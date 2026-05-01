Ipswich vs QPR predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ipswich vs QPR kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 2

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Portman Road, Ipswich

Competition Championship

TV Sky Sports Main Event

Ipswich have had to fight hard to get into the automatic promotion places and will look to finish the job when they take on mid-table QPR at Portman Road.

Three points for the Tractor Boys would see them make an immediate return to the Premier League, but anything less would open the door for Millwall and Middlesbrough in the scramble for second position.

Ipswich vs QPR betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ipswich to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 3-4 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Leif Davis to record an assist

3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Amadou Mbengue first player carded

10-1 bet365

Ipswich vs QPR preview

The race for second place has gone down to the wire but Ipswich are in control of their destiny and can get over the line with a big win over QPR.

Anyone who watched Ipswich's 2-2 draw at Southampton on Tuesday will have seen how desperate they were to clinch promotion with a game to spare.

Kieran McKenna's side registered 19 goal attempts, including a 94th-minute effort from Jack Clarke which was bound for the top corner until Southampton keeper Daniel Peretz intervened with a fingertip save.

However, Ipswich must have taken some confidence from playing so well against a side who haven't lost a league game since January, and they should have a far easier task against QPR, who appear to be the ideal opponents for a such a nerve-racking occasion.

By the halfway point of the season, QPR were one point outside the playoff places.

However, they won just six of their last 23 fixtures and have fallen into the bottom half after three straight defeats.

QPR have accumulated two more points than last season and the steady work of manager Julien Stephan has not gone unnoticed with reports suggesting interest in his services from a Ligue 1 club.

But Stephan's selection for the final match of the season could be tricky because of a lack of options in attacking areas.

Stephan selected a front four for last Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to Derby, but winger Paul Smyth and centre-forward Richard Kone sustained injuries and were unable to finish the game.

Rumarn Burrell came on as a substitute but he was withdrawn with a muscle strain and is a confirmed absentee this weekend.

Fewer attacking options dictate that QPR will need to focus more on their defensive work, but they have shipped 70 Championship goals – second only to Sheffield Wednesday – and do not look like the sort of side who will offer up significant resistance to an Ipswich team desperate to deliver in front of a capacity home crowd.

While QPR lack attacking options, Ipswich are spoilt for choice with Wes Burns, Kasey McAteer, Jaden Philogene, Clarke, Ivan Azon, Anis Mehmeti and George Hirst vying to be involved.

McKenna has a difficult task settling on a starting 11 but he is guaranteed an immensely strong bench and that should assist in ensuring a relentless performance from start to finish.

Ipswich have had a lot of recent experiences of tight, hard-fought matches but they can change the trend by sealing promotion with a dominant home win.

Davis can deliver

Ipswich love to play with width and first-choice left-back Leif Davis is a key part of their attacking strategy. Davis has provided assists in two of his last four home appearances and could provide another key creative moment.

Combative Mbengue set for an early caution

QPR are likely to be on the back foot for long periods and the challenge of disciplined defending may not be suited to all of their players. Amadou Mbengue tops the Londoners' Championship card count with 13 yellows and one red.

Ipswich vs QPR Bet Builder

Jack Clarke anytime goalscorer

Clarke tops the Ipswich scoring charts with 16 league goals and is playing well enough to add to that total.

Marcelino Nunez to have a shot on target

The Chilean midfielder loves to shoot from range and he can get at least one effort on the QPR goal.

Rhys Norrington-Davies to be carded

A booking looks likely for QPR's left-back, who has been cautioned in two of his last four appearances.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Ipswich vs QPR

♦ Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 17 home matches

♦ The Tractor Boys have scored at least twice in seven of their last ten fixtures

♦ Both teams have scored in each of Ipswich's last four home games

♦ QPR have gone five matches without winning

♦ The Hoops have kept only one clean sheet in their last 14 fixtures

Ipswich vs QPR betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Ipswich vs QPR in the Championship. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match:

Market Odds Ipswich 2-7 QPR 9-1 Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Ipswich vs QPR team news and predicted line-ups

Ipswich

Jack Taylor faces a late assessment but Conor Townsend, David Button and Ashley Young are unavailable.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Matusiwa, Neil; Burns, Nunez, Clarke; Hirst.

Subs: Ivan Azon, Philogene, Akpom, Cajuste, McAteer, Mehmeti, Taylor.

QPR

Kwame Poku and Rumarn Burrell are sidelined while Paul Smyth and Richard Kone are doubts after sustaining injuries in last Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to Derby.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Nardi; Mbengue, Edwards, Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies; Varane, Morgan; Bennie, Vale, Chair; Kolli.

Subs: Madsen, Saito, Adamson, Cook, Hayden, Smyth, Kone.

Read more:

Dan Childs: Canaries could crush Hull hopes

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Saturday

Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 acca for the final day of the Championship season

FAQs

When is Ipswich vs QPR in the Championship?

Ipswich vs QPR takes place on Saturday, May 2, and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Ipswich vs QPR being played?

The venue for the game is Portman Road in Ipswich.

Where can I watch Ipswich vs QPR?

Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Ipswich vs QPR?

Ipswich are 2-7 to win, QPR are a 9-1 chance and the draw 9-2 with bet365

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.