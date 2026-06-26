Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

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There is a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Newcastle on Saturday and the opening 7f handicap (1.40) could go to Sir Albert , who has won at this course and might have been targeted at the race. The other one to put in is the consistent Caviar Cowboy , who is solid.

William Haggas has a good record in the Chipchase Stakes (2.10) and it’s worth including his all-weather lover Wiltshire alongside Poet Master , who is tough and brings a little bit of class.

The Northumberland Vase comes up next (2.40) and my two selections here are Arc Zoosve and Sax Appeal . One is fancied and the other is a big price, which could prove a good strategy.

The Northumberland Plate (3.15) is the big race of the day and this could be between Team Player , who is top on Racing Post Ratings, and the Sir Mark Prescott improver Synergism .

The 6f handicap (3.45) is an open race but Al Najashi is a bit of a machine on the all-weather and should be forgiven a disappointing run on turf at York last time. This surface suits better.

There are only seven in the 6f novice (4.23) and that makes it worth including the unnamed favourite alongside Barnaby Rudge and newcomer Papercut for Andrew Balding, who does so well at Newcastle. If the favourite places we double lines, if not then plenty will go out.

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Newcastle Placepot perm

1.40

13 Sir Albert

14 Caviar Cowboy

2.10

8 Poet Master

10 Wiltshire

2.40

6 Sax Appeal

13 Arc Zoosve



3.15

8 Team Player

13 Synergism



3.45

13 Al Najashi

4.23

1 Barnaby Rudge

5 Papercut

Unnamed favourite



2x2x2x2x1x3 = 48 lines

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Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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