Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £400,000 guaranteed pool on Thursday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

With Aidan O'Brien having saddled seven winners of the Chesham (2.30), it's hard to escape the claims of his Aix La Chapelle , a Justify half-brother to Henri Matisse, who ran green but was ultimately a commanding winner on his debut.

However, he hasn't achieved any more than a few of these, so I'll add another for the Placepot, with Nola Soul , another Justify colt, the suggestion. He was also green on his debut, but won well in the end, and Fozzy Stack's last three two-year-old runners at this meeting all made the first four, including the second in this a year ago.

Golden Knight and Tierra Del Toro are my main pair for the next (3.05), but I'll add Into The Light , who does look well handicapped on his second to subsequent London Gold Cup winner Lost Boys.

Legacy Link is the obvious one in the Ribblesdale (3.40), while Earth Shot , whose Goodwood second was boosted when the winner finished third in the French Oaks, looks a decent back-up.

Scandinavia may be the right favourite for the Gold Cup (4.15), but I think it's much more open than the odds suggest. Rahiebb is certainly every bit as good, and Al Riffa has some serious class if he can last out the trip.

I'm keen on both Wechaad and Richie's Rocket for the Britannia (4.50), but this is a race for some coverage, so I'm adding Jamestown , who was ridden out to win by as far as possible last time in order to go up enough to get in.

Those three are all drawn high, so I'm going to throw in one low-drawn runner, just in case it's all change after the watering (will be a disaster financially if it is!), and Blue Courvoisier , a good winner of the rescheduled Silver Bowl, gets the nod.

Endorsement is the one to beat in the final leg (5.35), with Maho Bay , much better than he showed at Lingfield, the back-up.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Royal Ascot Placepot perm

2.30

1 Aix La Chapelle

3 Nola Soul

3.05

2 Tierra Del Toro

12 Into The Light

13 Golden Knight

3.40

4 Earth Shot

9 Legacy Link

4.15

2 Al Riffa

9 Rahiebb

4.50

11 Wechaad

12 Richie's Rocket

17 Blue Courvoisier

29 Jamestown

5.35

3 Endorsement

7 Maho Bay

2x3x2x2x4x2=192 lines

World Pool tip: strong formline points to Al Azd in Exacta bet

I'll be having my usual Exactas in some of the more competitive races at Ascot, and the 1m4f King George V Handicap (3.05) is a race I really like for this.

Golden Knight and Tierra Del Toro are my main selections, and I reckon adding Into The Light and Al Azd, two horses by Dubawi, who has such a good record in middle-distance races at the meeting, will give us a serious shout.

It's understandable that Into The Light is favourite as he beat Al Azd on his debut in February and is rated 4lb lower now.

He's been beaten twice since, including at odds-on on his second outing, but his short-head second to Lost Boys next time at Sandown is clearly a hot piece of form as the winner won the London Gold Cup next time, the third has run three good races since, winning back at Sandown at the weekend, and the fourth has also won.

Al Azd has run four times since being beaten a length by Into The Light, and he won easily on both occasions he went beyond ten furlongs. The drop back in trip in a better race caught him out in the London Gold Cup last time, but he was staying on at the finish and will relish the return to this distance.

World Pool recommended bet:

2 Tierra Del Toro

5 Al Azd

12 Into The Light

13 Golden Knight

1pt combination exactas (12 bets)

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.