- More
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough in the Championship. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Saturday's pivotal game at the Racecourse Ground.
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough kick-off, date & TV info
Date Saturday, May 2
Kick-off 12.30pm
Venue The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham
Competition Championship
TV Sky Sports+
Wrexham and Middlesbrough meet on Saturday and both sides are eyeing a victory to achieve their goals for the season.
Boro can still secure automatic promotion, albeit they will need a favour from QPR at Ipswich, while the Red Dragons know a decent victory should be enough to secure a place in the playoffs.
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Wrexham to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 14-5 Hills
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough preview
It wouldn't be Wrexham without a bit of drama and they know even a final day win over Middlesbrough may not be enough to secure a Championship playoff place.
The Red Dragons start the afternoon sixth in the table on the same points as seventh-placed Hull but with a one-goal advantage in their goal difference column.
That means a home win for the Tigers over Norwich by a significant scoreline could see them leapfrog Wrexham, while Derby are a point behind the pair, but with a significantly better goal-difference.
Boro also have plenty to play for and victory could earn them automatic promotion.
However, they are significant underdogs to take second as they are two points behind second-placed Ipswich and one off Millwall in third.
There have been suggestions that Kim Hellberg could take a pragmatic view and rotate his team with an eye on the playoffs.
His side topped the Championship on February 9 but lost at Coventry the following week and, while the Sky Blues celebrated the title in last Sunday's win over Wrexham, Boro won only two of their next 11 after their defeat at the CBS Arena.
Home victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Watford will have boosted the mood but it may be too little too late and Wrexham can take advantage.
Of Boro's last ten away games in all competitions, backing over 2.5 goals has landed nine times and Phil Parkinson's hosts can help continue their hopes of a fourth straight promotion by recording victory in an entertaining .
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough Bet Builder
Wrexham
Both teams to score
Callum Doyle to be booked
Pays 20-1 with bet365
Key stats for Wrexham vs Middlesbrough
♦ Wrexham have won two of their last three at home and ten out of 22 this season
♦ Middlesbrough have lost only one of their last nine away fixtures
♦ Both teams have scored in seven of Middlesbrough's last nine away games
♦ Five of Boro's last six away games have had four goals or more
♦ Wrexham have won on the final day in their last four EFL seasons
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Wrexham
|13-8
|Middlesbrough
|7-5
|Draw
|11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough team news and predicted line-ups
Wrexham
Ben Sheaf and Zak Vyner are absent. Lewis O'Brien and Kieffer Moore could start after being used off the bench at Coventry.
Predicted line-up (3-5-1-1): Ward; Hyam, Scarr, Doyle; Kabore, Rathone, Dobson, O'Brien, Thomason; Windass; Moore.
Subs: Cleworth, Brunt, Longman, James Broadhead, Keillor-Dunn, Smith.
Middlesbrough
Riley McGree is a doubt but Hayden Hackney has been sidelined since March with a calf issue.
Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, Browne, Targett; Whittaker, Conway, Hansen.
Subs: Edmundson, Munroe, Silvera, Castledine, Bangura, Gilbert, Strelec.
Read more:
Dan Childs: Canaries could crush Hull hopes
Ipswich vs QPR predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Football accumulator tips for Saturday
Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for the final day of the Championship season
FAQs
When is Wrexham vs Middlesbrough in the Championship?
Wrexham vs Middlesbrough takes place on Saturday, May 2 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.
Where is Wrexham vs Middlesbrough being played?
The venue for the game is the Racecourse Ground.
Where can I watch Wrexham vs Middlesbrough?
Sky Sports+ is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Wrexham vs Middlesbrough?
Wrexham are 13-8 to win, Middlesbrough are a 7-5 chance and the draw is 11-4 with bet365.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inChampionship
Last updated
- Ipswich vs QPR: Tractor Boys can motor into the Premier League
- Southampton vs Ipswich: Tractor Boys can finish the job
- Coventry vs Wrexham: Champions could help put on a show
- West Brom vs Ipswich: Baggies can bag at least a point
- Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs's best bet for Friday comes from the Championship
- Ipswich vs QPR: Tractor Boys can motor into the Premier League
- Southampton vs Ipswich: Tractor Boys can finish the job
- Coventry vs Wrexham: Champions could help put on a show
- West Brom vs Ipswich: Baggies can bag at least a point
- Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs's best bet for Friday comes from the Championship