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Newbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
Punters looking to land a share of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool at Newbury can negotiate the opening 6f fillies' novice (5.17) by banking on Wateera.
Wateera readily saw off a previous winner in a 5½f novice on her debut at Wetherby this month, lowering the juvenile course record, and can defy a penalty.
The main pick in division two (5.50) is Chilli, who did good late work in a 5f maiden on her debut and should appreciate stepping up in trip. I'll also add Greek Symphony, who is related to some useful horses and could build on her promising debut.
We can bank on Bayside View in the following 7f fillies' novice (6.25). She pulled clear with an odds-on newcomer when going down by a neck in a 6½f novice on her debut this month and is bred for this extra distance.
The main play in the 7f handicap (7.00) is Lahan Kingman, who bumped into some good horses in her qualifying runs and is open to improvement now handicapping. Signcastle City, runner-up at York last time, goes in as back-up.
Rage Of Thunder shaped well in a 5f handicap last time, and he should relish stepping back up in trip for the 6f handicap (7.35), while Baileys Khelstar and Taritino are the picks in the 2m handicap (8.05).
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Newbury Placepot perm
5.17
1 Wateera
5.50
2 Greek Symphony
6 Chilli
6.25
3 Bayside View
7.00
1 Signcastle City
9 Lahan Kingman
7.35
3 Rage Of Thunder
8.05
3 Baileys Khelstar
5 Taritino
1x2x1x2x1x2=8 lines
Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice
Read more:
'She very much looks like a winner in waiting' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the tracks
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ffos Las
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 23 at Ffos Las, Beverley, Newton Abbot and Newbury
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