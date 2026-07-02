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Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
It's small but competitive fields at Sandown if you're having a crack at the £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool.
Westport is one I want to oppose in the opener (1.50), with Comical Point, not up to Group company last season, but getting there as a handicapper, being the obvious one.
Havana Hurricane can also be a threat if you forgive a poor effort at Royal Ascot when an outsider.
Bill The Bull is the main play in the next (2.25), while Miss Lizzy, who ran well for a 200-1 shot in the Queen Mary, looks dangerous too.
The novice (3.00) looks just about the trickiest race on the card as nothing has standout credentials and they're all open to tons of improvement.
Newcomer The Balearic Sun has the pedigree and price tag, while Cilician ran well for a maiden in the Coventry and Encounter was unlucky behind Gymbaazy here last time.
Sallaal is a warm favourite for the fourth (3.35), but is not my idea of a banker going up in class on much faster ground than at Epsom. I think Royal Rhyme and Persica are two that could give him plenty to think about.
In the stayers' race (4.10), Lazy Griff should be hard to beat. He ran only three times last season, but was second in the Derby and third in the Irish Derby, and his first crack at a staying trip this year – his third here to Dubai Future – was full of promise.
The market is likely to be all over So Alex and Marnier in the last leg (4.42), but I think it might be more open than that and give serious chances to Pyleates and course specialist Arqoob.
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Sandown Placepot perm
1.50
1 Havana Hurricane
2 Comical Point
2.25
2 Bill The Bull
9 Miss Lizzy
3.00
5 Cilician
7 Encounter
11 The Balearic Sun
3.35
3 Persica
4 Royal Rhyme
4.10
3 Lazy Griff
4.42
1 Arqoob
8 Pyleates
2x2x3x2x1x2=48 lines
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