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18:15 Windsor
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Horse racing tips
NEW
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
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Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Brighton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Lingfield Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Chester Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
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Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day five
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Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four
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Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool
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Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day two
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Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day one
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Windsor Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on the King George card
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York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Lingfield Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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Windsor Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
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Stratford Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Home
Horse racing tips
NEW
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Brighton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Lingfield Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Chester Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day five
Tote Betting
Goodwood Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day four
Tote Betting
Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day two
Tote Betting
Goodwood Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool on day one
Tote Betting
Windsor Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on the King George card
Tote Betting
York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Lingfield Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Windsor Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
Stratford Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tote Betting
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