Wrexham vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Wrexham vs Middlesbrough kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 2

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports+

Wrexham and Middlesbrough meet on Saturday and both sides are eyeing a victory to achieve their goals for the season.

Boro can still secure automatic promotion, albeit they will need a favour from QPR at Ipswich, while the Red Dragons know a decent victory should be enough to secure a place in the playoffs.

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Wrexham to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 14-5 Hills

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough preview

It wouldn't be Wrexham without a bit of drama and they know even a final day win over Middlesbrough may not be enough to secure a Championship playoff place.

The Red Dragons start the afternoon sixth in the table on the same points as seventh-placed Hull but with a one-goal advantage in their goal difference column.

That means a home win for the Tigers over Norwich by a significant scoreline could see them leapfrog Wrexham, while Derby are a point behind the pair, but with a significantly better goal-difference.

Boro also have plenty to play for and victory could earn them automatic promotion.

However, they are significant underdogs to take second as they are two points behind second-placed Ipswich and one off Millwall in third.

There have been suggestions that Kim Hellberg could take a pragmatic view and rotate his team with an eye on the playoffs.

His side topped the Championship on February 9 but lost at Coventry the following week and, while the Sky Blues celebrated the title in last Sunday's win over Wrexham, Boro won only two of their next 11 after their defeat at the CBS Arena.

Home victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Watford will have boosted the mood but it may be too little too late and Wrexham can take advantage.

Of Boro's last ten away games in all competitions, backing over 2.5 goals has landed nine times and Phil Parkinson's hosts can help continue their hopes of a fourth straight promotion by recording victory in an entertaining .

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough Bet Builder

Wrexham

Both teams to score

Callum Doyle to be booked

Pays 20-1 with bet365

Key stats for Wrexham vs Middlesbrough

♦ Wrexham have won two of their last three at home and ten out of 22 this season

♦ Middlesbrough have lost only one of their last nine away fixtures

♦ Both teams have scored in seven of Middlesbrough's last nine away games

♦ Five of Boro's last six away games have had four goals or more

♦ Wrexham have won on the final day in their last four EFL seasons

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Wrexham 13-8 Middlesbrough 7-5 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough team news and predicted line-ups

Wrexham

Ben Sheaf and Zak Vyner are absent. Lewis O'Brien and Kieffer Moore could start after being used off the bench at Coventry.

Predicted line-up (3-5-1-1): Ward; Hyam, Scarr, Doyle; Kabore, Rathone, Dobson, O'Brien, Thomason; Windass; Moore.

Subs: Cleworth, Brunt, Longman, James Broadhead, Keillor-Dunn, Smith.

Middlesbrough

Riley McGree is a doubt but Hayden Hackney has been sidelined since March with a calf issue.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, Browne, Targett; Whittaker, Conway, Hansen.

Subs: Edmundson, Munroe, Silvera, Castledine, Bangura, Gilbert, Strelec.

Read more:

Dan Childs: Canaries could crush Hull hopes

Ipswich vs QPR predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Saturday

Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for the final day of the Championship season

FAQs

When is Wrexham vs Middlesbrough in the Championship?

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough takes place on Saturday, May 2 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Wrexham vs Middlesbrough being played?

The venue for the game is the Racecourse Ground.

Where can I watch Wrexham vs Middlesbrough?

Sky Sports+ is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Wrexham vs Middlesbrough?

Wrexham are 13-8 to win, Middlesbrough are a 7-5 chance and the draw is 11-4 with bet365.

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