs Wrexham: Champions could help put on a show
icon
Championship
Leicester vs Millwall: Lions can stay on the promotion trail
Leicester vs Millwall: Lions can stay on the promotion trail
icon
Championship
West Brom vs Ipswich: Baggies can bag at least a point
West Brom vs Ipswich: Baggies can bag at least a point
icon
Championship
Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs's best bet for Friday comes from the Championship
Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs's best bet for Friday comes from the Championship
icon
Championship
Charlton vs Ipswich: Both teams to play their part in Valley battle
Charlton vs Ipswich: Both teams to play their part in Valley battle
icon
Championship
Ipswich vs Middlesbrough: Tractor Boys to boost promotion hopes
Ipswich vs Middlesbrough: Tractor Boys to boost promotion hopes
icon
Championship
Blackburn vs Coventry: Sky Blues can get the promotion party started
Blackburn vs Coventry: Sky Blues can get the promotion party started
icon
Championship
Portsmouth vs Leicester: Faltering Foxes can find a much-needed win
Portsmouth vs Leicester: Faltering Foxes can find a much-needed win
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Championship
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Tuesday comes from the Championship
Bet Of The Day: James Milton's best bet for Tuesday comes from the Championship
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Championship
Birmingham vs Wrexham: Red Dragons to fire on the road
Birmingham vs Wrexham: Red Dragons to fire on the road
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Championship
West Brom vs Millwall: Resilient Lions can produce a response
West Brom vs Millwall: Resilient Lions can produce a response
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Championship
Norwich vs Ipswich: Goals to flow in East Anglian derby
Norwich vs Ipswich: Goals to flow in East Anglian derby
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Championship
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