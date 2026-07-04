Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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With five handicaps in the Southwell Placepot there is a chance the perm could get out of hand. Consequently, we’re going to have to go with some bankers, starting with Hamda’s Joy in the 7f novice (3.40).

The race is a freebie for Placepot punters because there are only a few with any meaningful form and Tom Clover’s runner looks the obvious one.

Blinky won’t be one of the favourites for the 5f handicap (4.15), but he is nicely weighted on the peak of his form, has a good record at the track and caught the eye from a tricky draw at Chester last time. He will be hard to keep out of the frame.

Premier was a long way ahead of the third when runner-up at Ffos Las last time and a reproduction of that would see him make the places in the 1m6f handicap (4.50).

Kalokalo has been in consistent form and is included in the mile handicap (2.02), along with Picture Palace , who is better than he showed on his handicap debut at Hamilton.

The two divisions of the 7f handicap might be the hardest to crack. In the first (2.32), Wadacre Maestro could enjoy the run of the race and goes in the perm along with Vitalline , who took advantage of a good mark at Newcastle last month.

Portman Blue and Crystal Dagger make the most appeal in the second division (3.05) as they both appear to be on handicap marks from which they can be competitive.

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Southwell Placepot perm

2.02

7 Kalokalo

8 Picture Palace

2.32

6 Wadacre Maestro

10 Vitalline

3.05

6 Portman Blue

8 Crystal Dagger



3.40

4 Hamda's Joy



4.15

9 Blinky



4.50

6 Premier



2x2x2x1x1x1=8 lines

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Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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