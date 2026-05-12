Southampton vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Southampton vs Middlesbrough kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, May 12

Kick-off 8pm

Venue St Mary's, Southampton

Competition Championship playoffs

TV Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Middlesbrough and Southampton fought out a goalless draw at the Riverside on Saturday but only one of them will be celebrating by the end of their Championship playoff semi-final second leg at St Mary's Stadium.

Boro are heading to the south coast on a five-game unbeaten run but they face a tough task against Saints, who haven't lost a home fixture since January.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Southampton to win in 90 minutes

2pts 11-8 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to have a shot on target

14-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Riley McGree to be shown first card

16-1 Hills

Southampton vs Middlesbrough preview

Southampton had to weather a first half storm on Saturday's trip to Teesside, but they are a tough proposition for anyone at their south coast base and can see off Middlesbrough to reach the Championship playoff final.

There was added spice to the first leg due to allegations of Southampton sending a member of staff to spy on a Middlesbrough training session, and Boro, perhaps fuelled by a sense of injustice, flew out of the traps and totally dominated the opening half.

By half-time the Teessiders had racked up 17 shots and amassed a 76.1 per cent share of possession, while Saints had not registered a single shot or had any touches in the opposition penalty area.

However, Boro's superb first-half showing went unrewarded and there was almost a sting in the tail as Southampton improved after the break and came close to scoring in the 85th minute when Taylor Harwood-Bellis's thumping header cannoned back off the crossbar.

After the dust had settled, both teams had reason to be fairly positive but Boro's failure to take their chances felt like an all-too-familiar story for a team who had won just twice in their final ten games of the league campaign.

Southampton finished on the same points total as Middlesbrough but the second half of their season was far superior because they were able to win games in different ways.

There were moments at the weekend when Southampton had fortune on their side but their ability to soak up pressure should not have come as a major surprise given the evidence of their FA Cup adventure.

Southampton's only defeat in their last 24 matches came in the 2-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City, and even that required Nico Gonzalez's stunning strike to settle the issue.

They will be prepared for another hard game against Boro, who are not the sort of side to take a backward step on their travels.

But Southampton should be able to exert a bit more control and they have a number of key players, either starting or off the bench, and could come up with the decisive moment.

While most clubs have one or two attacking threats, Saints have seven players in their squad who have scored seven on more Championship goals.

Tonda Eckert's side are a well coached and well balanced team, capable of threatening from patient play, counter-attacks or set-pieces, and that variety could be key to moving one step further in the promotion race.

Taylor can hit the target

Southampton play some lovely football but they are also a massive threat from set-pieces.

Centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has contributed seven league goals and looks overpriced to at least register an effort on target.

Riley may receive an early caution

There could be a very different feel to the second leg as Middlesbrough will have to do a lot more chasing and tackling.

There will be a heavy responsibility on the Boro midfield and the strain could be felt by Riley McGree, who could be the first to collect a caution.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough Bet Builder

Finn Azaz anytime goalscorer

Azaz was well marshalled by Boro in the first leg at the Riverside but he should be more influential on home soil and can come up with a key moment.

Flynn Downes over 1.5 tackles

Southampton will aim for more of a front-foot approach and Flynn Downes could set the tone with some tigerish midfield play.

Over 2.5 goals

Saints should be more adventurous on home soil and their change of approach can lead to a more open, higher-scoring game.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Southampton vs Middlesbrough

♦ Southampton are unbeaten in their last 12 home fixtures

♦ Saints have scored in 25 of their last 26 matches

♦ Southampton's last five home games have all featured at least three goals

♦ Middlesbrough have kept only two clean sheets in their last 18 away games

♦ Boro have won just two of their last 11 matches

Southampton vs Middlesbrough betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on Southampton vs Middlesbrough in the Championship playoffs. Here are the latest odds for tonight's semi-final second leg:

Market Odds Southampton 13-10 Middlesbrough 9-5 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough team news and predicted line-ups

Southampton

Mads Roerslev is a long-term absentee and Jack Stephens hasn't featured since April.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Jander, Downes; Fellows, Azaz, Leo Scienza; Stewart.

Subs: Edozie, Larin, Bragg, Matsuki, Welington, Archer, Charles.

Middlesbrough

Hayden Hackney missed the first leg entirely but could onto the substitutes' bench. Alfie Jones and Darragh Lenihan miss out and Alex Bangura is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, McGree, Targett; Whittaker, Conway; Strelec.

Subs: Browne, Hackney, Silvera, Castledine, Sarmiento, Gilbert, Hansen.

Read more:

Championship playoffs: Slick Saints are undoubtedly the team to beat

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, May 12: Back our acca at 13-1

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 23-20 selection from La Liga

FAQs

When is Southampton vs Middlesbrough in the Championship?

The playoff semi-final second leg between Southampton and Middlesbrough takes place on Tuesday, May 12, and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Southampton vs Middlesbrough being played?

The venue for the game is St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Where can I watch Southampton vs Middlesbrough ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Southampton vs Middlesbrough?

Southampton are 13-10 to win in 90 minutes, Middlesbrough are a 9-5 chance and the draw is 5-2 with Sky Bet.

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