Newmarket Placepot Tips: Phill Anderson with his picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Experience may count for plenty in the 6f novice (10.45) for juveniles on the July course at Newmarket. Mysterious Times should improve a bundle from his Sandown debut when very green, but he still achieved a fair level of form. He can make the first two for Placepot purposes.

It’s worth putting two in the perm in the 7f fillies' novice (11.15). Afraj overcame inexperience to win on her debut and shaped like she would come on for her recent Goodwood return. Areti can also improve from her reappearance, having been consistent as a juvenile.

Change Sings is the first selection for the 6f handicap (11.45). He hasn’t been at his best this year, but there were encouraging signs at Windsor recently and he’s become dangerously well treated. A chance is taken on the fitness of Angel Gabriel , who was progressive as a juvenile.

The 6f fillies' Listed race (12.15) could be a good chance for What A Girl Wants to get a first win on the board, having shown promise in Ireland. Glorious Game is the other one for the Placepot after a professional-looking win on her debut.

Superposition has to be high on any shortlist for the 7f handicap (12.45) with just a 3lb rise to cope with for last month’s success on the neighbouring Rowley Mile, while the well-treated Aalto could be a big threat back on the July course.

Last-time-out winner Luna Celeste shaped like she was ready for a step up in trip. She can make the podium at least in the mile fillies' handicap (1.15). Silent City is the other selection on her seasonal return for in-form trainer Roger Varian.

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Newmarket Placepot Perm

10.45

5 Mysterious Times

11.15

2 Afraj

3 Areti

11.45

1 Change Sings

4 Angel Gabriel

12.15

3 Glorious Game

8 What A Girl Wants

12.45

4 Superposition

10 Aalto

1.15

1 Silent City

5 Luna Celeste

1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 32 lines

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Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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