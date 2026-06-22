Newbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Punters looking to land a share of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool at Newbury can negotiate the opening 6f fillies' novice (5.17) by banking on Wateera .

Wateera readily saw off a previous winner in a 5½f novice on her debut at Wetherby this month, lowering the juvenile course record, and can defy a penalty.

The main pick in division two (5.50) is Chilli , who did good late work in a 5f maiden on her debut and should appreciate stepping up in trip. I'll also add Greek Symphony , who is related to some useful horses and could build on her promising debut.

We can bank on Bayside View in the following 7f fillies' novice (6.25). She pulled clear with an odds-on newcomer when going down by a neck in a 6½f novice on her debut this month and is bred for this extra distance.

The main play in the 7f handicap (7.00) is Lahan Kingman , who bumped into some good horses in her qualifying runs and is open to improvement now handicapping. Signcastle City , runner-up at York last time, goes in as back-up.

Rage Of Thunder shaped well in a 5f handicap last time, and he should relish stepping back up in trip for the 6f handicap (7.35), while Baileys Khelstar and Taritino are the picks in the 2m handicap (8.05).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Newbury Placepot perm

5.17

1 Wateera

5.50

2 Greek Symphony

6 Chilli

6.25

3 Bayside View



7.00

1 Signcastle City

9 Lahan Kingman

7.35

3 Rage Of Thunder

8.05

3 Baileys Khelstar

​5 Taritino



1x2x1x2x1x2=8 lines

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Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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