Notts County vs Salford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Notts County vs Salford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, May 25

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Wembley, London

Competition League Two

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Notts County and Salford meet in the League Two playoff final at Wembley on Monday as the curtain is brought down on another EFL season.

Both sides had to battle hard to make it through to the final, Notts overcoming Chesterfield by a single goal over two legs and Salford edging past Grimsby 4-3 on aggregate after extra time.

Just one point separated the pair after 46 games of the regular season and another tight battle could ensue at the home of English football.

Notts County vs Salford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Salford to be promoted

2pts 10-11 bet365

Best player bet

Haji Mnoga to be booked

11-8 bet365

Longshot

Salford to win 2-1

10-1 bet365

Notts County vs Salford preview

Notts County are bidding to secure promotion back to League One for the first time since 2015 but even though they battled past Chesterfield in their playoff semi-final, their recent form has been anything but spectacular.

Martin Paterson's side were firmly in the mix for automatic promotion, but after winning only two of their final six matches in the regular season they slipped to fifth, finishing two points off the top three.

That disappointing run included a 4-0 defeat to Cambridge - the team who eventually clinched third place - as well as a 2-1 loss at Salford, who did the double over the Magpies after also winning 2-1 at Meadow Lane in August.

The Ammies ended the regular campaign one point and one place above Notts after winning eight of their final 12 matches, and they took that form into the first leg of their playoff semi-final at Grimsby, a match they won 2-1.

Grimsby reversed that result in the return match at the Peninsula Stadium before Kallum Cesay struck deep into extra time to clinch Salford's spot at Wembley and move them to within touching distance of promotion to League One for the first time in their history.

Karl Robinson's side look the value pick to secure promotion at Wembley as they have been something of a bogey side for Notts, having won five of the six meetings between the two since the Magpies returned to the EFL in 2023.

Mnoga not afraid to get stuck in

In a match that is expected to be played in sweltering heat at Wembley, tired legs could lead to plenty of mistimed challenges, and one player who is no stranger to committing those is Salford right-back Haji Mnoga.

The Tanzania international was booked 12 times during the regular season - no player received more yellows in the fourth tier - and he could face a tough afternoon against one of Notts County's main creative threats, Jodi Jones.

Ammies to secure familiar win

Both meetings between these sides this season finished 2-1 in Salford's favour, while the Ammies also triumphed by that scoreline against Grimsby in the first leg of their playoff semi-final and Oldham towards the end of the regular campaign.

Notts County vs Salford Bet Builder

Under four goals

The hot conditions at Wembley mean a goalfest is unlikely and none of the last five League Two playoff finals have featured more than three goals.

Daniel Udoh to score

Salford have not been a prolific side in front of goal this season but forward Daniel Udoh has a double-figure tally and was on the scoresheet against Grimsby in the playoff semi-finals.

Most Shots: Salford

Salford don't score that many but they have fired off the third-most shots in League Two during the regular season and their tally of 622 is almost 100 more than that of Notts County.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Key stats for Notts County vs Salford

♦ Salford have won each of their last five meetings with Notts County

♦ The Ammies won both meetings with Notts during the regular season 2-1

♦ Notts County won only two of their final six matches in the regular season

♦ Salford ended the regular season with eight wins in 12

♦ Just one point and one place separated these sides in the final league standings

Notts County vs Salford betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Notts County 8-5 Salford 13-8 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Notts County vs Salford team news and predicted line-ups

Notts County

Notts County have no fresh injury concerns and will be boosted by the availability of winger Jodi Jones, who has shaken off the knock he picked up in the second leg of their playoff semi-final against Chesterfield.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Norburn, Robertson, Jones; Iorpenda, Jatta, Luker.

Subs: Kouhyar, Palmer, Bennetts, Grant, Dennis, Ndlovu, Hall.

Salford

Salford remain without injured trio Jorge Grant, Ossama Ashley and Zach Awe, but Karl Robinson could stick with the same side that started the second leg against Grimsby.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Young: Mnoga, Oluwo, Cooper, Garbutt; Graydon, Butcher, Austerfield, N'Mai; Cesay, Udoh.

Subs: Longelo, Turton, Dorrington, Woodburn, Stockton, Harris, Borini.

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FAQs

When is Notts County vs Salford in the League Two playoff final?

Notts County vs Salford takes place on Monday, May 25 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Notts County vs Salford being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley.

Where can I watch Notts County vs Salford ?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Notts County vs Salford ?

Notts County are 8-5 to win, Salford are a 13-8 chance and the draw is 23-10 with Paddy Power.

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