Notts County vs Chesterfield predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Notts County vs Chesterfield kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, May 15

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Meadow Lane, Nottingham

Competition League Two

TV Sky Sports Football

Notts County hold a narrow 1-0 advantage over Chesterfield from the first leg of the League Two playoff semi-final.

The Magpies will look to hold on to that lead when they host the Spireites in what should be an enthralling second leg at Meadow Lane.

Notts County vs Chesterfield betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 5-6 bet365, Coral

Notts County vs Chesterfield preview

No manager in the history of the EFL has been in charge for more playoff games without winning than Paul Cook after he failed at the seventh attempt on Sunday, with his Chesterfield side losing the first leg of the League Two semi-final 1-0 to Notts County.

Cook must snap that streak and the Spireites have to overturn that deficit on the road if they are to progress to Wembley. The first leg was a competitive affair, with Chesterfield missing an early penalty and spurning a number of chances to level the tie.

Notts County were more clinical, with their goal coming from their only shot on target, but this may be a more open second leg given the fact that Chesterfield will have to force the issue at some point.

Only MK Dons scored more goals in the fourth tier than Notts County’s 74 and Chesterfield were no slouches either, netting 71 across the campaign.

Neither of these teams are the most secure at the back, with the Spireites keeping just one clean sheet in their last six games and the Magpies conceding ten in their last seven outings.

Chesterfield won 3-2 when the teams met at Meadow Lane in March and the visitors are fancied to put up a real fight with their backs against the wall in this one. Both teams to score has landed in Notts County’s last five home games and a repeat of that looks likely with a place at Wembley on the line.

Notts County vs Chesterfield Bet Builder

Liam Mandeville to score or assist

The Spireites' creative force won the penalty in the first leg and has six goals and 11 assists in the league this season.

Lee Bonis to have two or more shots

Chesterfield's focal point is averaging 2.49 shots per 90 minutes this term and should have at least two attempts.

Kyle McFadzean to be shown a card

The veteran central defender has been shown nine yellow cards and two reds this season and he looks a tempting price for a card.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

Key stat for Notts County vs Chesterfield

♦ Both teams have scored in the last five meetings between these teams at Meadow Lane.

Notts County vs Chesterfield betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To win in 90 mins Odds Notts County 13-10 Chesterfield 21-10 Draw 11-5

To qualify Odds Notts County 1-5 Chesterfield 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Notts County vs Chesterfield team news and predicted line-ups

Notts County

Lewis Macari remains out for the hosts, who may field the same team that won on Sunday.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Norburn, Robertson, Jones; Iorpenda, Luker; Jatta

Subs: Griffiths, Grant, Kouhyar, Palmer, Hall, Ndlovu, Bennetts

Chesterfield

Armando Dobra suffered a shoulder injury in the first leg which is set to rule him out but the Spireites have no other fresh injury concerns.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Boot; Curtis, Swinkels, McFadzean, Gordon; Braybrooke, Stirk; Markanday, Mandeville, Dickson; Bonis

Subs: Grigg, Pearce, Donacien, Berry, Naylor, Hemming, Robertson

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FAQs

When is Notts County vs Chesterfield in the League Two playoff semi-final?

Notts County vs Chesterfield takes place on Friday, May 15 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Notts County vs Chesterfield being played?

The venue for the game is Meadow Lane, Nottingham.

Where can I watch Notts County vs Chesterfield?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Notts County vs Chesterfield?

Notts County are 13-10 to win, Chesterfield are a 21-10 chance and the draw is 11-5 with bet365.

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