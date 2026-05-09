Grimsby vs Salford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Grimsby vs Salford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 10

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Blundell Park, Grimsby

Competition League Two

TV Sky Sports Football

The League Two playoffs start with Grimsby hosting Salford at Blundell Park and the Mariners will be looking to claim a first-leg lead in front of their own supporters.

Grimsby were fast finishers in the fourth tier while Salford ended the campaign in fourth, missing out on automatic promotion by just a point.

Grimsby vs Salford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Grimsby

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Grimsby vs Salford preview

Grimsby finished the League Two season with a flourish to pinch the final playoff place and they can seize the initiative in this two-legged semi-final with Salford at Blundell Park.

The Mariners started the season strongly but were soon undone by a deep run in the EFL Cup, where they upset Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday before bumping into Brentford in the last 16.

That highlighted their quality and although Grimsby took time to recover, they were back to their best in the closing weeks of the campaign and signed off with seven wins in their final ten outings.

David Artell’s men have won five of their last seven home league games and that includes accounting for Salford 3-1 in March, as well putting five past Barrow and silencing Swindon in a 4-0 rout.

With confidence sky high, the Mariners can claim an advantage against a Salford side who have suffered six defeats in their last ten away games.

The Ammies finished fourth, missing out on automatic promotion by just a point. However, they were held to a goalless draw at Crawley on the last day of the season and that means that they have fired blanks in three of their last four road outings.

Grimsby have scored three or more in four of their last nine league fixtures and that firepower, with the impressive Jaze Kabia leading from the front, should give them the edge.

Grimsby vs Salford Bet Builder

Grimsby to win

Jaze Kabia anytime goalscorer

Over 1.5 Salford cards

Pays out at 15-4 with bet365

Key stats for Grimsby vs Salford

♦ Grimsby completed a league double over Salford this season

♦ Salford have lost five of their last six matches against Grimsby

♦ The Mariners have won seven of their last ten league games

♦ Only MK Dons scored more goals than Grimsby's total of 74 goals in 46 league games

♦ Salford have won just three of their last ten away fixtures

Grimsby vs Salford betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Grimsby 23-20 Salford 23-10 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Grimsby vs Salford team news and predicted line-ups

Grimsby

The Mariners are without Cameron Gardner, Evan Khouri, Sam Lavelle, Jason Svanthorsson, Tyrell Sellars-Fleming and Douglas Tharme.

Predicted line-up (4-5-1): Smith; Warren, Kacurri, McJannet, Sweeney; Turi, Amaluzor, Green, Walker, Vernam; Kabia.

Salford

Thomas Edwards, Jay Bird and Michael Rose are injured and Ossama Ashley, Zach Awe and Benjamin Woodburn have not featured since March.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Young; Turton, Oluwo, Cooper, Garbutt; Longelo, Austerfield, Butcher, Ehibhatiomhan; Graydon, Udoh.

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FAQs

When is Grimsby vs Salford in the League Two playoffs?

Grimsby vs Salford takes place on Sunday, May 10 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Grimsby vs Salford being played?

The venue for the game is Blundell Park, Grimsby.

Where can I watch Grimsby vs Salford?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Grimsby vs Salford?

Grimsby are 23-20 to win, Salford are a 23-10 chance and the draw is 23-10 with bet365.

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