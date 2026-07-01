Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newbury on Thursday and the 1m2f handicap (6.15 ) appears to be a good opportunity for Kimeko Glory , who wasn’t beaten far at Brighton last time after racing up with a strong pace. It looks worth making her a banker.

The 6f fillies' novice (6.50 ) is next and this is tricky, but Topaz is surely a lot better than she showed when down the field in the Albany at Royal Ascot and will have a big chance if she can reproduce the form of her second at Newmarket first time. She was beaten just a neck there.

It’s worth having another banker in the following 6f novice (7.25 ) because Alaskan Bear has shown a high level of form. He was fourth in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh on his most recent outing and that was good enough for a Racing Post Rating of 91. That should do it.

Mercury Day and Huscal are the two worth having on your side in the 7f handicap (8.00 ), while the following mile handicap (8.30 ) looks like it may be between Del Corso and Thanos .

Merrimack is one of my bets of the day in the 5f handicap (9.00 ), but it’s also worth putting Just Jump into the perm. He won well at Windsor last time and is just 5lb higher now.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Newbury Placepot perm

6.15

2 Kimeko Glory

6.50

14 Topaz

7.25

1 Alaskan Bear

8.00

1 Huscal

7 Mercury Day



8.30

1 Thanos

​4 Del Corso



9.00

1 Merrimack

6 Just Jump



1x1x1x2x2x2=eight lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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