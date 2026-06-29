Musselburgh Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There are only two places up for grabs in the trappy 1m1f handicap (2.00 ) that kicks off the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Musselburgh, so we'll need a couple on our side.

The first pick is Mayor Of Maghera , who has form figures of 213 at Musselburgh and arrives in form. I'll also add topweight Keats House , a course winner who looks to be coming to the boil.

The following 5f maiden (2.30 ) doesn't look that competitive and is best left to Turnstile , who sets the standard and has run well in a couple of sellers on his last two starts.

High Degree has performed with credit in deep-looking contests this season and looks a solid option in the 1m1f handicap (3.00 ) for William Haggas, who has a 32 per cent strike-rate at the track. Strength Of Spirit runs well at this course, so goes in too.

Classy Clarets did well to only get picked up late on last time, having done too much in front, and rates a banker in the 7f handicap (3.30 ) for his in-form trainer, while the class-dropping Son could be hard to beat in the following 7f handicap (4.00 ).

The selections in the 1m4½f handicap (4.30 ) are three-time course-and-distance winner Sophiesticate and Is She Now , who won comfortably on her British/stable debut last time.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Musselburgh Placepot perm

2.00

1 Keats House

2 Mayor Of Maghera

2.30

2 Turnstile

3.00

2 High Degree

8 Strength Of Spirit

3.30

2 Classy Clarets

4.00

1 Son

4.30

2 Sophiesticate

3 Is She Now



2x1x2x1x1x2=8 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice

Read more tipping here:

'He should be hard to beat off the same mark' - Harry Wilson returns with four Tuesday tips from across the cards

'He can put them to the sword' - Denis Harney with three tips across the cards on Tuesday

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 30 at Ffos Las, Musselburgh, Roscommon and Salisbury

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Musselburgh

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.