Stockport vs Stevenage predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Stockport vs Stevenage kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, May 13

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Edgeley Park, Stockport

Competition League One

TV Sky Sports+

Stockport are in the driving seat of this League One playoff semi-final following Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 success away at Stevenage and know that as long as they avoid defeat in front of their own fans, they will see them seal their place at Wembley to face either Bradford or Bolton.

The Hatters finished third in League One, three places and two points above Stevenage, and are bidding to make amends for last season's playoff semi-final exit to Leyton Orient.

Stockport vs Stevenage betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Stockport to win & under 2.5 goals

1pt 3-1 bet365

Best player bet

Saxon Earley to be shown a card

15-8 bet365

Stockport vs Stevenage preview

Ben Osborn pounced on a defensive mix-up in the final moments of Saturday's showdown with Stevenage to give Stockport advantage in this League One playoff semi-final and the Hatters will be confident of completing the job at fortress Edgeley Park.

In a cagey opening leg Stockport ground out a 1-0 victory and their strong home form combined with Stevenage's struggles away make it difficult to envisage a turnaround.

Dave Challinor’s side fell at this stage of last season’s playoffs, going down to Leyton Orient, but they have strengthened the core of their squad with experienced heads and should have learned plenty from those past mistakes.

Despite dealing with a congested treatment table at the end of the season, Stockport were able to win ten of their final 13 home games and it looks a tall order for Boro to hit back.

Stevenage lost eight of their final 12 away games and their pragmatic approach may do them no favours in a tie that they now have to chase.

Boro have been masters at churning out slender wins this season and they pinched the final playoff spot despite scoring just 49 goals in 46 league outings.

That shows that they are not blessed with firepower but they are well drilled and only champions Lincoln conceding less than their tally of 46 goals.

Stockport possess more match-winners and, in what could be another tentative affair, taking another low-scoring win for the hosts appeals.

There were only 14 shots in the first leg - Stevenage managed just six of those despite being at home - but the Hatters dictated the tempo of the game with 60 per cent possession and they can show good game management again to seal their spot at Wembley.

Eager Earley boasts strong card claims

Stevenage left-back Saxon Earley has been booked in his last two away games at Bolton and Doncaster, taking his tally to five bookings in 20 league appearances, and Stockport’s dynamism could expose him.

In the opening leg, Earley committed three fouls and suffered three fouls, and the determination of opposite number Josh Dacres-Cogley to get forward caused plenty of problems.

Stockport vs Stevenage Bet Builder

Saxon Earley to be shown a card

Odin Bailey to have one or more shots on target

Corey Addai to make two or more saves

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Stockport vs Stevenage

♦ Stockport have lost only two of their last 13 home games, winning ten times

♦ Stevenage have suffered eight defeats in their last 12 away matches

♦ Ten of Stevenage’s last 12 games have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ One or both teams have failed to score in three of Stockport’s last five home fixtures

Stockport vs Stevenage betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Stockport

5-6 Stevenage 10-3 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Stockport vs Stevenage team news and predicted line-ups

Stockport

Callum Connolly, Callum Camps, Brad Hill, Arttu Hoskonen and Tyler Onyango remain sidelined for the hosts.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Wootton, Pye, Edun; Norwood, Bailey; Osborn, Stokes, Barry; Sidibeh.

Subs: Gardner, Mothersille, Diamond, Olaofe, Andresson, Dixon, Fiorini.

Stevenage

Striker Harry Cornick remains a long-term absentee and Lewis Freestone has been sidelined since early April.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Marschall; Pattenden, Goode, Piergianni, Earley; Kemp, Thompson, White, Roberts; M Phillips, Reid.

Subs: James-Wildin, Butler, Sweeney, D Phillips, Patterson, Lubala, Campbell.

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Stockport vs Stevenage in the League One playoff semi-final?

Stockport vs Stevenage takes place on Wednesday, May 13 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Stockport vs Stevenage being played?

The venue for the game is Edgeley Park, Stockport.

Where can I watch Stockport vs Stevenage ?

Sky Sports+ is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Stockport vs Stevenage ?

Stockport are 5-6 to win, Stevenage are a 10-3 chance and the draw is 12-5 with bet365.

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